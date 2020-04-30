JLM tells Labour MPs to “stay clear” of members expelled over antisemitism

The Jewish Labour Movement has told Labour representatives to “stay well clear” of members expelled over antisemitism after two MPs were reported to have joined a controversial meeting.

Ex-frontbenchers Diane Abbott and Bell Ribeiro-Addy discussed the future of the Labour left on a call with 600 people – including, the Jewish Chronicle reported, expelled activists Tony Greenstein and Jackie Walker.

They were addressing a meeting of the newly formed ‘Don’t Leave, Organise’ group – made up of Red Labour, Jewish Voice for Labour and the Labour Representation Committee.

The new left-wing group launched earlier this month with the backing of former MP Laura Pidcock, the Bakers’ Union, and former candidate for Labour’s national executive committee Jo Bird.

Commenting on the Wednesday evening call, a spokesperson for JLM said: “If the Labour Party are going to be able to demonstrate that it has taken antisemitism and racism seriously, then it needs to show consistency.

“That includes anyone who holds a position of responsibility within the party staying well clear of those who do not share our values.”

Amid calls for disciplinary action to be taken against MPs participating in the call, a Labour spokesperson said: “The previous comments made by some of the individuals on this call are completely unacceptable.

“These are not people who support the values of the Labour Party. This is being made clear to the Labour MPs who attended the call in the strongest possible terms and they are being reminded of their responsibilities and obligations.”

Update, 7.15pm: A spokesperson for Diane Abbott and Bell Ribeiro-Addy said: “The MPs were not aware that any suspended or expelled former members of the Labour Party might contribute as audience members.

“They did not and would not share a platform with them. Both MPs are long-standing anti-racist campaigners and are known for standing up to all forms of bigotry.”

The president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, Marie van der Zyl, has urged “swift and decision action” to be taken by the party “to show that this is a new era”.

The organisation pointed out that not suspending the MPs would go against its ‘ten pledges to end the antisemitism crisis‘ that all Labour leadership candidates signed up to during the campaign this year.

Jonathan Goldstein, chair of the Jewish Leadership Council, said: “We held productive talks with Sir Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner just after they were elected as leader and deputy leader…

“It was agreed that no Labour MP should be sharing a platform with anyone expelled from the party for anti-Jewish racism”. Goldstein concluded: “Simply reminding people of their responsibilities feels inadequate as a result.”