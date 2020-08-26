“We need you”: Rayner urges key workers to stand as local councillors

Labour has today put out a call to key workers across the country and urged them to consider standing as local councillors ahead of the May 2021 elections and in the run-up to the next general election.

Deputy leader and new party chair Angela Rayner, who was a home carer in Stockport before becoming a UNISON trade union representative of public sector workers and later an MP, is leading the call.

It comes after Rayner launched a series of councillor training sessions at the start of the month to boost diversity among local government candidates. She encouraged women, LGBTQ+, BAME and disabled members to stand for office.

Following the online webinar series for members of underrepresented groups, Rayner will lead a programme of support for key workers in conjunction with unions and the Local Government Association Labour group.

The Labour deputy leader’s events will identify and support those who have been working on the frontline during the coronavirus crisis and may be interested in running for elected positions in the coming years.

Announcing the call, Rayner said: “Our key worker heroes have been on the frontline working round the clock to get us through this crisis.

“They have risen to the challenge during this pandemic, putting their lives on the line to keep our country going and make sure we are all cared for, fed and connected.

“Now we need them to help lead the recovery from this crisis and rebuild our communities and our country in the months and years ahead.

“Our key workers must be at the heart of decision-making across the country, which is why Labour will be supporting key workers who want to get involved in politics and stand for election in the years ahead.”

Local elections due to be held this year were delayed due to Covid-19. With the contests pushed back, the May 2021 polling day will now cover 184 councils, 13 directly-elected mayors and 40 police and crime commissioners.

As well as the English local elections, May 6th will see elections for the Scottish parliament, Welsh Senedd and London Assembly take place.