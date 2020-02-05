Labour First reveal slate of candidates for London Assembly selection race

The Corbynsceptic group Labour First has released voting recommendations for the London Assembly selection contest, which saw ballots sent out to London Labour members today. Momentum unveiled its own slate last week. Ballots close at 12pm on Wednesday, February 19th.
London-wide list
Labour First recommends voting for Sem Moema and Marina Ahmad. Soft left candidate Tom Copley has withdrawn from the selection contest, while Murad Qureshi – chair of Stop the War Coalition – has not received either Labour First or Momentum backing.
Barnet and Camden
Labour First is supporting Sagal Abdi-Wali, Anne Clarke and Miriam Mirwitch. There is just one more candidate for this seat – Faduma Hassan, who has been endorsed by Momentum.
Bexley and Bromley
Labour First is backing Stefano Borella. Momentum has no recommendations for this constituency. The other candidate is Sunny Lambe.
Brent and Harrow
Labour First is supporting Krupesh Hirani. The only other candidate is Aghileh Djafari Marbini, who is backed by Momentum.
Croydon and Sutton
Labour First is recommending a vote for Rowenna Davis. Her rival, Patsy Cummings, is Momentum-endorsed.
Havering and Redbridge
Labour First is endorsing four out of five – Andrew Achilleos, Judith Garfield, Angelina Leatherbarrow and Vanisha Solanki, but not Momentum-backed Bob Littlewood.
Lambeth and Southwark
Labour First is giving specific voting recommendation for this seat: first preference to Marina Ahmad and second preference to Taranjit Chana. Momentum has endorsed Maurice Mcleod, which completes the shortlist of three.
North East
Again, Labour First has specific voting recommendations: first preference to Sem Moema and second preference to Sarah Hyde.
South West
Labour First recommends voting for either Candice Atterton or Sandra Keen – i.e. either of the two candidates. There is no Momentum endorsement for this seat.
West Central
Labour First is backing Rita Begum. The other candidate, Sophie Charman-Blower, is not backed by Momentum.
