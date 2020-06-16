Voting opens for internal Momentum elections

Ballots have started dropping at midday today in the contests to elect new representatives to the national coordinating group of Labour left organisation Momentum.

Following the nomination stage, members of the Corbynite activist network are choosing between 57 candidates competing to sit on the NCG. Voting will close at 12pm on Tuesday, June 30th.

Current chair Jon Lansman revealed last month that he would not be standing in the elections, and campaign groups Forward Momentum and Momentum Renewal have each unveiled a slate of candidates.

Forward Momentum’s stated aim is “refounding” and “democratising” Momentum. The group is backed by John McDonnell and its slate includes MP Nadia Whittome, metro-mayor Jamie Driscoll and former parliamentary candidate Jennifer Forbes.

Commenting on the start of voting, a campaign spokesperson said: “We are the only campaign for real change, and we are asking all Momentum members who want to turn their organisation around to vote for Forward Momentum candidates.

“Our records speak for themselves, our dynamic campaign speaks for itself, and our detailed policies speak to the many the challenges within Momentum that need overcoming if we are to renew the left for the struggles ahead.

“If elected, Forward Momentum candidates will work together to develop a truly effective and democratic Momentum that wins in the Labour Party and builds power in our communities and workplaces. Let’s make it happen.”

Momentum Renewal – launched with the support of MPs such as Ian Lavery, Jon Trickett, Kim Johnson, Paula Barker, Sam Tarry, Charlotte Nichols and Nav Mishra – has stressed the importance of “left unity”.

Its candidates have pledged to focus on community organising and ensuring that Momentum is “rooted in working-class communities” as well as being “member-led and -organised”.

A spokesperson for Momentum Renewal said: “As voting opens for Momentum’s NCG elections, voters should remember that as well as transforming Momentum, Momentum’s job is to transform Labour.

“Momentum Renewal has put brought together a fantastic selection of candidates representing the best of the British left, a new generation of leaders for our organisation to unite the movement and continue the fight for socialism.”

The NCG is comprised of 20 member representatives drawn from five regional divisions across the UK, as well as several nominated by affiliated organisations and members who hold public office.

Members will cast their ballots online under a multiple, non-transferable vote system and participants can vote for up to four candidates each. At least two of the members elected in each division must be women, and one must be BAME.

If the 20 member reps elected do not include one person who identifies as disabled, LGBT+, and three people under the age of 30, another four will be elected to make sure that each of these groups is represented.

Novara Media will be hosting and live-streaming a hustings with the Forward Momentum and Momentum Renewal NCG candidates this evening at 6pm.