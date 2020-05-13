Starmer demands Johnson correct the record on care home guidance

Keir Starmer has called on the Prime Minister to “come to the House of Commons at the earliest opportunity to correct the record” over Boris Johnson’s comment on government guidance in relation to care homes.

In a letter sent this afternoon, Starmer highlighted that the Tory leader had contradicted him at Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon when Starmer had quoted a government document published in February.

During PMQs, Starmer had said: “Until 12 March, the government’s own official advice was – and I’m quoting from it: ‘It remains very unlikely that people receiving care in a care home will become infected.’”

In response, the PM stated: “No, Mr speaker, it wasn’t true that the advice said that and actually we brought the lockdown in care homes ahead of the general lockdown.”

In the correspondence to Johnson, the Labour leader emphasised that “at this time of national crisis, it is more important than ever that government ministers are accurate in the information they give.”

Below is the full text of the letter sent to the Prime Minister this afternoon.

Dear Prime Minister

In the House of Commons earlier today, I said: “Until 12 March, the Government’s own official advice was – and I’m quoting from it:‘It remains very unlikely that people receiving care in a care home will become infected.’

In your response you said: “No, Mr Speaker, it wasn’t true that the advice said that and actually we brought the lockdown in care homes ahead of the general lockdown.”

The advice I was referring to was published on 25 February 2020. It states: “… It is therefore very unlikely that anyone receiving care in a care home or the community will become infected.”

At this time of national crisis, it is more important than ever that government ministers are accurate in the information they give. Given this, I expect you to come to the House of Commons at the earliest opportunity to correct the record and to recognise that this was official Government guidance regarding care homes.

I am copying this letter to the speaker of the House of Commons.

Yours sincerely,

Keir Starmer

Leader of the Labour Party