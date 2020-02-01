Why the Unite parliamentary staff branch has written to leadership candidates

We’re in a period of extreme political change. In just the last couple of months, there has been a general election, the Labour Party suffering its worst defeat since the early 1930s, Brexit, the drama of Labour’s leadership and deputy leadership contests. It is understandable that parliamentary staff who keep the cogs whirring feel as if too little has improved for them.

Particularly in times of turmoil, it’s often forgotten that behind all the politicians and public faces there are thousands of staff in Westminster and in constituency offices across the country. They are working tirelessly and, unfortunately for too many, in unacceptable conditions.

Unite the Union has been campaigning for decades to improve working conditions for MPs’ staff in all parties. And yet, due to the complex dynamics of employment in Westminster, progress has been slow. The building where employment legislation is created and debated often doesn’t follow the rules it has set.

For years, some MP staffers have endured bullying, sexual harassment and inconsistent staffing structures. Parliament still does not have a clear and independent HR process. Until 2017, there was no real independent process for reporting any incidents that staff may have faced. Ironically, our only recourse was to our MP bosses – even when they were the subject of the complaints. Even now, there is a time limit for allegations to be considered, which means many historic allegations will never see any kind of resolution.

Working in parliament strangely means giving up the kind of workplace rights and protections that would be taken for granted elsewhere. The very welcome report of Gemma White QC, published last year, drew attention to the vulnerable position that many MPs staff face. She spoke to over 200 staff members over the course of her investigation, and concluded:

“Some staff of Members of Parliament are subject to an unacceptable risk of bullying and harassment, including sexual harassment, at work. Most Members of Parliament treat their staff with dignity and respect but the problem of bullying and harassment is sufficiently widespread to require an urgent collective response.”

One of her key recommendations was that any changes to employment practices for MPs staff must be “supported by a properly resourced and staffed department within the House of Commons” and that it “should develop and implement a coherent and robust approach to members’ employment practice and provide support to members and their staff”.

The Labour Party is the historic party of workers and was borne out of the trade union movement. That’s why it is crucial that the next leader and deputy leader of the party, both of whom will be elected in April, recommit to improving the working environment of MPs’ staff. They must help us to ensure that Gemma White’s common-sense recommendations are implemented.

We have written to every Labour leadership and deputy leadership candidate to ask them to commit to supporting our campaign for:

A fair increase to staffing budgets this year;

A resourced and transparent sanctions process that is demonstrably independent of MPs;

Historic allegations by current and former members of staff to be considered with no time limit;

ACAS to be brought in to help implement root-and-branch reform that has the confidence of staff, with the introduction of a fully funded and supportive HR system for staff of MPs;

Formal recognition of the union by IPSA and the House Authorities;

A facility space in parliament where union members can come to discuss their concerns in private.

We hope that all candidates will support our efforts, and we will provide an update when we receive their responses. Everyone who works for an MP has the right to feel safe at work, and to know that there is genuine help available when something goes wrong. Westminster is the heart of our democracy. We should be setting an example as to how people should be treated at work, not covering up a toxic culture.

Although the leader and deputy leader of the opposition have particularly important roles to play, we believe that MPs across the house have a responsibility to help us to improve conditions in parliament. We know that many are excellent bosses who wouldn’t dream of treating their staff in the way that others do. But they should be as frustrated as we are that this system has not been swept away, even as it allows people in positions of power to bully and harass their staff.

We are delighted by the number of signatures from MPs across parties on the Early Day Motion congratulating our union chair for over a decade of work to improve conditions for staff in parliament. It shows that our collective campaigning can really change the culture here. Let’s ensure this new parliamentary term is the one during which we make the work culture in Westminster worthy of the institution.