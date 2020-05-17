17 Labour MPs including Corbyn slam PM’s “declaration of class war”

17 Labour MPs – including former leader Jeremy Corbyn – have described the Prime Minister’s statement on lifting coronavirus restrictions as a “thinly veiled declaration of class war”.

The fresh statement, issued in response to the Covid-19 update by Boris Johnson that aired on Sunday evening, was tweeted by the Socialist Campaign Group of Labour left MPs.

Below is the full text of their statement.

Last night’s statement by the Prime Minister was a thinly veiled declaration of class war from a government that has chosen to put the economic demands of some sections of big business above the welfare of the country.

This pandemic has already shown itself to disproportionately affect BAME people and low paid workers. The government calling on people to be “actively encouraged” to return to work will only make this situation worse.

Prior to Covid-19 the UK was already in the middle of a crisis in the world of work with poor wages, terms and conditions and an ever-growing precariat in the gig economy. There has never been a more important time to either join or become more active in a trade union. Please do so.

Protecting the people is the first duty of any government and the government is failing to do so. Wherever trade unions are forced to step in to take action against bosses who put their members’ health at risk they will have our full and unwavering support.

Signed

Diane Abbott MP

Paula Barker MP

Apsana Begum MP

Richard Burgon MP

Ian Byrne MP

Jeremy Corbyn MP

Ian Lavery MP

John McDonnell MP

Ian Mearns MP

Grahame Morris MP

Kate Osamor MP

Kate Osborne MP

Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP

Zarah Sultana MP

Jon Trickett MP

Claudia Webbe MP

Mick Whitley MP