Labour mayors and council leaders call for urgent extension of evictions ban

Labour metro mayors, the mayor of London and leaders of local councils across the country have called on the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to urgently extend the evictions ban.

In a letter sent to Robert Jenrick this afternoon, over 70 Labour figures have highlighted that the government pledged: “No renter who has lost income due to coronavirus will be forced out of their home.”

The intervention, from the representatives of millions of people across England, comes ahead of the evictions ban coming to an end on Sunday – after which point court proceedings to evict tenants can begin to be processed.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has warned: “Unless the government extends the ban on evictions, provides more support for tenants and follows through on its promise to scrap no-fault evictions, tens of thousands of people risk losing their homes.”

The government introduced legislation in March that stopped landlords from taking court proceedings to evict people during Covid. The initial rule change was intended to last for three months but the government extended it to August 23rd.

Commenting on the call from the local Labour leaders and the end of the protection for renters, Shadow Housing Secretary Thangam Debbonaire said: “The situation couldn’t be more urgent.

“The government has three days to avoid a cliff edge, with thousands of people at risk of eviction and homelessness. The government can still change course. They must extend the ban, and come out with a credible plan to protect renters during this crisis.”

Debbonaire called for the extension of the ban earlier this week, after data from housing charity Shelter showed that nearly a quarter of a million people are at risk of eviction because of Covid economic impact.

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell demanded on Monday that the government extend the suspension by at least another year, and called for rent arrears to be cancelled to prevent a “torrent of people” becoming homeless.

A cross-party group of MPs also wrote to the government, warning that failure to keep the protection in place would result in a “new wave of homelessness”. It was signed by nine Labour MPs, one DUP MP and ten Lib Dems.

While the ban is set to end in England and Wales next week, the Scottish government announced last week that the evictions ban in Scotland – which was due to end in September – will now run until March 2021.

Below is the full text of the letter sent to Robert Jenrick this afternoon.

Dear Robert Jenrick,

We are writing as the elected representatives of millions of people across England to press the urgent need for an extension to the ban on evictions, which is due to end on Sunday 23rd August. We welcomed the government’s decision to introduce the ban and to extend it. However, you have not used this time to prepare for what comes next.

In March, you promised “no renter who has lost income due to coronavirus will be forced out of their home, nor will any landlord face unmanageable debts.” However, you have so far not introduced the legislative changes and support for tenants that would make this a reality.

Before Covid, two thirds of private renting households, and eight in ten social rented households had no savings. In short, people renting their homes have little resilience to the shock of the Covid-19 crisis.

On top of this, renters are likely to be hardest hit. Compared to homeowners, renters are more likely to have seen their work status change significantly and income fall, according to research from Citizens Advice. Unfortunately, the government has done little to prevent people from falling into debt arrears during this crisis.

Shelter now estimates that nearly a quarter of a million people are at risk of eviction because of Covid economic impact. Already, while the ban is in place, an estimated 20,000 people have been made homeless during the pandemic. Once the ban is lifted, under current law, anyone with two month’s arrears can be automatically evicted through the courts.

As with the A Level, BTEC and GCSE results fiasco, the government has had several months’ notice of a growing crisis affecting thousands of people. We have long been warning that current policies will lead to a wave of evictions and homelessness this winter, potentially coinciding with a rise in COVID-19 infections. But this crisis is avoidable if you act quickly and decisively.

Together, as the elected representatives of millions of people across England, we are calling on you to urgently extend the ban on evictions, and make good on your promise, that no-one lose their home as a result of Covid.

We look forward to your response. We will work with the government constructively to support everyone affected by this situation.

Yours sincerely,

Sadiq Khan

Steve Rotheram

Jamie Driscoll

Darren Rodwell

Ann Thomson

Gavin Callaghan

Ian Ward

Susan Hinchcliffe

Marvin Rees

Timothy Swift

Georgia Gould

Sam Corcoran

Louise Gittins

Tricia Gilby

Alistair Bradley

Tom Beattie

George Duggins

Tony Newman

Simon Henig

Julian Bell

Martin Gannon

Danny Thorpe

Philip Glanville

Mark Ingall

Graham Henson

Anthony McKeown

Steve Curran

David Ellesmere

Richard Watts

Shabir Pandor

Jack Hopkins

Erica Lewis

Judith Blake

Damien Egan

Richard Metcalfe

Joe Anderson

Hazel Simmons

Richard Leese

Peter Marland

Nick Forbes

Rokhsana Fiaz

Sean Fielding

Susan Brown

Mohammed Iqbal

Tudor Evans

Matthew Brown

Jason Brock

Allen Brett

Steve Siddons

Ian Maher

Julie Dore

James Swindlehurst

Paul Foster

Iain Malcolm

Chris Hammond

Ian Gilbert

Peter John

David Baines

Sharon Taylor

Bob Cook

Graeme Miller

Roger Truelove

Brenda Warrington

Shaun Davies

Rick Everitt

John Biggs

Denise Jeffrey

Clare Coghill

David Molyneux

Simon Greaves

Eamonn O’Brien

Norma Redfearn

Elise Wilson

Doina Cornell

Russ Bowden