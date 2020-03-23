Starmer calls for “further compliance measures” to combat Covid-19

Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to introduce “further compliance measures to combat coronavirus” in his press briefing later today.

The Labour leadership candidate has made the call hours before the next Covid-19 statement from Boris Johnson this afternoon, citing “severe pressures” on the NHS.

He stated that Labour had so far supported the social distancing measures in place, but said that the “extraordinary times” call for measures like that of other countries.

The Holborn MP said: “In these extraordinary times, the government must now set out further compliance measures, such as those introduced in other countries.

“These are vital days in the battle against the coronavirus. Any additional measures should sit alongside a national plan of action to support people to cope, including the most vulnerable and the self-employed.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure to introduce further support for the self-employed later today, following his announcement on Friday that employees would see up to 80% of their wages covered by the government.

As yet, the support announced for self-employed workers is that they will be able to claim Universal Credit at the same rate as statutory sick pay, which currently stands at £94.25 per week.

Starmer went on to say that: “Ministers should provide an update on this at this afternoon’s press conference and if they choose not to implement additional measures, then they should explain why.

“These decisions are not easily made, but they are now necessary. We all have a duty to do what we can to protect the nation’s health and to save people’s lives. I hope the government will act.”

Labour health spokesperson Jon Ashworth has also called for the government to introduce stricter social distancing measures, saying that “something has to change”.

Commenting ahead of the next coronavirus statement from Johnson, he said: “After another weekend of apparent public confusion and widespread non-compliance with ‘social distancing’, of grave scientific warnings and brave medical professionals talking of being sent to work like ‘lambs to the slaughter’ with inadequate protective equipment, something has to change.

“Other countries have taken further far reaching social distancing measures. We now call on the government to move to enforced social distancing and greater social protection as a matter of urgency. The Prime Minister must outline further necessary steps the government will now take to keep people safe, protect our NHS and save lives.”

The next statement from the Prime Minister will be made later today at 5pm. There are currently 5,683 recorded cases of coronavirus in the UK, with the greatest number of cases by a large margin in London at 2,189.