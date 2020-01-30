Which Labour leadership candidates have unions and affiliates backed?

Labour’s leadership and deputy leadership candidates are currently competing to secure nominations from party-affiliated trade unions and organisations, as well as local parties.

To secure a place on the ballot, each hopeful needs nominations from either 5% of local parties – a total of 33 – or three affiliates, including two trade unions, comprising 5% of Labour’s affiliate membership.

Affiliates have different ways of establishing which candidate they are supporting. TSSA is balloting its members on recommendations, CWU held a special conference, others are having their executive councils decide.

In Labour’s 2015 and 2016 leadership races, many affiliated societies chose not to back any candidate. Many could again choose not to endorse, but affiliate nominations now hold weight in the process for the first time.

The deadline for both affiliates and local parties to submit their nominations is February 14th. The final ballot opens to members, registered supporters and affiliate members signed up to vote on the 21st.

Below is a table showing the endorsements of Labour’s 12 affiliated unions.

Last updated: 7pm, Wednesday, January 29th. ASLEF and MU have not yet nominated.

Affiliated trade union 2020 leader nomination 2020 deputy nomination 2016 leader nomination 2015 leader nomination ASLEF TBC TBC Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn BFAWU Rebecca Long-Bailey Richard Burgon Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn Community Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Owen Smith Yvette Cooper CWU Rebecca Long-Bailey Angela Rayner Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn FBU Rebecca Long-Bailey Richard Burgon Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn GMB Lisa Nandy Angela Rayner Owen Smith None Musicians Union TBC TBC Owen Smith Andy Burnham NUM Lisa Nandy Angela Rayner None Yvette Cooper TSSA Not declared Not declared Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn UNISON Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn Unite Rebecca Long-Bailey Richard Burgon Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn Usdaw Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Owen Smith Andy Burnham

Below is a table showing the endorsements of Labour’s 20 affiliated societies.

Last updated: 7pm, Wednesday, January 29th. Only Chinese for Labour, Labour Movement for Europe and SERA have nominated.