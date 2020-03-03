Campaign donations for Keir Starmer published on parliamentary register

A further set of campaign donations received by Labour leadership candidate Keir Starmer have been released with the latest update of the parliamentary register.

This comes after rival contenders Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy released their funding sources independently of parliament, by publishing directly on their own campaign websites.

The Camden MP opted instead to follow the usual rules for MPs by relying on the register of members’ financial interests, which was updated with the latest information this afternoon.

The largest donation of the new tranche came from Robert Latham, a Camden Labour activist and barrister who practised at Doughty Street Chambers – like Starmer. He is a specialist in housing law.

As well as Latham’s £100,000 donation, there are a number of smaller contributions that have been registered, including several in-kind ones from Trust Reservations for stays in hotels for Starmer and his team.

Trust Reservations is a company used by the Labour Party for its annual conference, and its director is Labour donor Farah Sassoon who is also helping Angela Rayner with fundraising according to a reliable source.

The other financial contributions over £1,500 that have been released are £5,000 from human rights barrister Richard Hermer and £2,500 from Labour Lambeth councillor Iain Simpson.

The total amount declared by Starmer so far during the leadership election for his campaign is £125,521. This is not the total received, as MPs are given 30 days between accepting a donation and having to declare it.

The mailshot issued by the Camden MP’s campaign, which saw every Labour member sent a promotional poster, is estimated to have cost £280,000, plus there will have been high staffing costs.

It is therefore expected that the latest donations declared by Starmer via the parliamentary website will not have covered other contributions received after February 3rd. This is in line with rules set by the Registrar and Labour.

Voting in Labour’s leader and deputy contests will continue until April 2nd – though it is thought that the vast majority of those who vote do so shortly after the ballots open.