GMB launches investigation into allegations against Tim Roache

The Labour Party-affiliated GMB trade union has launched an investigation into allegations made against Tim Roache who resigned as general secretary on Tuesday.

According to the updated statement, Roache has suffered from Myalgic Encephalomyelitis for a number of years, which formed the basis of his decision to stand down.

But the union has also confirmed that it “received an anonymous letter, last Wednesday” that made allegations about the conduct of Roache while in office.

The statement reads: “An investigation has been launched and it is not appropriate to comment further pending the outcome of that investigation.

“Complaints which are brought to our attention will be dealt with appropriately in line with our policies and procedures and with appropriate regard to fairness and sensitivity.”

GMB has announced that John Phillips, its regional secretary for Wales and the South West, has been appointed as acting general secretary until a replacement for Roache is elected.

Below is the full text of the GMB statement updated tonight.

The Finance and General Purposes Committee has today accepted the resignation of Tim Roache as General Secretary of GMB.

Tim was diagnosed with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (M.E.) some years ago, which has previously resulted in two years’ sickness absence from work. Having been signed off by medical professionals earlier this week, Tim was advised to refrain completely from work – and has now taken the difficult decision to stand down from the role permanently, indicating that he does not feel mentally or physically able to continue to lead our union.

John Phillips, GMB Regional Secretary for Wales and South West will now become Acting General Secretary of GMB with immediate effect and until a new General Secretary is elected. The union is considering a process and timetable for that election, which will be held as soon as practically possible.

GMB received an anonymous letter, last Wednesday, in which a number of allegations have been made about Tim’s conduct whilst he held the office of General Secretary.

An investigation has been launched and it is not appropriate to comment further pending the outcome of that investigation. Complaints which are brought to our attention will be dealt with appropriately in line with our policies and procedures and with appropriate regard to fairness and sensitivity.