Cabinet Office probe announced as Corbyn says government is “led by bullies”

A Cabinet Office investigation into bullying claims against Home Secretary Priti Patel has been announced, as Jeremy Corbyn has described the government as “led by bullies”.

In response to an urgent question by Labour this afternoon, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said that the Home Secretary “absolutely rejects” the allegations made by senior civil servant Philip Rutnam.

Although he described Patel as a “superb” minister, Gove revealed that the Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to carry out an investigation that will aim to establish the facts.

As outgoing Labour leader, Corbyn criticised Boris Johnson for calling the Home Secretary “fantastic” and saying he “absolutely” had confidence in her before an investigation had taken place.

He added: “It’s not enough just to refer this to the Cabinet Office. The government must now call in an external lawyer as quite rightly suggested by the union for senior civil servants, the FDA.

“A minister in breach of the Ministerial Code cannot remain in office and should be sacked. These are just the latest in a series of allegations that suggest an unacceptable pattern of behaviour.

“According to reports in the media, a number of the Home Office clashes had involved demands from the Home Secretary, some of which were considered illegal by officials.

“Most disturbingly, the Home Secretary reportedly asked officials to reverse a court ruling halting the deportation of 25 individuals to Jamaica last month.”

Corbyn concluded that the government is “led by bullies” and “presided over by a part-time Prime Minister who not only can’t be bothered to turn up but simply won’t take the vital action required”.

The SNP’s Joanna Cherry suggested that Patel was responsible for creating a “hostile environment” both outside and within the Home Office.

Leadership candidate Keir Starmer called for an investigation by the Cabinet Secretary on Saturday, while Rebecca Long-Bailey said she wanted to see an immediate “independent judge-led inquiry” instead.