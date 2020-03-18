WATCH: Dr Rosena Allin-Khan asks PM “where is the testing for medics?”

Labour deputy leadership candidate Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, who is also an NHS doctor and still does regular A&E shifts, asked about protective equipment and testing for NHS staff at PMQs today.

The Labour MP said: “My NHS colleagues on the frontline are already stressed with the pressure that they face. Last night, I visited my father in a care home and I am acutely aware that I may have fed him for the very last time.

“We are in unprecedented times. I would like to know, where was the forward planning for PPE for our NHS and care staff? Where is the testing for medics? Why are we waiting so long for mass testing? And why are social distancing measures merely just suggestions?”

The Prime Minister said he agreed with Allin-Khan and expressed thanks for her NHS work. He added: “We have stockpiles of PPE… We are proceeding in accordance with the best scientific advice.”

But UK medics have warned that they are at risk of dying from Covid-19 as the protective gear requirements for health workers treating infected patients were downgraded last week. An NHS doctor told The Guardian they were “seriously considering” whether they could keep working.