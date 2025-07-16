War of words as 7 Labour MPs suspended or sanctioned in warning to new MPs

A Labour row has erupted after the party suspended four of its most vocal critics, three of whom are from the new intake of MPs.

One MP told LabourList the suspensions were “about time”, but another on the left called it a “s***show” and it drew criticism from other voices both on and beyond the left – including from John McTernan, a former political secretary to Tony Blair. One aide suggested the “heads on spikes” were a warning shot to the new intake not to rebel.

Alloa and Grangemouth MP Brian Leishman, North East Hertfordshire MP Chris Hinchliff and Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan have been suspended from the party after they voted against the government on issues including the winter fuel allowance and planning reform. York Central MP Rachael Maskell has also been suspended.

Three other Labour MPs, Rosena Allin-Khan, Bell Ribeiro-Addy and Mohammed Yasin, have also had their trade envoy roles revoked.

Leishman has been a thorn in the government’s side over the Grangemouth refinery as well as a range of social issues, Hinchliff led a rebellion on planning, and Duncan-Jordan, who was one of the earliest critics of winter fuel.

A party source told LabourList that the suspensions were due to “repeated breaches of party discipline”, pending a future review.

Despite only being in the job for just over a year, the new intake made up half of the signatories to a wrecking amendment to the government’s welfare reform bill. The letter, which gained more signatories as the government’s whipping operation went into overdrive to save the bill, was key to the government’s painful u-turn.

Rebel MPs emphasise their pride in being Labour

Rachael Maskell said she “could not be more committed” to the party as a member for more than 34 years. She said she recognised the state of the economy, but added: ” We must therefore be able to debate how we rebuild our country so all can take pride in all they do, where they live and who they are. This is why I have stood up for disabled people.

” I know that they are often left out of the conversation, but I am heartened that Labour is now committed to ensure that disabled people are included. I am, of course, sad of the decision to suspend me for simply seeking the very best for others. I seek to want to build a bridge and hold out my hand to the Prime Minister and the government.”

In a statement provided to LabourList, Leishman said he wished to remain a Labour MP, but he did not want to make people poorer.

“I am a proud Labour member, and I remain committed to the party. I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving.

“I have voted against the Government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa and Grangemouth. I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.

“It is the honour of my life to be the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth, and my priority remains representing and fighting for constituents, whether they voted for me or not.”

Meanwhile Neil Duncan-Jordan said he understood that speaking up against the welfare reforms could “come at a cost”.

“Since being elected I have consistently spoken up for my constituents on a range of issues, including most recently on cuts to disability benefits. I understood this could come at a cost, but I couldn’t support making disabled people poorer.

“Although I’ve been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party today, I’ve been part of the Labour and trade union movement for 40 years and remain as committed as ever to its values.

“To my constituents: it’s business as usual. I remain your hardworking local MP, I will continue to take up your concerns and speak up for Poole.”

Chris Hinchliff said he was “carrying on with my day job” despite his suspension from the party and said: “I remain proud to have been elected as a Labour MP and I hope in time to return to the Labour benches.

“In the meantime, I will continue to fight every day for the needs of my constituents and nothing will change in how I engage with and represent those I was elected to serve.”

‘No one’s busting me out of Labour’

Labour national executive committee member Abdi Duale said: “If you were elected as a Labour candidate, it shouldn’t be shocking that voting with the Labour whip is a bare minimum requirement.”

One Labour MP texted a two-line response to the news: “About time!”

But another Labour MP told us it was a “misjudgement and an extremely poor political decision”.

“I’m afraid this only demonstrates how badly out of touch this government is not only from their own MPs but from their own constituents…Labour MPs now return to their constituencies for the summer totally demoralised by these petty and vindictive actions.”

“I’m afraid if we have more arguments when we return on special needs provision and the lifting of the two-child cap, then things will only get worse. It’s dreadful politics and risks jeopardising the opportunity that such a massive majority presents.”

Another said: “I heard some rumours among the new intake this morning, that a couple had been called in [to the whips’ office]. Then I’ve just seen what’s on The Times.

“It’s really not a good look, particularly in the light of the catastrophic welfare bill and winter fuel developments. The optics are bad on the eve of summer recess. There’s been loads of good things in this Labour government, but no-one’s talking about it on the doorstep.”

They said they believed the sanctions were a response to rebelling against the whip. But they said that if were any truth in rumours of looming potential defections as a factor in any of the sanctions, the punishment would be more “understandable”. They added: “No-one’s busting me out of Labour.”

They called the handling of the welfare vote “chaos”, adding that there “needs to be responsibility”.

Kim Johnson, Liverpool Riverside MP and member of the Socialist Campaign Group alongside Brian Leishman, said to LabourList that the suspensions saga had been a “s**tshow”.

A Labour MSP said that Leishman is a “fantastic Scottish Labour MP” who “works tirelessly for his constituents and stands up for Labour values”, and also said they “hope to see the whip restored soon”.

Former New Labour advisers join backlash

Former political secretary to Tony Blair John McTernan was also among those who hit out at the decision, and said Rachael Maskell was being suspended for “being right about policy”. He added: “Makes the Whips Office look like bad losers.”

Neal Lawson, another ex-New Labour adviser now director of soft left cross-party campaign group Compass, said: “The decision to suspend four MPs for standing up for disabled people and Labour values shows a leadership that is losing its moral lodestar – and its ability to manage relationships with the PLP.

“This was the time to listen to backbenchers – not banish them.”

Steve Wright, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, called suspensions an “outrageous and authoritarian act”, and the government had “learned nothing” from the welfare vote. “The FBU will use its influence as a Labour affiliated union to seek to force the party hierarchy to reinstate those who have been suspended.”

Left wing campaign group Momentum also hit out at the suspensions, calling them a “desperate act from a failing government”.

“This intolerant crack down on principled dissent, rather than changing course, is a pathetic response to dire poll ratings and threatens to tear apart not the Labour Left but rather the Labour Party itself.”

