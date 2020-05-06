Labour’s path back to power starts with changing itself

Keir Starmer has a strong mandate for change. The leadership election confirmed Labour’s desire to unite and do what it takes to win again. With Keir at the helm, Labour can start by taking the following steps necessary to get back into Number 10.

Communication

The new Labour leadership can now set a new narrative and tell the public an honest story about where the party went wrong, how it is changing, and who and what it stands for. In demonstrating change, deeds are as necessary as words. A leader has to say what they mean and take decisive action. This approach is as important for building trust and respect amongst members as it is for getting back lost Labour voters. Keir needs to give clear signals throughout his leadership that Labour is changing, and those who share his vision will embrace his changes and champion them.

Delegation

A leader will need a team if he is to secure the swing Labour needs to form this country’s next government. This team needs to have the leader’s confidence to take the decisions needed to make organisational change happen. People need to be appointed with the skills, experience and competence to get the job done regardless of their past positions or politics on the left or right of the party, and given responsibility for specific areas of work:

a refocused professional staff team with clear goals and tasks;

the policy and rule changes necessary to eradicate antisemitism and enact a new independent disciplinary process and any other EHRC recommendations;

candidates for election selected on experience and competence;

a new role and status for local government and councillors in our party;

a relationship with the whole trade union movement where policy development is prioritised, all trade union members views are heard, and their role in getting more working-class people into elected office is made a reality;

a new consultative relationship with civil society and business, especially SMEs;

and actions that prove antisemitism, bullying, racism, and any form of harassment has no place in the Labour party; we will disagree and debate with each other, but we will do so within a new culture of tolerance and mutual respect.

Build unity from the ground up

Labour members are the leader’s new teammates. We have always had a vibrant activist base; an enduring strength other political parties have found it hard to match. Prioritising training and engaging the membership – even if it has to be virtual for the next few months – in the electoral tasks and challenges ahead of Labour will create a sense of purpose within the membership that will motivate, inspire and build the unity the party desperately needs.

Keir’s first electoral test is a year away so there is time to unite the organisation around electoral targets and the desire to win. A properly trained, re-focused and mobilised membership is a formidable force on the ground.

The importance of Labour’s national executive committee

Having a positive and constructive relationship with every member of the NEC is necessary for the leader and his senior team. In opposition, the leader should never forget it is the party – its members, its staff, all under the direction of the NEC – who will secure his route to Number 10. Neil Kinnock sat through every NEC meeting from start to finish during his time as leader, and though delegation will undoubtedly be necessary as we become the most effective opposition we can be, this open-door approach for every NEC member needs to be maintained.

We have a long road back to secure the trust of the voters we need to get back into power. It may not – and should not – dominate the front pages, but building an internal operation that is effective and relentlessly focused on winning must be a top priority for Keir and his team. Unless we can create a strong, united and disciplined party machine, we risk continuing to pull in different directions, fighting each other and not the Tories. It’s time to come together and show we are the party ready to lead the country towards a better future.