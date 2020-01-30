Which Labour leadership candidates have unions and affiliates backed?

Labour’s leadership and deputy leadership candidates are currently competing to secure nominations from party-affiliated trade unions and organisations, as well as local parties.
To secure a place on the ballot, each hopeful needs nominations from either 5% of local parties – a total of 33 – or three affiliates, including two trade unions, comprising 5% of Labour’s affiliate membership.
Affiliates have different ways of establishing which candidate they are supporting. TSSA is balloting its members on recommendations, CWU held a special conference, others are having their executive councils decide.
In Labour’s 2015 and 2016 leadership races, many affiliated societies chose not to back any candidate. Many could again choose not to endorse, but affiliate nominations now hold weight in the process for the first time.
The deadline for both affiliates and local parties to submit their nominations is February 14th. The final ballot opens to members, registered supporters and affiliate members signed up to vote on the 21st.
Below is a table showing the endorsements of Labour’s 12 affiliated unions.
Last updated: 7pm, Wednesday, January 29th. ASLEF and MU have not yet nominated.
|Affiliated trade union
|2020 leader nomination
|2020 deputy nomination
|2016 leader nomination
|2015 leader nomination
|ASLEF
|TBC
|TBC
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Jeremy Corbyn
|BFAWU
|Rebecca Long-Bailey
|Richard Burgon
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Community
|Keir Starmer
|Angela Rayner
|Owen Smith
|Yvette Cooper
|CWU
|Rebecca Long-Bailey
|Angela Rayner
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Jeremy Corbyn
|FBU
|Rebecca Long-Bailey
|Richard Burgon
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Jeremy Corbyn
|GMB
|Lisa Nandy
|Angela Rayner
|Owen Smith
|None
|Musicians Union
|TBC
|TBC
|Owen Smith
|Andy Burnham
|NUM
|Lisa Nandy
|Angela Rayner
|None
|Yvette Cooper
|TSSA
|Not declared
|Not declared
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Jeremy Corbyn
|UNISON
|Keir Starmer
|Angela Rayner
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Unite
|Rebecca Long-Bailey
|Richard Burgon
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Usdaw
|Keir Starmer
|Angela Rayner
|Owen Smith
|Andy Burnham
Below is a table showing the endorsements of Labour’s 20 affiliated societies.
Last updated: 7pm, Wednesday, January 29th. Only Chinese for Labour, Labour Movement for Europe and SERA have nominated.
|Affiliated society
|2020 leader nomination
|2020 deputy nomination
|2016 leader nomination
|2015 leader nomination
|BAME Labour
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|Chinese for Labour
|Lisa Nandy
|Dawn Butler
|None
|None
|Christians on the Left
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|Disability Labour
|TBC
|TBC
|Jeremy Corbyn
|None
|Jewish Labour Movement
|TBC
|TBC
|Owen Smith
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour Animal Welfare Society
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|Labour Business
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|Labour Campaign for International Development
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|Labour Housing Group
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|Labour Movement for Europe
|Keir Starmer
|Ian Murray
|Owen Smith
|None
|Labour Party Irish Society
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|Liz Kendall
|Labour Women’s Network
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|LGBT Labour
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|National Union of Labour and Socialist Clubs
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|Scientists for Labour
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|SERA – Labour’s Environment Campaign
|Keir Starmer
|None
|None
|None
|Socialist Education Association
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Socialist Health Association
|TBC
|TBC
|Owen Smith
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Society of Labour Lawyers
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
|The Fabian Society
|TBC
|TBC
|None
|None
More from LabourList
Starmer backs full voting rights for EU nationals living in UK
CWU calls for “more dynamic” race as union nominates Long-Bailey and Rayner
Margaret Curran: Why members should put Ian Murray on the ballot paper