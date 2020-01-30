Home

Which Labour leadership candidates have unions and affiliates backed?

Elliot Chappell

Labour’s leadership and deputy leadership candidates are currently competing to secure nominations from party-affiliated trade unions and organisations, as well as local parties.

To secure a place on the ballot, each hopeful needs nominations from either 5% of local parties – a total of 33 – or three affiliates, including two trade unions, comprising 5% of Labour’s affiliate membership.

Affiliates have different ways of establishing which candidate they are supporting. TSSA is balloting its members on recommendations, CWU held a special conference, others are having their executive councils decide.

In Labour’s 2015 and 2016 leadership races, many affiliated societies chose not to back any candidate. Many could again choose not to endorse, but affiliate nominations now hold weight in the process for the first time.

The deadline for both affiliates and local parties to submit their nominations is February 14th. The final ballot opens to members, registered supporters and affiliate members signed up to vote on the 21st.

Below is a table showing the endorsements of Labour’s 12 affiliated unions. 

Last updated: 7pm, Wednesday, January 29th. ASLEF and MU have not yet nominated.

Affiliated trade union 2020 leader nomination 2020 deputy nomination 2016 leader nomination 2015 leader nomination
ASLEF TBC TBC Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn
BFAWU Rebecca Long-Bailey Richard Burgon Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn
Community Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Owen Smith Yvette Cooper
CWU Rebecca Long-Bailey Angela Rayner Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn
FBU Rebecca Long-Bailey Richard Burgon Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn
GMB Lisa Nandy Angela Rayner Owen Smith None
Musicians Union TBC TBC Owen Smith Andy Burnham
NUM Lisa Nandy Angela Rayner None Yvette Cooper
TSSA Not declared Not declared Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn
UNISON Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn
Unite Rebecca Long-Bailey Richard Burgon Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn
Usdaw Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Owen Smith Andy Burnham

Below is a table showing the endorsements of Labour’s 20 affiliated societies.

Last updated: 7pm, Wednesday, January 29th. Only Chinese for Labour, Labour Movement for Europe and SERA have nominated.

Affiliated society 2020 leader nomination 2020 deputy nomination 2016 leader nomination 2015 leader nomination
BAME Labour TBC TBC None None
Chinese for Labour Lisa Nandy Dawn Butler None None
Christians on the Left TBC TBC None None
Disability Labour TBC TBC Jeremy Corbyn None
Jewish Labour Movement TBC TBC Owen Smith Yvette Cooper
Labour Animal Welfare Society TBC TBC None None
Labour Business TBC TBC None None
Labour Campaign for International Development TBC TBC None None
Labour Housing Group TBC TBC None None
Labour Movement for Europe Keir Starmer Ian Murray Owen Smith None
Labour Party Irish Society TBC TBC None Liz Kendall
Labour Women’s Network TBC TBC None None
LGBT Labour TBC TBC None None
National Union of Labour and Socialist Clubs TBC TBC None None
Scientists for Labour TBC TBC None None
SERA – Labour’s Environment Campaign Keir Starmer None None None
Socialist Education Association TBC TBC None Jeremy Corbyn
Socialist Health Association TBC TBC Owen Smith Jeremy Corbyn
Society of Labour Lawyers TBC TBC None None
The Fabian Society TBC TBC None None

Tags: Labour Party / Socialist Societies / Trade Unions / Labour Party Affiliates / Labour leadership election 2020 /

More from LabourList