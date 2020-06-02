WATCH: Commons voting proposals are “survival of the fittest”, says Labour MP

Chris Bryant has warned that the government proposals for MPs voting in parliament are “survival of the fittest, and that isn’t democracy”.

In an interview with Sky News this morning, the Labour MP for Rhonnda declared that “every MP should be able to participate in all the proceedings in parliament, especially at a time when the government needs proper scrutiny”.

He added: “The only way you can do that, when quite a significant number of MPs are either shielding themselves or have shielding responsibilities for family members, is for them to be able to participate remotely.”

"It's the survival of the fittest, and that isn't democracy."@RhonddaBryant says MPs should continue to be allowed to vote remotely, or those who are shielding themselves or family members will be "excluded".#KayBurley#COVID19 latest: https://t.co/4Vgc2VyCWU pic.twitter.com/24kvQLHESx — SkyNews (@SkyNews) June 2, 2020

Concerns have been raised about the government’s proposal to scrap the virtual House of Commons and the disproportionate impact it would have on MPs who are vulnerable to coronavirus.

MPs will debate the changes in parliament this afternoon. They will then form a socially-distanced, kilometre-long queue stretching throughout the parliamentary estate to vote.

It is expected that around 250 of the 400 MPs will not be able to take part in the vote because they are shielding, vulnerable due to being over 70, pregnant, have a health condition, or are caring for others.

Labour has rejected the proposals put forward by the government as “discriminatory”, and tabled an amendment to the motion seeking to retain the provisions allowing MPs to participate remotely.