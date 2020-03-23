Boris Johnson announces people will be fined unless they stay at home

Boris Johnson has announced that people must stay in their homes at all times, allowing only a few limited reasons to leave the house, or face a fine.

Speaking this evening after a COBRA meeting, the Prime Minister revealed that people will only be allowed out to buy food, for any medical need, to support or care for a vulnerable person, and to do one bit of exercise.

He also said that people would be allowed to travel to and from work, but only if strictly necessary, and that all shops selling non-essential products would be closed.

Johnson stated that the police would be afforded powers to enforce the lockdown, including the ability to disperse gatherings and issue fines.

Speaking in a special television broadcast, he said: “That’s all – these are the only reasons you should leave your home. You should not be meeting friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you should say no.

“You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home. You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine – and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can.”

The Prime Minister stated that the measures would come into force immediately.

There are currently 6,650 recorded cases of coronavirus in the UK, with the highest number of cases found in London at 2,433, and the death toll now stands at 355.