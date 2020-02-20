Corbynsceptics score victories in London Assembly candidate selections

The Corbynsceptic wing of the Labour Party has scored key victories in the London Assembly candidate selection contests that have concluded this week.

Although the party will not officially announce the selection results until Friday, a number of outcomes and vote breakdowns have been leaked early to LabourList and other media outlets.

Candidates endorsed by Corbynsceptic group Labour First have done particularly well in constituencies, almost sweeping the board in the selections for specific seats.

Out of the constituencies, only Patsy Cummings was selected from the Momentum slate in the selection race. It was closely-fought, with just 25 votes between Cummings and rival Rowenna Davis.

Although Momentum-backed hopefuls did better in the London-wide list, this shortlist was criticised by Corbynsceptics who said only ‘moderates’ also in the running for constituencies had been included.

Two Labour left candidates, Elly Baker and Sakina Sheikh, topped the poll for the list, while Corbynsceptic-endorsed candidates came third and fourth but were withdrawn on the basis that they were also selected for seats.

This allowed two additional Corbynite contenders, Liam Young and Preston Tabois, to be included on Labour’s London-wide list of selected candidates.

LabourList understands that many of the results were on a knife-edge. In Brent and Harrow, there were just five votes between the two candidates, who gained 624 and 619 respectively.

In Barnet and Camden, Momentum’s Faduma Hassan gained the most first preferences, but Anne Clarke won overall after other candidates were knocked out and second preferences were taken into account.

Those opposed to the current Labour leadership are particularly pleased with the London selection results after also winning the West Midlands metro-mayoral selection contest that saw Liam Byrne picked as Labour’s candidate.

It has also been pointed out that a very early freeze date was applied – September 26th, 2018 – which meant only members who joined before this date were eligible to vote in the London Assembly selections.

Labour’s selected London Assembly candidates

Barnet and Camden

Sagal Abdi-Wali

Anne Clarke – selected

Faduma Hassan

Miriam Mirwitch

Bexley and Bromley

Stefano Borella – selected

Sunny Lambe

Brent and Harrow

Aghileh Djafari Marbini

Krupesh Hirani – selected

Croydon and Sutton

Patsy Cummings – selected

Rowenna Davis

Havering and Redbridge

Andrew Achilleos

Judith Garfield – selected

Angelina Leatherbarrow

Bob Littlewood

Vanisha Solanki

Lambeth and Southwark

Marina Ahmad – selected

Taranjit Chana

Shahina Jaffer

Maurice McLeod

North East (Hackney, Islington and Waltham Forest)

Sara Hyde

Emine Ibrahim

Sem Moema – selected

South West (Hounslow, Kingston and Richmond)

Candice Atterton – TBC

Sandra Keen – TBC

West Central (Hammersmith & Fulham, Kensington & Chelsea and Westminster)

Rita Begum – selected

Sophie Charman-Blower

London-wide list (four to select)

Elly Baker – 8,936 – first

Sakina Sheikh – 8,550 – second

Marina Ahmad – 8,480 – withdrawn from list due to being selected for a seat

Sem Moema – 8,170 – withdrawn from list due to being selected for a seat

Liam Young – 8,081 – third

Preston Tabois – 7,042 – fourth

Murad Qureshi – 6.679 – not selected

A single transferable vote system was used for the selections, in which voters give ranked preferences and if no candidate receives 50% of first preferences, preferences are redistributed.

The London Assembly elections will take place on May 7th, alongside the election of the London mayor. Sadiq Khan is standing for re-election for Labour.

The Tory candidate is Shaun Bailey, while Siobhan Benita is standing for the Lib Dems and former Conservative MP Rory Stewart is running as an independent.

Khan recently made a key election pledge to introduce a green new deal for London and make the city carbon neutral by 2030, if re-elected in May.