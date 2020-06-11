Home

WATCH: Labour celebrates 33rd anniversary of first Black MPs elected

Labour is marking the 33rd anniversary of the first Black MPs – Diane Abbott, Paul Boateng and Bernie Grant – being elected to the UK parliament.

On June 11th 1987, the MPs for Hackney North, Tottenham and Brent South, as well as Keith Vaz for Leicester East, made history as voters returned them to the House of Commons.

In a statement today, Keir Starmer said: “It was a historic moment and we must recognise the achievement of these great pioneers. In 33 years progress has been made.

“But this year the anniversary comes as worldwide events have exposed the fact that racism discrimination and social injustice are all rife in our society.

“The reality of anti-Black racism, the impact of Covid-19 particularly on Black and Asian communities, and society’s inbuilt racial inequalities have shown that we’ve still got a long way to go.”

The Labour leader has promised to tackle anti-Black racism in society and within the party, and announced a range of measures that will form part of a new race equality strategy.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who worked for Diane Abbott before being elected herself as a Labour MP in 2019, posted a video specifically celebrating the Hackney representative.

