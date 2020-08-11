LGBT+ Labour calls for “measurable action” over Rosie Duffield comments

The party-affiliated group LGBT+ Labour has issued a statement criticising Labour MP Rosie Duffield over her recent comments about women and calling for “measurable action” from the leadership.

The 45-year-old socialist society, which has patrons from across Labour’s spectrum but would usually be seen as aligned with the new leadership, said it had decided to comment “with great sadness”.

The statement describes Duffield’s assertion that “only women have a cervix” as “exclusionary language” and “very troubling”, and says the criticism that followed was “met with hostility”.

LGBT+ Labour also highlights that the Canterbury MP shared a Spectator article that referred to a “transgender thought police” and to the Labour Campaign for Trans Rights as “authoritarian… petulant youngsters”.

The campaign group LCTR had asked the Labour Party whips to “take this forward” and for Labour’s complaints team to “take forward the numerous complaints we know of already” about Duffield.

The Spectator piece, written by trans Labour member Dr Debbie Hayton, called on Keir Starmer to “dismiss the wild demands” of LCTR and “speak out against those in his party who are condemning women for airing their thoughts”.

Starmer has not commented publicly about Duffield’s tweets or the criticism she received from party members. Several Labour MPs, including frontbenchers Rachel Reeves, Jess Phillips and Wes Streeting, have defended their colleague.

In an interview earlier this month, Phillips said: “I hand on heart don’t think that Rosie Duffield is a transphobe.” The shadow minister has been criticised herself in the past for defending Woman’s Place UK.

The LGBT+ Labour statement released on Monday evening reads: “We have spent the past few days reaching out to Rosie Duffield and her office to attempt to initiate steps towards an apology and reparations.

“Since we have approached Rosie Duffield, she has continued to like and share tweets from people known by the trans community as hostile to their rights.

“Unfortunately we have not reached a conclusion that our committee sees as an adequate response for her repeated actions.”

The group has now demanded that the Labour leadership “take measurable action on this situation” and confirmed that it “will be writing to Keir Starmer on behalf of our members to ask for a response”.

Kira Lewis, who is currently running for Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) youth representative post against incumbent Lara McNeill, wrote the LGBT+ Labour statement according to a tweet.

Labour peers Philip Hunt and Glenys Thornton, who is the party’s shadow spokesperson for health in the House of Lords, have both agreed via tweets that the statement is “nonsense”.

LabourList has contacted Rosie Duffield and Keir Starmer’s office for comment.