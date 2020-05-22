Labour designers release new posters to support key workers

Graphic designers supportive of the Labour Party have celebrated the UK’s key workers with the launch of a second artpack on the theme.

Featuring 11 original posters, the work by creatives in the labour movement was coordinated by Labour Party Graphic Designers, an independent network of designers.

The second ‘supporting key workers’ artpack includes a foreword by LPGD founder Kevin Kennedy Ryan II and ‘words from the frontline’ by the National Education Union’s Amanda Martin.

The NEU president is currently in the running to become Labour’s next general secretary after being shortlisted by the national executive committee (NEC) panel on Thursday.

Martin’s piece, which criticises the government proposal to reopen schools on June 1st, reads: “Our profession is missing information, missing reasons and missing resources, but those who criticise us are missing the point.

The teacher and trade unionist concludes: “We want to get back in the classroom but we need to know that the science says it’s safe.”

The latest artpack is dedicated to Belly Mujinga, who died after being spat at and coughed over by a member of the public while working as a ticket controller at Victoria Station in London.

LPGD have included a link to the fundraiser set up by Mujinga’s colleagues. It helped to fund her funeral and will see future donations support her family especially her 11-year-old daughter.

Labour Party Graphic Designers is a collective that first came together last year. The founder, Kevin Kennedy Ryan, was interviewed by LabourList in April 2019.

Further information and examples from the first ‘supporting key workers’ artpack, released last month, can be found here on LabourList.

Below is a selection of the contributions by Labour designers. You can view the full artpack here and download posters here.