Ian Murray secures place on ballot in Labour’s deputy leader race

Labour deputy leadership hopeful Ian Murray, the party’s only Scottish MP, has secured his place on the ballot paper by surpassing the threshold of 33 local party nominations.

Amid a bumper crop of all-member meetings that took place across the country on Thursday evening, the Edinburgh South MP reached a total of 37 CLP nominations.

31 of the local parties that endorsed Murray also opted for Keir Starmer as their preferred choice for leader, with the rest backing Lisa Nandy or Emily Thornberry.

With Murray being a staunch Corbynsceptic, there has been no crossover between Rebecca Long-Bailey nominations and his own so far.

Commenting on his success, Murray issued a defiant message, saying: “I’m extremely grateful to ordinary Labour members across England, Scotland and Wales who have backed me for deputy leader.

“Grassroots members up and down the country have chosen to put change on the ballot paper. If members are happy to remain in opposition, they should vote for one of the other candidates who all stand for continuity.

“But to return to power, Labour must change and become a credible alternative government. That starts by listening to voters in seats we lost, which is what I have been doing during this campaign.

“I will continue to campaign in every corner of Britain over the coming days, because Labour must become a party for the entire country once again – all its nations and regions.

“Having a Scot at the top of the party will send that important signal, as the path to a Labour government will always run through Scotland.”

To qualify for the ballot, every candidate needs nominations from either 5% of local parties – a total of 33 – or three affiliated groups, including two trade unions, comprising 5% of affiliated membership.

During the campaign so far, Murray has travelled to meet people in Liverpool, Delyn, Leeds, Nottingham, Bermondsey, Cardiff, Islwyn, Bristol, Exeter, Stoke, North Tynemouth, Edinburgh, Scunthorpe and Newcastle.