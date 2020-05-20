Momentum launch socialist councillor recruitment programme

Labour left organisation Momentum has launched a councillor recruitment programme to boost the number of socialist representatives in local government.

In an email to members this afternoon, Team Momentum said: “We know our movement has the ideas and energy to build a better world from the rubble of this crisis. And, in local government, we have the opportunity.

“Already, socialist councillors in Salford, Preston, Brighton and elsewhere are delivering progressive change in their communities. With selections to become a Labour councillor in 2022 coming up fast, this is your chance to join them.”

Activists have been invited to join the new ‘future councillors programme‘, which will be run by a network of “experienced” people in local government from the left of the Labour Party.

Momentum has said that the initiative will help party members get selected as council candidates in their local areas and “start building socialism in your community”.

Joining the programme will offer access to briefings, trainings run by Momentum councillors, coaching through the selection process, support on campaigning and networking opportunities.

Those interested in joining can participate in “regional taster meet-ups” in June consisting of calls with left-wing councillors that will provide information and respond to questions.

“Councils play a huge role in providing services to the most vulnerable, so you’ll make a real difference on the frontline,” the email reads.

“From the Greater London Council in the 1980s to Preston’s community wealth building, there’s a long history of building socialism at the council level.”

Momentum founder and current chair Jon Lansman announced via a LabourList piece that he would not be standing for the forthcoming internal national coordinating group (NCG) elections.

The new ‘Forward Momentum’ campaign unveiled its slate of candidates for the contests this week, and another slate is expected to be released by ‘Momentum Renewal‘ in the coming days

NCG nominations will open on May 28th and close on June 11th, then a one-member-one-vote ballot will be conducted by Momentum from June 16th to June 30th.