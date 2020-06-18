Black people “over-policed as citizens and under-policed as victims”, says Labour MP

Bell Ribeiro-Addy has said that current drug policy in the UK “exemplifies the way black people are over-policed as citizens and under-policed as victims”, and called for an “open discussion” on reform.

Speaking ahead of a Labour Campaign for Drug Policy Reform online event this evening, the Streatham MP said that “the arguments for legislation are as much a matter of social justice as they are a matter of public health”.

She highlighted how black people “face far more serious consequences” than their white counterparts if caught with drugs, and pointed out that high-profile Tory politicians had admitted to drug use with “no consequences at all”.

The event, chaired by Ribeiro-Addy and featuring a panel including Release executive director Niamh Eastwood, mayor of Lewisham Damien Egan and a representative from Operation Black Vote will take place from 7pm tonight.

One of 11 public meetings being held by the campaign group, it will focus on racial disparity and discrimination in relation to drug policy. You can register for the event for free here.

Commenting ahead of the event, Ribeiro-Addy said: “Drugs policy over the last ten years has been overtly ideological, characterised by irresponsible cuts. In yet another public health failure, the UK has become the drug overdose capital of Europe with the government refusing to consider any forms of legalisation as a solution in spite of a barrage of evidence.

“The current situation exemplifies the way black people are over-policed as citizens and under-policed as victims. If you get caught with drugs as a young black man in my area, you’ll likely face far more serious consequences than your white counterparts. On the other hand, most of the candidates for a Conservative party leadership contest can admit to taking drugs and face no consequences at all.

“There is nothing more important than preserving the life of our citizens, and our current polices are definitely not doing that. The arguments for legalisation are as much a matter of social justice as they are a matter of public health. We need to have an open discussion about drug reform that puts people above politics.”

According to Home Office figures, the racial gap in stop and search is widening, with black people being stopped and searched almost ten times more than white people. The campaign says that this “bears no correlation” to drug use or supply.

On the importance of drug policy reform, the campaign group founder and Labour MP Jeff Smith said: “We can’t ignore the role that our country’s drug laws play in worsening racial injustice.

“Black and minority ethnic people are disproportionately arrested and prosecuted for drugs-related offences, excessively targeted by police for stop and search, and heavily impacted by county lines exploitation. As an anti-racist party and a party of social justice, changing these laws should be an urgent priority for Labour.

“I’m glad that the Labour Campaign for Drug Policy Reform is hosting this timely event, bringing together Labour members and supporters, community representatives, and those personally affected, to discuss what a fair and just approach to drug policy needs to look like.”