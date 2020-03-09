WATCH: Labour is a “total mess” on complaints, says Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves, Labour MP for Leeds West, described Labour as a “total mess” on the BBC’s Politics Live today when asked about the suspension of broadcaster and former politician Trevor Phillips from the party.

She said: “The Labour Party is a total mess when it comes to its complaints process, and it needs to set up an independent process so it can’t be at the whim of Jennie Formby or anyone else in the party to decide who is and isn’t suspended. It needs to be independent because at the moment it has lost all credibility with Labour members.

Asked about the view expressed by Labour MP Khalid Mahmood that the claims of Islamophobia are “outlandish”, Reeves said: “I don’t know the details of the complaint made against him… I feel uncomfortable with some of the things Trevor Phillips has said today and I think it should be investigated.

“But it does seem that it is one rule for one group of people who are complaining and another for another group of people. I’ve made complaints about people in the Labour Party and they haven’t been suspended when they’re clearly in breach of the party rules, so that also gives me huge cause for concern.”