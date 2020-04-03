Corbyn calls on supporters to join Momentum as he steps down

Outgoing Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called on supporters to “join Momentum and help make our future together” as he prepares to step down from the top job.

In an email to Momentum supporters today, Corbyn praised the organisation for “inspiring political movements across the world and breathing new life into the Labour Party”.

The Islington MP attributed the election result in 2017, when Labour deprived the Conservatives of a parliamentary majority, to “all the work Momentum did”.

He added: “We’ve shifted the political landscape for good, brought Labour back to its values and committed our party to common sense socialist policies, a green new deal and peace and justice at home and abroad.”

Corbyn’s successor is due to be announced on Saturday, after voting in the internal party election to choose a new Labour leader and deputy drew to a close on Thursday.

Keir Starmer is the favourite to replace the outgoing leader, with the latest polling predicting a win for the Holborn MP in the first round of counting with 53% of first preferences.

Below is the full text of the email from Corbyn on Friday afternoon.

On the last day of my leadership, I wanted to get in touch with every Momentum member and supporter to say thank you.

Momentum members and supporters have rewritten the political rules, inspired political movements across the world and breathed new life into the Labour Party.

Leaders are only ever lent power by the movements that support them. It is the honour of my life that you chose to lend me your collective strength. Together, we’ve shifted the political landscape for good, brought Labour back to its values and committed our party to common sense socialist policies, a green new deal and peace and justice at home and abroad.

I’m so sorry we were unable to translate your hope and hard work into victory this time around. That we came so close in 2017 is an incredible testament to all the work Momentum did – and this is only the beginning of what our movement will achieve.

Our movement for socialism is powerful, and I know our time will come. But with so much to do and so many challenges ahead – I urge you to join Momentum and help make our future together.

Building a strong socialist movement – one that brings people together whatever their background to build an equal, just, and sustainable society – is not easy or quick. But what could be more important? If we continue to work together, we will get there.

I could not have been more proud to work alongside you, and I will keep doing so, on the streets, on picket lines, and in Parliament.

Thank you for everything,

Jeremy Corbyn MP