Keir Starmer’s VE Day message: “We remember their service, and their sacrifice”

Keir Starmer will pay tribute on Victory in Europe Day to “the millions of people from across the United Kingdom and from across the world” who helped secure victory for the Allies in World War Two.

In a video message released on social media on Friday, the new Labour leader will celebrate both those who fought in the war “for our shared values” and those who “rebuilt and renewed our country after the war”.

On the impact of coronavirus, he will say: “In normal times we would be paying tribute to their achievements in street parties, in gatherings and events at the Cenotaph. This year we can’t do that. This year we can’t be together.

“But tonight we’ll hear from the Queen at the exact same time, as in 1945, her father King George spoke to the nation from a bomb-scarred Buckingham Palace. He talked about what kept our country going during that crisis.”

Starmer will pay special tribute on VE Day 75 to Captain Tom Moore, a former British Army officer turned Covid-19 fundraiser who has raised over £30m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden at the age of 99.

The Labour leader will conclude his message by saying: “We owe a huge debt to Tom’s generation and we must do everything we can to show them the same commitment that they showed our country in its darkest hour.

“Today we commemorate those who stood together for a better future. We remember their service, and also their sacrifice.”

Nia Griffith, the Shadow Welsh Secretary, has commented that she will “feel desperately sad for our veterans who will be marking this event in isolation because of the coronavirus”.

She said: “I hope that they will be encouraged that communities right across Wales will still be marking this moment by flying flags and bunting in their windows and gardens, whilst pausing to reflect and remember the immense sacrifice made by the wartime generation.”

Labour is also making efforts to celebrate VE Day in local government, including Labour-controlled Wigan Council that is offering online resources to “help residents get creative in their commemorations” while distancing.

Newcastle City Council, led by LGA Labour’s Nick Forbes, will be illuminating the Tyne Bridge in red and white. Local families are also being “encouraged to make home-made flags and decorations for their house”.

A “virtual toast” will also be held at 3pm in Newcastle, and the council has worked with organisations such as the library service to promote socially distanced events and activities for the occasion.