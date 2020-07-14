Labour slams “negligent” government approach to Huawei after U-turn

Labour’s shadow minister for industrial strategy, science and innovation has slammed the government’s approach to national security as “incomprehensibly negligent” following the Huawei U-turn.

Responding to a parliamentary statement by Secretary of State Oliver Dowden, Chi Onwurah today challenged the minister on the government’s handling of the UK’s 5G network infrastructure.

She asked the government to publish the security advice on which the decision today on Huawei was made, and what “new information the government was given that was not available when the initial decision was made”.

Dowden had used his government statement to the House today to announce that mobile providers must remove 5G kit supplied by the Chinese company by 2027 in a major U-turn on government policy.

Onwurah said: “It has been clear for some that there are serious questions over whether Huawei should be allowed to control large sections of our country’s telecoms network – yet the government refused to face reality.

“Their approach to our 5G capability, Huawei and national security has been incomprehensibly negligent. The current Education Secretary was sacked as Defence Secretary for leaking security services’ advice on Huawei, and yet the government then went on to ignore large parts of it.

“In January the Foreign Secretary said in a statement to this House that they would legislate at, and I quote, “the earlier opportunity” on high risk vendors. Then they refused to work with us and their own backbenchers.”

She asked the Secretary of State to outline “when he will bring forward legislation on high-risk vendors, including the robust regulation and enforcement powers required to limit or eliminate their power in our network”.

The government last reviewed Huawei’s role in its telecoms infrastructure in January. Boris Johnson then decided that the firm would remain a supplier but introduced a 35% cap on its market share.

A group of Tory backbencher MPs – who say they numbered 60 in total – had written to the PM on Monday, saying that their support for the Telecoms Infrastructure Bill was dependent on “ending altogether the role for high-risk vendors”.

Dowden said today: “Many members of this House have considered the policy on high-risk vendors in the context of the UK’s wider relationship with China. Let me assure members that this government is clear eyed about China.

“We have been robust in our response to the imposition of new security laws in Hong Kong – including through our generous offer to British national oversea passport holders. What we want is a modern and mature relationship with China.”

Labour has criticised the government for what it described as a “deeply confused” relationship with China. Lisa Nandy warned that the UK had been “going after China for its investment without regard to the consequences for national security”.