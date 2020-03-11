WATCH: Naz Shah gets shouted down for raising Islamophobia in the Tory Party

Naz Shah was shouted down in parliament today as she asked for an assurance that “the Prime Minister is not an Islamophobe” and attempted to raise the problem of Islamophobia within the Conservative Party.

In a question to Boris Johnson in the House of Commons this afternoon, the Labour MP for Bradford West struggled to make her voice heard above the noise from MPs as she raised the concerns of constituents.

She also cited the recently released album and short film by Riz Ahmed, ‘The Long Goodbye’, which she said expressed the wider “heartbreak of many British minorities of feeling unwanted in Britain”.

Shah asked the Prime Minister not to “hide behind the robes of his Muslim ancestors” and tell the House what he is doing in response to the “three hundred complaints of Islamophobia within his party”.

The Labour MP also urged Johnson not to counter the question by engaging in a “divisive tit-for-tat” and deflecting by only making reference to antisemitism within the Labour Party.

The Prime Minister stated: “There is absolutely no room for hatred or racism in this party, in our Conservative Party and I wish I could say the same for her own party”.