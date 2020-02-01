Exclusive: MP staffers urge Labour leadership hopefuls to back parliament reforms

The staff members of MPs have urged Labour leadership hopefuls to back key parliamentary reforms, including an independent sanctions process and a new HR system, LabourList can reveal.

A letter has been sent from Unite’s parliamentary staff branch – the only union representing employees of MPs both in Westminster and in constituencies – to each Labour leadership candidate.

It calls on the four contenders in the race – Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry – to support staffers’ campaigns on a range of measures to improve working conditions.

The Unite branch is asking for the next Labour leader to endorse formal recognition of the union, which would mean it could negotiate pay rates, and terms and conditions – an ability that is currently denied.

The group of approximately 500 workers, who are fully cross-party, also want “root-and-branch reform” that would see a “fully funded and supportive HR system for staff of MPs” introduced.

There has been much criticism of the employment practices in Westminster over the years, particularly recently in light of the Dame Laura Cox inquiry report that laid bare a culture of bullying and sexual harassment.

The parliamentary staff branch demanded “fair pay for MPs’ staff” last year when the budget set by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority offered MPs a pay increase of 2.7% while the staffing budgets rose by just 1.5%.

A below-inflation increase was described as “unfair” by MPs including Gareth Snell at the time, and branch chair Max Freedman said workers were “treated with contempt throughout the process”.

In a comment piece for LabourList, two members of the Unite branch have explained their reasons for writing to the leadership and deputy leadership candidates, and plan to provide updates when responses are received.

Below is the full text of the Unite Parliamentary Staff Branch letter.

We are the Unite branch that represents the staff of MPs in Westminster and across the country in constituency offices. We are fully cross-party and have around 500 members.

As you will no doubt be aware, over the last few years the challenges facing parliamentary staff have been well-documented; from bullying and sexual harassment, to real-terms pay reductions and poor working conditions.

However, despite the welcome coverage, too little has changed for staff working here. There is still a serious and well-ingrained culture of bullying and harassment in parliament.

Staff do not have faith in a complaints process that has not yet demonstrated itself to be genuinely independent of MPs and face a lack of clarity as to what happens when inappropriate behaviour is reported.

In addition, hard-working staff took a real-terms pay cut last year, as IPSA decided to increase the budget for MP’s staff by only 1.5%, which was below the rate of inflation and less than the 2.7% pay increase awarded to MPs.

We are therefore asking, if you are elected leader of the Labour Party, for you to pledge to support us in campaigning for:

A fair increase to staffing budgets this year

A resourced and transparent sanctions process that is demonstrably independent of MPs

Historic allegations by current and former members of staff to be considered with no time limit

ACAS to be brought in to help implement root-and-branch reform that has the confidence of staff, with the introduction of a fully funded and supportive HR system for staff of MPs

Formal recognition of the union by IPSA and the House Authorities

Support the union’s efforts to establish a facility space in parliament where members can come to discuss their concerns in private

It is important that the elected representatives who make our employment laws are held to a high standard in how they treat their own staff.

The Labour Party, as a party committed to equality and rights at work, should be at the forefront of our fight for workers’ rights here in Westminster. Our Labour members will want to know that you are on their side on this.

We hope that you will be able to support us in tackling the culture here and campaigning for better pay and conditions and would of course be glad to meet to discuss these matters.

We look forward to hearing from you,

Max Freedman, Chair

Priya Dev, Branch Secretary

Lily Lewis, Political & Campaigns Rep