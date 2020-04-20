Labour designers create posters to celebrate key workers

Graphic designers supportive of the Labour Party have celebrated the UK’s key workers with the launch of a new artpack featuring 18 original posters.

The work by creatives in the labour movement was coordinated by Labour Party Graphic Designers, an independent network of designers, to recognise the work of frontline staff amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The ‘supporting key workers’ artpack includes a foreword by writer and comedian Frankie Boyle as well as ‘words from the frontline’ by the UK’s oldest medical trade union Doctors in Unite.

In the foreword, Boyle wrote: “It would have been nice if the British had realised delivery drivers, care workers and vegetable pickers were more useful than a meeting about advertising strategy without having to dig mass graves.”

Doctors in Unite said: “No worker should ever be exposed to Covid-19 through a simple lack of respirators, visors or gloves. A make-do-and-mend approach to personal protective equipment is dangerous nostalgia.”

Labour Party Graphic Designers is a collective that first came together last year. The founder, Kevin Kennedy Ryan, was interviewed by LabourList in April 2019.

Below is a selection of the contributions by Labour designers. You can view the full artpack here and download posters here.