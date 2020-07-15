Boris Johnson only says he is “aware” of report with 120,000 more deaths warning

Boris Johnson would only say that he was “aware” of the report warning that a second coronavirus wave risks 120,000 more deaths when asked by Keir Starmer whether he had read it.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader referred to the report by experts setting out a “reasonable worst case scenario” for coronavirus this winter, asking: “Has he read it?”

Johnson did not confirm that he had read the report, replying: “Of course I’m aware of the report, and we’re of course taking every reasonable step to prepare this country for a second spike.”

The Prime Minister then encouraged Starmer to “get behind what the government is doing” and accused the opposition leader of “endlessly knocking the confidence of the people of this country”.

“Now is the time to decide whether he backs the government or not,” Johnson concluded. His opposite replied that it was “perfectly possible” to support coronavirus schemes while pointing out the problems.