Rolling list: Labour group nominations of NEC local government rep candidates

Labour’s internal elections are underway. The contest due to end in November will elect nine CLP and two local government reps to the party’s governing body, alongside one treasurer and one rep each for youth, disability and Wales.

Over 170 Labour members are standing for the positions across 18 available national executive committee seats. The party has published their statements online, and you can have a look at what LabourList knows about them here.

All candidates need to be nominated to secure a place on the ballot. For the local government reps, this means getting the backing of five Labour groups. The nomination period started on July 11th and closes on September 27th.

Ballots will be dispatched to members from October 19th, before voting closes on November 12th. The local government reps are elected by a one-member-one-vote ballot of Labour councillors, directly-elected mayors, and police and crime commissioners.

LabourList has put together a full guide to the NEC contests that outlines the key functions of Labour’s ruling body, which NEC seats are up this summer, the timetable for the elections, and the nominating and voting processes.

Below is the list of nominations from Labour groups.

Last updated: 11am, Wednesday 26th August.

Jo Bird – 2 nominations

East Staffordshire

Wyre

Nick Forbes – 5 nominations

Barnet

Corby

Medway

North West Leicestershire

Sedgemoor

Alice Perry – 5 nominations

Barnet

Corby

Medway

North West Leicestershire

Sedgemoor

Matt White – 2 nominations

East Staffordshire

Wyre