We need a broad debate – and Lisa Nandy’s voice must be heard

All voices must be on that ballot paper. Anything less is a mistake we cannot afford to make. I was one of those long-chastised members who called for a broad debate back in 2015. My god, if we needed it then, we need it even more now.

I’m still heartbroken by the scale of last month’s defeat and our inability to move any closer to forming a government that can make a shred of difference to anyone’s life. I’m doing my best to ignore news of climate change and looming war as I’m devastated we don’t hold the power to have any influence over either.

The talent that has come forward for both leader and deputy leader of our great party gives me hope. I once again feel that sense of excitement that comes with the prospect of fighting to win power, not to hold onto, but to give away and better life chances in the process. I feel the contagious determination that we will never, ever have to suffer another Friday 13th like that, and instead, we can all play a part in driving our great vehicle of change over the finish line, as opposed to over that looming cliff.

I drove past my old campaign shop today; the one in which my baby spent so much time being told to move away from the windows, for fear they would be smashed as she played beneath them – turns out they were instead smashed to smithereens while the building was empty. Phew.

Seeing those windows again reminded me of the hatred thrown at our great party. The party that changed my life for the better and so many others with it, yet now association with that same party guarantees verbal – and risks physical – abuse.

Retreating permanently to my non-violent, quiet life and watching politics from afar without comment is so bloody tempting. However, I speak up as I feel a responsibility to fight to ensure the messages voters sent so loudly during this election aren’t lost during our leadership debate.

The doorstep conversations were no surprise to Lisa Nandy when she came to Ashfield shortly after our defeat; she heard them loud and clear in our seat and hers.

All too typical were the views of one ex-miner and trade unionist; he hated the Tories but had just voted Conservative for the first time. Like far too many, he felt we were a party of cities and students, that saw the working class as one big group to be saved or condemned. He saw our manifesto as unbelievable and unaffordable, but most of all, could not forgive us for ignoring his vote to leave the EU.

As Lisa listened and apologised to Ashfield voters that couldn’t support us this time, she laid out her commitment to help lead Labour to a place voters could both connect with, and trust. That’s something that our party must allow to be heard.

As a city-dweller-turned-townie and champion of our heartlands, there is many a meme to be had, yet the fundamental point is a serious one. Lisa deserves a chance to set out her vision for a united country; a path to power that travels through all our nations, our towns as widely as our cities.

As a northern, BAME woman, having been a London councillor, Lisa understands the disconnect. I want to hear her plans to rebuild our great party; unite left, right and everything in between.

As a Remain-campaigning MP representing a Leave-voting seat; she understands how let down all sides feel over our handling of Brexit. We must hear her plans to heal the Leave-Remain divide that risks destroying our party, as well as our country, long after we have left the EU if we fail to acknowledge and address it.

Devastated as I continue to be about the collapse of our ‘red wall’, I’m excited to hear more about Lisa’s plan to build and lead us across Labour’s red bridge. Candidates like me, communities like ours, need our MPs and MEPs to make sure Lisa Nandy is on that ballot paper. It’s time to amplify those left behind voices.