76 Labour MPs urge pause on ‘no recourse to public funds’ migrant status

76 Labour MPs have urged the government to temporarily remove the ‘no recourse to public funds’ status held by some migrants for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter coordinated by new Labour representative Taiwo Owatemi, a cross-party group of 98 MPs express concern that those with the ‘NRPF’ immigration condition will not be able to follow government health advice.

Anyone with leave to remain in the UK with the NPRF condition cannot currently claim Universal Credit, which the self-employed have been told to apply for if their income has been affected by coronavirus.

As the MPs note in their letter to the Prime Minister sent today, it is “unclear whether funds provided from the Job Retention Scheme will extend to those without recourse to public funds”.

The list of signatories include shadow immigration minister Bell Ribeiro-Addy, shadow public health minister Sharon Hodgson, shadow cabinet members Diane Abbott, Dawn Butler and Barry Gardiner.

Below is the full text of the letter on ‘no recourse to public funds’.

Dear Prime Minister,

I am writing to you regarding the effect of coronavirus on those with no recourse to public funds.

We welcome the government’s measures to ensure that those who are unemployed or whose businesses have been affected by the impact of coronavirus will be able to keep a roof over their heads and food on their table during this difficult time.

However, we are concerned about the large number of people in the UK living here with no recourse to public funds. The government has not yet announced how vulnerable people with NRPF status will be helped through this crisis. We are writing to urge you to act immediately and provide clarity.

Our constituents across the country have written to us concerned about how they will get through this crisis without government help. While we understand that their welfare typically falls within local government remit, it is quite clear that during this unprecedented health crisis we need national government direction and guidance on the issue.

Those with leave to remain with NRPF condition cannot currently access all of the government’s measures to protect families. For example, a person who is self-employed is not currently able to claim Universal Credit if they have leave to remain with NRPF. It is also unclear whether funds provided from the Job Retention Scheme will extend to those without recourse to public funds. This could not only leave people at risk of destitution but also in a situation where following NHS guidance on self-isolation presents serious challenges and potentially far reaching, fatal consequences.

We are calling on the government to temporarily waive the NRPF status so that this group of people can access the provisions to help those facing an adverse economic impact due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The government must provide more help and guidance to local government so that they are able to effectively help this portion of our communities.

It is clear from the government’s strategy that we must all work together to end this crisis. No group should face increased suffering, especially because of their immigration status. This crisis will not come to an end unless we are all protected in this challenging and unprecedented time.

We look forward to your response.

Yours sincerely,

Taiwo Owatemi MP

Florence Eshalomi MP

Lilian Greenwood MP

Ruth Cadbury MP

Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP

Stephen Morgan MP

Rachel Hopkins MP

James Murray MP

Mohammad Yasin MP

Paula Barker MP

Mary Foy MP

Wera Hobhouse MP

Feryal Clark MP

Kate Osborne MP

Catherine West MP

Abena Oppong-Asare MP

Olivia Blake MP

Philippa Whitford MP

Ian Byrne MP

Claudia Webbe MP

Martyn Day MP

Sam Tarry MP

Tahir Ali MP

Alex Cunningham MP

Nadia Whittome MP

Steve Reed MP

Rosie Duffield MP

Dawn Butler MP

Tommy Sheppard MP

Jon Cruddas MP

Tan Dhesi MP

Christina Rees MP

Wendy Chamberlain MP

Janet Daby MP

Virendra Sharma MP

Geraint Davies MP

Tulip Siddiq MP

Rushanara Ali MP

Sarah Champion MP

Diane Abbott MP

Diana Johnson MP

Allan Dorans MP

Alex Davies-Jones MP

Vicky Foxcroft MP

Harriet Harman MP

Paul Blomfield MP

Wes Streeting MP

Neil Coyle MP

Beth Winter MP

Stella Creasy MP

Stephen Doughty MP

Owen Thompson MP

Debbie Abrahams MP

Daisy Cooper MP

Matthew Pennycook MP

Apsana Begum MP

Marion Fellows MP

Alex Sobel MP

Karen Buck MP

Kim Johnson MP

Yasmin Qureshi MP

Stephen Flynn MP

Jack Dromey MP

Christopher Stephens MP

Tim Farron MP

Caroline Lucas MP

Barry Gardiner MP

Lyn Brown MP

Anneliese Dodds MP

Stephen Farry MP

Kate Osamor MP

Emma Lewell-Buck MP

Rupa Huq MP

Anne Mclaughlin MP

Siobhain McDonagh MP

Alison Thewliss MP

Sarah Owen MP

Clive Lewis MP

Munira Wilson MP

Kenny Macaskill MP

Kerry McCarthy MP

Tonia Antoniazzi MP

Catherine McKinnell MP

Gerald Jones MP

Hilary Benn MP

Neale Hanvey MP

Angus MacNeil MP

Jo Stevens MP

Emma Hardy MP

Margaret Hodge MP

Jamie Stone MP

Afzal Khan MP

Sharon Hodgson MP

Claire Hanna MP

David Lammy MP

Zarah Sultana MP

Bambos Charalambous MP

