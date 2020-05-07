Labour left MPs and activists defy Starmer-led party position on Kashmir

Labour left groups have spoken out to defy the party’s position on the Kashmiri conflict, as set out by Keir Starmer last week after he met with the executive team of Labour Friends of India.

The Socialist Campaign Group, made up of MPs on the left of the party, has released a statement today expressing “solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle against the world’s largest military occupation”.

In what is understood to be a reaction to Starmer’s recent comments, it declares that the group’s “internationalism acknowledges the role of British colonial injustices and the inalienable nature of universal human rights”.

The SCG includes shadow cabinet members Rebecca Long-Bailey, Marsha de Cordova and Andy McDonald, plus several other frontbenchers, such as shadow ministers Dan Carden and Imran Hussein.

Labour left activists have also voiced opposition to the policy, with new grassroots group Momentum Internationalists organising an open letter signed by hundreds of members that condemns the position expressed by Starmer.

Their statement explicitly argues against the position advocated by Starmer, saying that they were “disturbed” by the comments that were “in defiance of party policy”. It calls on the new leader to “respect our democracy and conference policy”.

It is signed by a number of Labour councillors, trade unionists, officers of local Labour parties, executive members of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front and party activists from across the country.

Labour conference in 2019 passed an emergency motion criticising the actions of India in the Kashmiri conflict and supporting self-determination rights for Kashmiris. LFIN said it contained “anti-Indian rhetoric”.

After the motion caused controversy, then party chair Ian Lavery issued a letter that described Kashmir as a bilateral issue for India and Pakistan to resolve and said Labour was opposed to external interference.

After Starmer’s call with the LFIN executive last week, he said: “We must not allow issues of the sub-continent to divide communities here. Any constitutional issues in India are a matter for the Indian Parliament, and Kashmir is a bilateral issue for India and Pakistan to resolve peacefully.”

Below is the full text of the SCG statement on Kashmir.

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle against the world’s largest military occupation.

In accordance with the motion passed unanimously at Labour conference in 2019, and as enshrined by multiple UN resolutions, we recognise that Kashmir is a disputed territory and demand the realisation of the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination, as mandated by UN Resolution 47.

“We are deeply concerned by the ongoing human rights violations, including torture, rape, extrajudicial execution and illegal detention, that continue to take place in Kashmir that have been widely documented by numerous human rights organisations and that have been intensified by Narendra Modi’s government.

“Furthermore, in August 2019, the Indian government unilaterally revoked Articles 370 and 35a of the constitution that granted Indian occupied Kashmir autonomy reflective of its status as an occupied territory, and subjected the Kashmir people to a seven-month long lockdown and repressive communications blackout that was brutally enforced by Indian Security Forces.

“We recognise the UK’s responsibility regarding the ongoing situation in Kashmir due to the historic role played in this conflict during the partition of the Indian sub-continent that laid the groundwork for the oppression faced by the Kashmiris.

“Our internationalism acknowledges the role of British colonial injustices and the inalienable nature of universal human rights.”

Below is the full text of the open letter organised by Momentum Internationalists.

“Labour must campaign for its democratically-agreed 2019 conference policy of demanding “the restoration of basic human rights and… the right to self-determination” in Kashmir.

“We were disturbed by Keir Starmer’s declaration, in defiance of party policy, that “any constitutional issues in India are a matter for the Indian Parliament” and his signalling through talk about “business links” and “dialogue” that he wants a rapprochement with India’s far-right government.

“He says “Labour is an internationalist party and stands for the defence of human rights everywhere”. For that to be more than empty words, the party must firmly oppose human rights violations everywhere, including in Kashmir; support democracy and the right to self-determination – including in Kashmir; and fight the global nationalist right, of which the Modi regime is a central pillar.

“We must not capitulate to the Hindu right’s communalist agitation in Britain, which seeks to divide communities on religious lines while shouting that support for human rights is divisive. We must not abandon our comrades in India fighting for democracy, workers’ rights and the rights of minorities against the Hindu nationalist regime.

“We call on Keir Starmer and the party leadership to respect our democracy and conference policy, and to show it is serious about the fight for human rights, including in Kashmir.”

Signatories:

Ruth Cashman, Tooting, UNISON Branch Secretary

Joshua Lovell, Stevenage, Councillor, Cambridge UCU Member

Syed Tahseen Gilani, Luton North, Labour member and President of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF)

Margaret Owen OBE, Hammersmith and Fulham

Rosie Newbigging, Bedford and Kempston, Labour PPC in Welwyn Hatfield 2019

Muhammad Mumtaz Mirza, Hodge Hill Birmingham, Assistant secretary general JKLF UK zone

Stephen Whiting, Stevenage

Rebecca Shatwell, Newcastle East, Newcastle City Labour councillor

Julie Ward, North Durham, Former MEP

Owain Gardner, North West Durham

Michael Chessum, Streatham

Dave Savage, Kingston & Surbiton, President, Kingston TUC

Muhammad J Iqbal, Hodge hill Birmingham, Secretary General JKLF

Sardar Nasim Iqbal

Ed Maltby, Sheffield Central

Tariq Sharif, Newham

Liaqat Ali, Hodge Hill Birmingham

Stephen Wood, Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Sonia Sohail, Stockport,

Sabir Gul, Luton North

Dave Kirk, Leeds West, Political Education Officer

Daniel Nichols, Romford, Political Education Officer

Azmat Khan, Stockport, CLP exec member

Umar Yousaf, Newcastle upon Tyne

Zeinab Drabu, Manchester Withington CLP

Mushtaq Malik, Slough

Maha, Lambeth

Sanna Malik, Slough, GC Delegate

Zaphran Mirza, Hodgehill Birmingham

Ousman Noor, Holborn and St Pancras

Parviz Jenab, Bedford

Muhammad Dar, Birmingham

Sarabjit Singh, Slough, long time Labour member and human right activist

Shafat Gangoo, Great Yarmouth

Syed Shah, Luton

Kahkashan, Great Yarmouth

Sara Ashraf, East Riding of Yorkshire

Taj Khan, Slough, Branch Chair Labour Party

Mohammed Aziz

Yasir Imran, Barking & Dagenham

Ghulam Nabi Falahi, Camden

Irshed Mahmood, Oldham East and Saddleworth

Shariq Manzoor Shah, Brent

Hazel Bligh, Stocksbridge and Penistone CLP

Sagir Ahmed, Bradford South

Soahib Ahmed

Zehair Ayub, Bradford West

Asad Ashraf, Hull West and Hessle

Nadeem Bhat, Grantham

Sabah Gillan, Bethnal Green and Bow

Farooq Ahmad Dar, Barnsley

Touseef, Norfolk

Shahid Chawoo, Trafford

Farzana Ashraf, Hull West and Hessle

Cllr Mohammed Sharif, Slough

Ashraf Ali, Hull West and Hessle

Aamir Wani, Bristol East

Toqeer Gilani

Iqbal Jan, Reigate

Syed Rufaie, Berkshire

Faroo Wandroo, Edgbaston

Saqib Yaqub, Welwyn Hatfield

Andy Forse, Milton Keynes South

Hugh Stanners, Norwich South

Dr Khurshid Ahmed CBE, Dudley North, Former Constituency Chair

Sikander Khan, Hayes Middlesex

Azhar Mahmood, Luton

Huma basharat, Trafford

Rafeeq Ganayi, Harrow West

Sajawal Hussain, Bradford West,

Cllr Tahir Aziz, Woking

Azfar Dar, Abingdon

Gowher Ahmad, Kulgam

Carol Machell, Calder Vaĺley, CLP Secretary

Javaid Ahmad Naikoo, India

Mohammad Saadat Ishfaq Phalgaroo, Milton Keynes

Zulfiqar Ali, Erdington

Abdul Jalil, Rushcliffe

Farooq Mir, Nottingham East

Nadeem Haider, Nottingham

Shama Husain, Tower Hamlets

Nadeem Ahmed, Broxtowe Nottingham

Ishaq Hussain, Nottingham East

Dr Burhan Showkat, Srinagar

Nazeer Ahmed

Jamil Ahmed, Broxtowe

Sajjad Hussain, Nottingham East

Hafiz Tariq Mehmood, Bedford

Ahsan Khan, Chatham

Mohammed Abdul-Razaq, Nottingham East

Basheer Latif, Nottingham South, Former Chair of Bridge branch

Atif Hussain

Kashif Kashmiri

Dr Shaheen Shora, Watford

Jamil Akhter, Nottingham East

Dr Tasneem Yaqoob, Maldon

Mehtab Ahmed, Ilford North

Derek Fraser, Heywood & Middleton, TULO

Kamaljit Kaur, Slough, Member

Aftab Khan, Coventry south, Member

Chris Martin, Woking, party vice chair

Paul Green, Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Malcolm Hunter, Leicester South

Paul White, Leicestershire South

Javaid Rashid, Ilford South

Tessa Ratcliff, Stockport

Arshad Rather, Ruislip

Mohammed Suleman, Hodge Hill

Richard McLoughlin, Harrow East, Fund Raising Officer Harrow East CLP

Joe Booth, Chipping Barnet

Sammi Ferhaoui, Enfield North

Manzoor Akhoon, Srinagar

M Murphy, Scunthorpe

Malcolm Tedd, Harborough

Sylvia Cohen, Finchley and Golders Green

Mohammed Shafiq, South Yardley

Sean Conway, Nottingham East

Barry Ackerman, Enfiled North

Sara Iram Gill, Altrincham and Sale West, International Coordinator

Chris Bright, Camberwell and Peckham

Waseem Gill, Sale and Altrincham

Clive Niall, Camberwell and Peckham, Political Education Officer, Peckham Rye Branch

Asad Bokhari, Trafford

David Wood, Stevenage, CLP Chair

Andy Hewett, Cardiff West

Gavin Edwards, Walthamstow

Lauren Scotland, Tottenham

George Gray, Woking CLP

Cathy Nugent, Lewisham East

Antony, Bradford South

Zafar Hussain, Nottingham

Attia Aslam

Riasat Khan, Woking,

Mohammad Aslam, Birmingham Hodge Hill

Raja M Fazil khan, Nottinghamshire East constituency, GC Delegate

Cllr Yasmine Dar, Manchester Gorton

James Oliver Simpson, Birmingham Yardley CLP

Callum litten, Bishop Auckland

Claire Bidwell, Argyll and Bute, Co Founder of Let Kashmir Decide

Waseem Yaqoob, Hackney South and Shoreditch

Olivia Shann, Sheffield Central

Jacqueline Jones, Workington

Alan Jones, Workington

Sarah Jones, Milton Keynes CLP

Lovejeet Chand mehay, Romford, Bame officer

Alena Ivanova, Bethnal Green and Bow

Nisar Ahmed, Derbyshire

Tina El-Wadi, Stockport

Saliha Ashraf, Leeds

Amina Mahmood

Mutluluk Williams, Vale of Glamorgan

Bruce Robinson, Stockport CLP

Ahtisham Mir

Elizabeth Nussbaum, East Putney

Paula Darwish, Manchester Gorton

Daniel Brown, Workington CLP

Davide Denti

Nick Munby, Berlin

Patricia, Bishop Auckland

Sufyaan Irfan, Birmingham Hodge Hill, Youth Officer in Cambridge Unite and Cambridge Momentum

Syed Iftikhar Mahmood, Slough

Andrea Gilbert, Putney, Women’s Officer

Lester Holloway, Watford

Gary Hollands, Southampton Test

Javid Iqbal, Sydenham/Penge

Roxana Fraser, Winchester

Peter Flanagan, Itchen Southampton

Androulla Zucker, Milton Keynes South

Muhammad Saeed, Woking Surrey

Abbie Clark, Stevenage, CLP Secretary

Ed Whitby, Newcastle Upon Tyne East, Exec / Unison delegate

Khalid Ikram, Manchester Withington

Cate Woodward, Nottingham South, Deputy Whip

James Taylor, Portsmouth North

James Page, Wollaton West

Dr Assad Jalil, Stockport

Aqeel, Bolton North East

Jane Parfitt, Nottingham South, Branch Chair

Julie Franklin, Blackley and Broughton CLP

Janine Booth, Hackney South and Shoreditch, TULO

Gillian Connell, Winchester, Chair, Winchester CLP

Gianamar Giovannetti-Singh, Cambridge

Toel Koyithara, Wigan

Moira White, Nottingham South, Vice Chair Wollaton West Branch

Josepha Scotney, Enfield Southgate

Zaimal Azad, Nottingham South

Matthew Wood, Congleton

Jonathan Marsland, Wythenshawe and Sale East

Edward Williamson, Chipping Barnet

Choudhry Tanveer, human rights activist

Tim Rouse, Walthamstow

Sacha Marten, Tonbridge and Malling, Membership and LGBT Officer

Julian Wilson, Tonbridge and Malling, CLP Chair

Kevin Tolhurst, Tonbridge & Malling

Mohsin Drabu, Hampstead and Kilburn

Robert S M Kirkwood, Nottingham South

Mark Still, Highbury West, RMT Waterloo

Mark Osborn, Lewisham East

Christine Hulme, Slough, Councillor

John Gardner, Stevenage

JayKhan, Luton

Callum Biscoe, Tonbridge and Malling

Roger Coates, Overseas

Lisa, Tonbridge and Malling

Gerry Stonestreet, International labour

Jason Gold, Branch chair LI CEE, Labour International

Gertrude Weetman, Warrington South

Mandy Parry, Bristol East

Catherine Gilsenan, Sedgefield

Waqaas Hussain, Rotherham

Amanda Ford, Romsey and Southampton North

Julie Hope, New Forest East, Secretary

Asrar Razaq, Newcastle central

Glyn Oliver, Southampton, Secretary Unite Community Southampton Area

Alison J. Ayers, Winchester

Helen Field, New Forest East

Dan Davison, Cambridge

Peter Johnson, Brighton Pavilion

Stan Crooke, Glasgow Shettleston CLP

Nasima Sarang, Harborough, Social worker AMHP, steward international officer

Alison Campbell, Edinburgh East

Zenab Khan, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Daphne Dorricott, Winchester

Zaynab Ahmed, Leeds East

Rameen Haq, Leeds North East

Jean Brant, Birmingham Selly Oak

Arfan, Nottingham

Shanaz Saddique, Burnley and Pendle

Heather Morton, Grimsby

Albert Collymore, Westminster North

Cameron Baldwin, Derbyshire Dales

F Hussain, Streatham

Juls Price, Winchester

Hafsah Sheikh, Dewsbury west

Jo Lane, Harborough

Paul Renny, Holborn and St Pancras, GC delegate

Sally Churchward, Southampton Test

Camilla Parnell, Ipswich

Zulaika Beckford, Bexhill and Battle

Sebastian Odell, Sheffield Hallam

Ali Chaudhry, Burton, Councillor

Simon Wolfers, Dwyfor

Martin McEvoy, Itchen

Carol McAuley

Osama Al-Hassani, Reading West

Ana Oppenheim, Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Juliette Clarke, Brighton Kemptown

William Walker, Burton CLP, CLP Political Officer and Secretary East Staffs TUC

Sean Thompson, Cardiff West

Linda Middleditch, St Helens North

Tahir Mahmood, Nottingham North

Jason Dickinson, Llanelli

peter Leyden, Dwyfor Meirionndd

Alice de Bourg, Glasgow south

Dr Sumaiyah Shah, Bristol West

Anam Zafar, Leeds West

Fenella Watts, South East Cornwall

Alex Clark, Bedford

Ed Whitby, Newcastle upon Tyne East, Unison Delegate and Exec

Sam Stone, Leeds Central CLP

Colin O Driscoll, Labour International, Vice-Chair

Charlotte Peters Rock, Tatton, Current Vice Chairman

Pamela Burns, Gateshead

Mej, Bradford

Rabia Bi

Saif Ur Rehman, Newport East

Abdul Rasheed, Newport West

Noreen Shah, Bradford Moor

Darren Gomes, Croydon Central

Dora Polenta, Rushcliffe, LGBTQIA+ CLP officer

Judy Atkinson, Brentford & Isleworth, Chair of Chiswick branch

Rodney Nicholls, Bradford East, Political Education Officer

Chandra Ghosh, Riverside

Norman Hindson, Riverside

Syma khan, Bradford

Gareth Wall, Stevenage

Lubna Haroon, , Academics

Lorcan Whitehead, Colchester, Councillor

Daniel Rawnsley, Sheffield Central

Bradley Allsop, Ipswich CLP

Tony Byrne, Newark, Secretary

Roshan Lal, Sheffield Heeley

Steve Chapman, Sheffield Heeley

Linda Cleary, Barking and Dagenham

Justin Pearce, Cambridge

Kumar Sarkar, Harrow West, Co-ordinator Britain South Asia Solidarity Forum

Azahar Iqbal, Altrincham and Sale West

Ghulam Nabi, Batley and Spen

Jo Hiley, Sheffield Central

Keith Reader, Islington North,

Martin Thomas, Islington South and Finsbury

Abel Harvie-Clark, Newcastle East

Howard Ricketts, Stevenage

Burhan Showkat, Srinagar

Polly Harlow, Lewes

Maisie Sanders, Lewisham Deptford

Paul McGowan, Liverpool Walton, LGBT+ Officer and Chair of Labour Party LGBT+ Network