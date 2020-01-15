The second stage of Labour’s leadership elections begins today. All ten candidates – five in each race – will be seeking local party and affiliate group nominations as the window for these endorsements has now opened. If you’ve forgotten the requirements, here’s a reminder: each contender must either be nominated by 5% of CLPs or by three affiliate organisations including two trade unions, adding up to 5% of affiliated membership. In other words, 33 CLPs or a big trade union (Unite, UNISON, GMB, Usdaw or CWU) plus another union and another affiliate (such as the Fabians).

Lisa Nandy had a fresh boost to her leadership campaign last night thanks to an endorsement by the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM). This has widely been described as a symbolic victory, but that isn’t quite right. Emphasising that she represents a former mining community is clearly helpful, though it should be noted – as Patrick Maguire has done – that the NUM did back Yvette Cooper in 2015 and neither candidate in 2016.

The important thing about the NUM endorsement is that it pushed Nandy further along the track towards a place on the ballot paper. There are only a dozen affiliated unions in total, after all. If the Wigan MP secures the nomination of GMB on January 21st, she only needs another affiliate group to make it through the second stage via that route. Of course, she does also have a plan for winning CLP nominations – more on that later today – but an early pass to Round Three would hugely benefit her campaign.

Where is Rebecca Long-Bailey? That is the big question currently being asked by Labour members as well as journalists. She was seen as the natural frontrunner before the selection period officially started, but her campaign has been remarkably quiet. There is now a website up – though it looks incredibly rushed – and a campaign team in place. Yet there have been no press releases, no video racking up views on social media, apparently little touring of constituencies apart from the listening exercise on Saturday. Meanwhile, her opponents are building support with visits to CLPs across the country and briefing journalists on their strong points.

The relative silence is creating selectoral problems. Some members on the Labour left who agreed with Nandy on Brexit are now wondering which of the two candidates to put first on their preferential ballot. Others are attracted to the idea that Keir Starmer looks ‘Prime Ministerial’, and they desperately want to win the next election. The backing of Momentum – likely to be confirmed when the results of the all-member ballot are released tomorrow – will provide Long Bailey’s campaign with financial resources and organisational power. She is also likely to pass through the affiliates route.

However, LabourList understands that there are still deep divides within the Long-Bailey camp: chaotic in-fighting, and factions within factions, as the power struggle continues. Members of the Labour left deserve a better campaign from the left candidate, and members across the party deserve a real political debate. This is not the right moment to be overly cautious. It’s time to move on from this slow start, and get going.