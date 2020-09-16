1,200 local Labour leaders urge PM to rethink end of furlough

1,200 council leaders, mayors and councillors across the country have called on the Prime Minister to rethink the plan to scrap furlough and urged the government to introduce targeted financial support instead.

In a letter sent to Boris Johnson, the local Labour leaders have given their support to the ‘Alliance for Full Employment’, launched last week by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, First Minister Mark Drakeford and metro mayors.

The local government representatives are highlighting forecasting by the Office of Budget Responsibility, warning that “nearly one in eight of the UK’s workforce will be unemployed” by the end of this year.

The group has argued that “without targeted support for sectors and local lockdown areas that have been badly affected… viable businesses will fail and employment will be lost”, and called for a rethink on the “blanket” withdrawal of furlough.

Commenting on the campaign, signatories Michael Payne and Jack Abbott said: “The communities we represent are facing an unprecedented employment crisis should Boris Johnson not reverse his decision to withdraw the furlough scheme in its entirety – he is putting millions of jobs at risk.

“The fact that well over 1,000 councillors and local representatives have signed this letter underlines the strength of feeling behind this campaign. Without targeted support for sectors and local lockdown areas that have been badly affected by the pandemic, we know that viable businesses will fail and employment will be lost.

“This will extinguish any hopes of a quick economic recovery from the deep recession we are facing. Boris Johnson must reconsider in order to save jobs, and to save lives.”

The latest letter to Johnson follows calls from the Alliance for Full Employment, which is promoting economic recovery policies to prevent redundancies and unemployment in anticipation of a major jobs crisis when furlough ends.

The Alliance includes Gordon Brown, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Greater Manchester’s Andy Burnham, Liverpool City Region’s Steve Rotheram, North of Tyne’s Jamie Driscoll, South Yorkshire’s Dan Jarvis and Bristol’s Marvin Rees.

Commenting on the letter sent this week, Gordon Brown said: “So many Labour leaders across the localities of Britain coming together to back our Alliance for Full Employment shows the extreme anxiety about mounting unemployment.

“Councillors know best what is happening in their local communities where too many people are worried sick about their livelihoods.

“Mass unemployment is not the inevitable economic outcome to the Covid pandemic. But it will be unless the Prime Minister makes the political decision to change course.

“Only by committing now to strategic use of furlough and full quarantine support for families forced into local lockdown can unemployment be kept low after October.

“Guaranteeing youth jobs, training or education now will protect the life chances of our young generation. And commitment to a Green Sea around all Britain’s coastal waters will provide the demand that will create the onshore jobs that will enable all our regions to thrive.”

The Alliance for Full Employment has set out a number of demands for its campaign, of which the transition towards a ‘Green Sea’ is one. The full list of priorities outlined by the group are:

“Extending eligibility for and increasing the payment amount for households in quarantine;

“Extended economic support – including furlough – to areas that are required to go into local lockdowns;

“A rescue plan for the high street and tourism, including support for part time work and extended VAT cuts;

“A fully funded ‘youth jobs guarantee’, which covers recent education leavers;

“A green new deal which emphasises domestic manufacturing and engineering and the transition of the North Sea to the ‘Green Sea’;

“Regional growth funds that can support local industrial strategy by investing equity in the industries of the future, ensuring that potential high-growth businesses are not prevented from investing in growth as a result of debt repayments; and

“Changing the constitution of the independent Bank of England to match the new priorities of the US Fed such that it targets low unemployment as well as low inflation.”

The calls from the local leaders come as the UK approaches the end of the furlough scheme, set to be wound down by the end of October. Keir Starmer has called on Johnson to work with Labour and create a replacement mechanism for support.

Below is the full text of the letter from the local leaders to the Prime Minister.

Dear Prime Minister,

Ref: The protection of UK jobs and businesses

Our country is facing an unprecedented jobs crisis. The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts that, by the end of this year, nearly one in eight of the UK’s workforce will be unemployed. Your government’s plan to end furlough outright is over-simplistic and will only exacerbate the problem – it puts millions of jobs at risk.

That is why we are supporting the Alliance for Full Employment and the Daily Mirror’s ‘Keep Britain Working’ campaign. We need a financial support system that targets industries worst hit by the pandemic; supports any areas under local lockdown restrictions; and ensures incomes for people who are forced to self-isolate, including for those who are self-employed.

Without targeted support for sectors and local lockdown areas that have been badly affected by the pandemic, viable businesses will fail and employment will be lost. This will extinguish any hopes of a quick economic recovery from the deep recession we are facing.

And it is not only the economic impact of your decisions that is of grave concern to us. If you do not provide support for areas under local lockdown and ensure incomes for people who are self isolating, your government will help create the conditions in which the virus will spread. The £95 a week Statutory Sick Pay currently offered to those self isolating is woefully inadequate – if it is not possible for people to work from home, the British public will be left with the impossible choice of not earning or breaking the isolation rules. In short, you are risking the health of workers and their families if you refuse to protect their livelihoods.

As councillors and local representatives, we are extremely concerned about the impact that the blanket withdrawal of furlough will have on our communities and we urge you to reconsider in order to save jobs, and to save lives.

Yours sincerely,

Councillor Jack Abbott,

Suffolk County Council;

Opposition Spokesperson for Children’s Services,

Education and Skills

Councillor Michael Payne,

Deputy Leader of LGA Labour Group;

Deputy Leader of Gedling Borough Council;

Nottinghamshire County Councillor

Cllr Rachel Abbotts, High Peak Borough Council

Cllr Hilary Ackland, Devon County Council

Cllr John Adams, Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sarah Adams, Labour Group Leader, Suffolk County Council

Cllr George Adamson, Leader of Cannock Chase District Council

Cllr Soraya Adejare, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Danial Adilypour, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr Helen Adkins, Warwickshire County Council

Cllr Steve Adshead, Trafford Council

Cllr Betty Affleck, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Ihtesham Afzal, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Saima Afzal, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Cllr Masood Ahmed, Kirklees Council

Cllr Parvez Ahmed, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Shakil Ahmed, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Arlene Ainsley, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Zaffar Ajaib, Slough Borough Council

Cllr Naeem Akhtar, Coventry City Council

Cllr Shoab Akhtar, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Akilah Akinola, Trafford Council

Cllr Stephen Alambritis, Leader of Merton Council

Cllr Donald Alexander, Bristol City Council

Cllr Azhar Ali, Leader of the Labour Group, Lancashire County Council

Cllr Daalat Ali, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sajna Ali, Darlington Borough Council

Cllr James Allan, North Tyneside Council

Cllr Yvonne Allan, Aberdeen City Council

Cllr John Allcock, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Lynne Allen, London Borough of Hillingdon

Cllr Sarah Allen, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Jack Alty, South Ribble Borough Council

Cllr Joe Amar, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Kaushika Amin, London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Jasbir Anand, London Borough of Ealing

Cllr Euan Anckorn, Ashford Borough Council

Cllr Duncan Anderson, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council

Mayor Joe Anderson, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Kevin Anderson, Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sue Anderson, London Borough of Harrow

Cllr John Anglin, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Derek Antrobus, Salford City Council

Cllr Carmen Appich, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Val Armstrong, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Catherine Arnold, Adur District Council

Cllr Lubna Arshad, Oxford City Council

Cllr Mohammad Asghar, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Naheed Asghar, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Mark Ashton, Cambridge City Council

Cllr Jane Ashworth, Leader of the Labour Group, Stoke-on-Trent City Council

Cllr Mary Aspinall, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Peymana Assad, London Borough of Harrow

Cllr Charlotte Atkins, Leader of the Labour Group, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Marion Atkinson, Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Peter Atkinson, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Sharmina August, Salford City Council

Cllr Gaynor Austin, Rushmoor Borough Council

Cllr Su Aves, Devon County Council

Cllr Leslie Ayoola, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Andy Bainbridge, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Balvinder Bains, Slough Borough Council

Cllr Louise Baldock, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Cllr Sue Bale, Woodbridge Town Council

Cllr Cath Ball, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr David Banks, St Helens Council

Cllr Elizabeth Baptiste, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr James Barber, Cheshire East Council

Cllr Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Cheryl Barnard, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Mike Barnes, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Peter Barnes, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Sandra Barnes, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Stuart Barnes, City of York Council

Cllr Adele Barnett-Ward, Reading Borough Council

Cllr Sandra Barr, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Gareth Barrett, Leader of the Labour Group, Brentwood Borough Council

Cllr Mike Barrett, Worthing Borough Council

Cllr Susan Barton, Leicester City Council

Cllr Marie Bashforth, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Steven Bashforth, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sohail Bashir, Watford Borough Council

Cllr Mary Bateman, City of Wolverhampton Council

Cllr Phil Bateman MBE, City of Wolverhampton Council

Cllr Rodney Bates, Surrey Heath Borough Council

Cllr Lily Bath, Deputy Leader of London Borough of Hounslow

Cllr Steve Battlemuch, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Carole Baume, Milton Keynes Council

Cllr Christine Bayliss, Rother District Council

Cllr Cathryn Bayton, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Paul Beadle, Harborough District Council

Cllr Danny Beales, London Borough of Camden

Cllr Jim Beall, Deputy Leader of Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Cllr Douglas Beattie, London Borough of Camden

Cllr Tom Beattie, Leader of Corby Borough Council

Cllr James Beckles, London Borough of Newham

Cllr Nicola Beech, Bristol City Council

Cllr April Begley, South Gloucestershire Council

Cllr Ged Bell, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Jeanie Bell Bell, St Helens Council

Cllr Julian Bell, Leader of Ealing Council

Cllr Nigel Bell, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Hertfordshire County Council; Leader of

the Labour Group, Watford Borough Council

Cllr Ben Bellamy, Deputy Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council

Cllr Nayra Bello, London Borough of Camden

Cllr Leila Ben-Hassel, London Borough of Croydon

Cllr Joanne Bennett, Trafford Council

Cllr Ruth Bennett, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Barbara Bentham, Salford City Council

Cllr Julia Berry, Lancashire County Council; Chorley Borough Council

Cllr Carole Beth, London Borough of Havering

Cllr Usman Bhaimia, Gloucester City Council

Cllr Sean Bibby, Flintshire County Council

Mayor John Biggs, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Cllr Linda Bigham, Coventry City Council

Cllr Dr Paul Birch, City of Wolverhampton Council

Cllr Gerri Bird, Cambridge City Council

Cllr Jo Bird, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Joseph Birkin, North East Derbyshire District Council

Cllr Christopher Bithell, Flintshire County Council

Cllr Jane Black, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr James Blackburn, Sunderland City Council

Cllr Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council

Cllr Rachel Blake, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Cllr Judith Blakeman, Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea

Cllr Sue Blatchford, Southampton City Council

Cllr Paul Blay, Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sarah Bogle, Southampton City Council

Cllr Kathy Bole, Suffolk County Council

Cllr Rosa Bolger, West Oxfordshire District Council

Cllr Kevin Bonavia, London Borough of Lewisham

Cllr Martin Bond, St Helens Council

Cllr Michael Borio, London Borough of Harrow

Cllr Malcolm Boriss, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Paula Boshell, Salford City Council

Cllr Tina Bourne, Leader of the Labour Group, Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Russ Bowden, Leader of Warrington Borough Council

Cllr Ollie Bowen, Newmarket Town Council

Cllr Nick Bowler, Medway Council

Cllr Michael Boyle, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Zena Brabazon, London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Marion Bradshaw, Mansfield District Council

Cllr Trish Brady, North Tyneside Council

Cllr Liz Braithwaite, Cheshire East Council

Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Deputy Mayor of Hackney; Deputy Leader of LGA Labour Group

Cllr Heather Brannan-McVey, North Lanarkshire Council

Cllr David Branson, Middlesbrough Council

Cllr Linda Bray, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr Warren Bray, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Fabian Breckels, Bristol City Council

Cllr Martin Brennan, Inverclyde Council

Cllr Nicky Brennan, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Robert Brennan, Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Allen Brett, Leader of Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Norman Briggs, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Liz Brighouse OBE, Leader of the Labour Group, Oxfordshire County Council

Cllr Jason Brock, Leader of Reading Borough Council

Cllr Tom Brook, Bristol City Council

Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council

Cllr Julie Brookfield, Northamptonshire County Council

Cllr Suzanne Brookfield, Cheshire East Council

Cllr Kayleigh Brooks, Leeds City Council

Cllr Nicki Brooks, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Adrian Brown, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Barbara Brown, Rugby Borough Council

Cllr Jim Brown, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council

Cllr Mick Brown, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council

Cllr Tricia Brown, Bracknell Forest Council

Cllr Maggie Browning, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Pam Buchan, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Gideon Bull, London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Carol Bulman, Leader of Cheshire East Council

Cllr Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council

Cllr Chris Burke, City of Lincoln Council

Cllr Jon Burke, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Philip Burke, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Anne Burns, Cumbria County Council

Cllr David Burton-Sampson, Basildon Council

Cllr Michael Butler, Sunderland City Council

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council

Cllr Peter Byatt, East Suffolk Council

Cllr Jane Byrne, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Lucy Caldicott, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr Gavin Callaghan, Leader of Basildon Council

Cllr Patricia Callaghan, Deputy Leader of Camden Council

Cllr Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council

Cllr Lezley Cameron, The City of Edinburgh Council

Cllr Jim Cammell, Salford City Council

Cllr Alex Campbell, Fife Council

Cllr Angela Campbell, North Lanarkshire Council

Cllr Janet Campbell, London Borough of Croydon

Cllr Dave Cargill, Halton Borough Council

Cllr Ellen Cargill, Halton Borough Council

Cllr Maggie Carman, Westminster City Council

Cllr Andy Carmichael, South Lanarkshire Council

Cllr Harry Cartmill, West Lothian Council

Cllr Leo Cassarani, London Borough of Camden

Cllr Nigel Cathcart, South Cambridgeshire District Council

Cllr Amanda Chadderton, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Jumbo Chan, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Debbie Chance, Redditch Borough Council

Cllr Greg Chance, Redditch Borough Council

Cllr Seema Chandwani, London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Mike Chaplin, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Graham Chapman, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Samantha Charles, Malvern Hills District Council

Cllr Tristan Chatfield, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Hannah Chaudhry, London Borough of Redbridge

Cllr Ajay Chauhan, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Craig Cheney, Deputy Mayor of Bristol City Council

Cllr Mark Cherry, Cherwell District Council

Cllr Alan Chesterman, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Cllr Lynn Chesterman OBE, Hertfordshire County Council; Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Cllr Katherine Chibah, Enfield Council

Cllr Maureen Child, The City of Edinburgh Council

Cllr Brendan Chilton, Ashford Borough Council

Cllr Glen Chisholm, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Aslam Choudry, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, London Borough of Redbridge

Cllr Daniel Chukwu, Thurrock Council

Cllr Mandy Clare, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Carol Clark, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Cllr Chris Clark, London Borough of Croydon

Cllr Jean Clark, Harlow Council

Cllr Adam Clarke, Deputy Leicester City Mayor

Cllr Harry Clarke, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Breckland Council; Dereham Town Council

Cllr John Clarke, Leader of Gedling Borough Council; Nottinghamshire County Council

Cllr Malcolm Clarke, Durham County Council

Cllr Tricia Clarke, London Borough of Islington

Cllr Alice Clarke-Perry London Borough of Islington

Cllr Ben Clay, Manchester City Council

Cllr Gavin Clayton, South Cambridgeshire District Council

Cllr Kim Clements, Suffolk County Council

Cllr Liz Clements, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Mark Clifford, Chorley Borough Council

Cllr Kim Clipsham, Norfolk County Council

Cllr Patricia Clough, Bolsover District Council

Cllr Liz Clunie, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Mete Coban MBE, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Wendy Cocks, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Patrick Codd, London Borough of Lewisham

Cllr Mark Coker, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Ben Coleman, London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

Cllr Liz Colling, Scarborough Borough Council

Cllr Lizzi Collinge, Lancashire County Council

Cllr Dean Collins, Chesterfield Borough Council

Cllr Richard Collins, Bridgend County Borough Council

Cllr Bob Collis, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Paul Conlan, London Borough of Ealing

Cllr Tom Conn, West Lothian Council

Cllr Stephen Connelly, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Tom Connor, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr David Cook, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr John Cook, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Martin Cook, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Robert Cook, Leader of Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Cllr Joan Coombes, Falkirk Council

Cllr Ged Cooney, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Andrew Cooper, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Leonie Cooper AM, Greater London Authority; Leader of the Labour Group, Wandsworth Borough Council

Cllr Rebecca Cooper, Worthing Borough Council

Cllr Sylvia Copley, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Sam Corcoran, Leader of Cheshire East Council

Cllr Cal Corkery, Portsmouth City Council

Cllr Doina Cornell, Leader of Stroud District Council

Cllr Margaret Corvid, Plymouth City Council

Cllr John Cotton, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Paul Courtel, Rother District Council

Cllr Anne-Marie Cousins, London Royal Borough of Greenwich

Cllr Daniel Cowan, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

Cllr Stephen Cowan, Leader of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

Cllr Pauline Cowper, London Borough of Merton

Cllr Kelvin Cracknell, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Janet Craig, East Suffolk Council

Cllr Billy Crawford, East Ayrshire Council

Cllr Daniel Crawford, London Borough of Ealing

Cllr Sandra Crawford, Cambridgeshire County Council

Cllr Jonny Crawshaw, City of York Council

Cllr Seamus Creamer, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Barney Crockett, Lord Provost, Aberdeen City Council

Cllr Neil Crooks, Fife Council

Cllr Andy Croy, Wokingham Borough Council

Cllr Stephanie Cryan, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Teresa Cullen, Broxtowe Borough Council

Cllr Eldridge Culverwell, London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Patsy Cummings, London Borough of Croydon

Cllr Paul Cummins, Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Malcolm Cunning, Labour Group Leader, Glasgow City Council

Cllr Liam Curran, London Borough of Lewisham

Cllr Stephen Curran, Glasgow City Council

Cllr Stephen Curran, Midlothian Council

Cllr Steve Curran, Leader of London Borough of Hounslow

Cllr Alan Currie, Thanet District Council

Cllr Christine Dale, Derbyshire County Council

Cllr Dawn Dale, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Godfrey Daniel, Co-Leader of the Labour Group, East Sussex County Council

Cllr David Daniels, Torfaen County Borough Council

Cllr Sue Dann, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Tariq Dar, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Matt Dent, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

Cllr Gareth Derrick, Plymouth City Council Unmesh Desai AM, Greater London Authority

Cllr Michael Desmond, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Keith Dibble, Rushmoor Borough Council

Cllr Norman Dick, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Jim Dickson, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr Paul Dimoldenberg, Westminster City Council Andrew Dismore AM, Greater London Authority

Cllr Rob Dix, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Liz Dixon, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Samantha Dixon, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr David Dodds, West Lothian Council

Cllr Joanne Dodds, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Cllr Ibrahim Dogus, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr Alex Donaldson, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Diane Donaldson, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Sean Donnelly, Deputy Leader of Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Julie Dore, Leader of Sheffield City Council

Cllr Rosalind Dore, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council

Cllr Claire Douglas, City of York Council

Cllr Paul Douglas, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Alison Dowling, Renfrewshire Council

Cllr Tony Downing, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Sarah Doyle, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Archie Dryburgh, Dumfries & Galloway Council

Cllr Robert Dryden, Cambridge City Council

Cllr Stephanie Duckett, North Yorkshire County Council; Selby District Council

Cllr Alan Dudson, Cannock Chase District Council

Cllr Janice Duffy, Northampton Borough Council

Cllr Kenneth Duffy, North Lanarkshire Council

Cllr John Duggan, Selby District Council

Cllr George Duggins, Leader of Coventry City Council

Cllr Ian Dunbar, Flintshire County Council

Cllr Lesley Dunbar, Aberdeen City Council

Cllr Richard Dunbar, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Cllr Sarah Duncan, Aberdeen City Council

Cllr Veronica Dunn, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Susan Durant, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Anya Durrant, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen, Hertfordshire County Council

Cllr Jacob Edwards, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Damian Egan, Mayor of Lewisham

Cllr Elango Elavalakan, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr David Ellesmere, Leader of Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr David Ellis, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Jim Ellis, Rugby Borough Council

Cllr Lara Ellis, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Rachael Ellis, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Roxanne Ellis, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Adam Ellison, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Ellie Emberson, Reading Borough Council

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council; Codnor Parish Council

Cllr Janet Emsley, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Duncan Enright, West Oxfordshire District Council

Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, London Borough of Camden

Cllr Tony Ethapemi, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Amanda Evans, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Kathy Evans, Torfaen County Borough Council

Cllr Robert Evans, Surrey County Council

Cllr Tudor Evans, Leader of Plymouth City Council

Cllr Rick Everitt, Leader of Thanet District Council

Cllr Dr Terri Eynon, Labour Group Leader, Leicestershire County Council

Cllr Favour Ezeifedi, Watford Borough Council

Cllr Joe Fagan, Leader of South Lanarkshire Council

Cllr Rob Fail, Wyre Council

Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Adam Farrell, Leader of the Labour Group, North Warwickshire Borough Council

Cllr Paul Feeney, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Sue Fennimore, Deputy Leader of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

Cllr Jack Ferguson, Basildon Council

Cllr Joe Ferreira, London Borough of Bexley

Cllr Sean Fielding, Leader of Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Lorna Fielker, Southampton City Council

Cllr Fiona Fitzpatrick, City of York Council

Cllr Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Leader of the Labour Group, West Lothian Council

Cllr Michael Fitzpatrick, East Staffordshire Borough Council

Cllr Alisa Flemming, London Borough of Croydon

Cllr Wilf Flynn, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Nick Forbes CBE, Leader of Newcastle upon Tyne City Council; Leader of LGA Labour Group

Cllr Sandra Forrest, Charnwood Borough Council

Cllr Kim Forward, Leader of Hastings Borough Council

Cllr Theresa Fowler, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Adam Fox, Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Denise Fox, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Kathryn Fox, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Terry Fox, Deputy Leader of Sheffield City Council

Cllr Beryl Francis, Havant Borough Council

Cllr Daniel Francis, London Borough of Bexley

Cllr Jayne Francis, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Keith Franks, Selby District Council

Cllr Kevin Frea, Lancaster City Council

Cllr Irma Freeborn, London Borough of Barking & Dagenham

Cllr Mike Freeman, Trafford Council

Cllr Steve Fritchley, Bolsover District Council

Cllr Andy Furlong, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council

Cllr Annie Gallop, Deputy Mayor of Lambeth

Cllr Tess Gandy, East Suffolk Council

Cllr Peter Gardiner, Suffolk County Council; Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr John Gardner, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Katherine Gardner, St Albans City and District Council

Cllr Michelle Gardner, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Mike Gaunt, Rushcliffe Borough Council

Cllr Erica Gbajumo, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Jane Gebbie, Bridgend County Borough Council

Cllr Catherine Gibbons, Leader of the Labour Group, North Somerset Council

Cllr Des Gibbons, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Julian Gibbs, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Julie Gibson, Lancashire County Council

Cllr Adam Giles, Norwich City Council

Cllr Gail Giles, Newport City Council

Cllr Becky Gittins, Coventry City Council

Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney

Cllr Coline Glover, Leader of the Labour Group, Carlisle City Council

Cllr Helen Godwin, Bristol City Council

Cllr Paul Goggin, Bristol City Council

Cllr Chris Goodwin, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Ruth Gordon, London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Gareth Gould, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Georgia Gould, Leader of Camden Council

Cllr Andrew Govier, Somerset County Council

Cllr Penny Gowland, Rushcliffe Borough Council

Cllr Gordon Graham, Aberdeen City Council

Cllr Ronald Grahame, Leeds City Council

Cllr Ross Grant, Aberdeen City Council

Cllr Stephanie Grant, Basingstoke & Deane Borough Council

Cllr Jenny Gray, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr John Gray, Deputy Mayor of Newham

Cllr Kelley Green, Cambridge City Council

Cllr Marie Green, North East Lincolnshire Council

Cllr Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council

Cllr Margaret Greer, Enfield Council

Cllr Gary Gregory, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Adrian Gregson, Worcester City Council

Cllr kelly Grehan, Dartford Borough Council

Cllr Elizabeth Grey, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Jackie Griffiths, Sevenoaks District Council

Cllr Margaret Griffiths, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council

Cllr Fred Grindrod, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Julie Grocutt, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Barrie Grunewald, St Helens Council

Cllr Yvonne Guariento, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Gary Guichan, Fife Council

Cllr Christine Guiness, Rushmoor Borough Council

Cllr Julie Gunn, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Cllr Angela Gunning, Guildford Borough Council

Cllr John Hackett, Midlothian Council

Cllr Pat Hackett, Leader of Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Kate Haigh, Gloucester City Council

Cllr Joe Hale, City & County of Swansea

Cllr Gary Haley, Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr David Hall, Durham County Council

Cllr David Hall, East Lindsey District Council; Louth Town Council

Cllr Madeline Hall, High Peak Borough Council

Cllr Kate Halliday, Shropshire Council; Shrewsbury Town Council

Cllr Ashley Halstead, Rushmoor Borough Council

Cllr Colin Hamilton, Charnwood Borough Council

Cllr Judy Hamilton, Fife Council

Cllr Leslie Hamilton, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Paulette Hamilton, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Sharon Hamilton, Leeds City Council

Cllr Christopher Hammond, Leader of Southampton City Council

Cllr Sheila Handley, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Michael Hanley, Eden District Council

Cllr Patrick Hanlon, West Suffolk Council

Cllr Rob Hannaford, Devon County Council

Cllr Joe Hanson, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Joanne Harding, Trafford Council

Cllr Alift Harewood, Cheshire East Council

Cllr Barrie Hargrove, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Phil Harle, Leiston-cm-Sizewell Town Council

Cllr Natasha Harpley, Leader of the Labour Group, Broadland District Council

Cllr Dave Harris, Essex County Council; Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Gail Harris, Deputy Leader of Norwich City Council

Cllr Phil Harris, Halton Borough Council

Cllr Angela Harrison, Swale Borough Council

Cllr Jenny Harrison, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr John Hartley, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Debbie Harvey, Newport City Council

Cllr Dr Mahamed Hashi, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr Danny Hassell, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Cllr Derek Havard, Caerphilly County Borough Council

Cllr Susan Haworth, Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Tom Hayes, Oxford City Council

Cllr Kieran Heakin, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council

Cllr Darren Heaps, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Michael Heaslip, Allerdale Borough Council

Cllr David Heaton, City of York Council

Cllr Frank Hemmings, Wrexham County Borough Council

Cllr Ivan Henderson, Leader of the Labour Group, Essex County Council; Tendring District Council

Cllr Neil Hendy, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council

Cllr Nikki Hennessy, Lancashire County Council

Cllr Chris Henry, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Richard Henry, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Graham Henson, Leader of Harrow Council

Cllr Maxine Henson, London Borough of Harrow

Cllr Lewis Herbert, Leader of Cambridge City Council

Cllr Anne Hetherington, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Rob Higgins, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Tom Higgins, Copeland Borough Council

Cllr Dianne Hill, Tunbridge Wells Borough Council

Cllr Pattie Hill, Redditch Borough Council

Cllr Tracey Hill, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Cllr Diane Hind, Labour Group Leader, West Suffolk Council; Bury St Edmunds Town Council

Cllr Kevin Hind, Bury St Edmunds Town Council

Cllr Bill Hinds, Salford City Council

Cllr Krupesh Hirani, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Gladys Hobson, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Linda Hobson, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Steven Hogben, Cheshire East Council

Cllr Helen Holland, Bristol City Council

Cllr Paula Holland, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Jenny Hollingsworth, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Pauline Hollinshead, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Jackie Hollywell, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr James Homewood, Kirklees Council

Cllr Jack Hopkins, Leader of Lambeth Council

Cllr Keith Hoptroff, Staffordshire Moorlands District Council

Cllr Jean Hornby, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Graeme Hoskin, Reading Borough Council

Cllr Margaret Howard, Worthing Borough Council

Cllr Sharon Howard, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Tony Howard, Leader of the Labour Group, East Lindsey District Council

Cllr Christine Hudson, King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Cllr Adam Hug, Westminster City Council

Cllr Cyndi Hughes, Darlington Borough Council

Cllr David Hughes, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Elizabeth Hughes, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr John Hughes, Manchester City Council

Cllr Kevin Hughes, Leader of the Labour Group, Chichester District Council

Cllr Linda Hughes, Darlington Borough Council

Cllr George Hulme, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Anthony Hunt, Torfaen County Borough Council

Cllr Max Hunt, Leicestershire County Council

Cllr Janet Hunter, North Tyneside Council

Cllr Fida Hussain, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Javed Hussain, Luton Borough Council

Cllr Tariq Hussain, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Cllr Colin Hutchinson, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Denise Hyland, London Royal Borough of Greenwich

Cllr Nicola Iannelli-Popham, Bury St Edmunds Town Council

Cllr Nyla Ibrahim, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Whitney Ihenachor, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Russell Imrie, Midlothian Council

Cllr Mark Ingall, Leader of Harlow Council

Cllr Jayne Innes, Coventry City Council

Cllr Jean Innes, Derbyshire County Council; Chesterfield Borough Council

Cllr Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Mohammed Iqbal, Lancashire County Council

Cllr Zafar Iqbal, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Ian Irvine, Crawley Borough Council

Cllr Asma Islam, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Cllr Zafar Islam, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Julie Jackson, Leader of Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council

Cllr Rosalind Jackson, East Lindsey District Council

Cllr Lee Jeavons, Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Metropolitan District Council

Cllr David Jenkins, Leeds City Council

Cllr Kerry Jenkins, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Tom Jennings, Warrington Borough Council

Cllr Terry Jermy, Norfolk County Council; Breckland Council

Cllr Laura Jeuda, Cheshire East Council

Cllr Karen Jewitt, London Borough of Croydon

Cllr Shannon Jezzard, Harlow Council

Cllr Adam Jogee, London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Peter John OBE, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Clive Johnson, Medway Council

Cllr Michael Johnson, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Cllr Richard Johnson, Cambridge City Council

Cllr Robert Johnson, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Robert Johnson, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Marcus Johnstone, Burnley Borough Council

Cllr Andrew Jones, London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

Cllr Brigid Jones, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Council

Cllr Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Dave Jones, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Linda Jones, Cambridgeshire County Council

Cllr Michael Jones, West Sussex County Council

Cllr Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster

Cllr Sharon Jones, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Tony Jones, Basingstoke & Deane Borough Council

Cllr Tony Jones, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sandra Kabir, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Angela Kandola, Nottingham City Council

Cllr John Kane, Glasgow City Council

Cllr Heather Keen, Thanet District Council

Cllr Silvana Kelleher, London Borough of Lewisham

Cllr Anthony Kelly, London Borough of Ealing

Cllr Paul Kelly, North Lanarkshire Council

Cllr Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council

Cllr Rosa Keneally, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Christopher Kennedy, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Pat Kennedy, Oxford City Council

Cllr Daniel Kennelly, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Brian Kenny, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sally Kenny, London Borough of Merton

Cllr John Kent, Leader of the Labour Group, Thurrock Council

Cllr Eleanor Kerslake, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Asif Khan, Hertfordshire County Council; Watford Borough Council

Cllr Gul Khan, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Imran Khan, Deputy Leader of City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Cllr Mehboob Khan, London Royal Borough of Greenwich

Cllr Mohammed Khan, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Cllr Musarrat Khan, Kirklees Council

Cllr Naushabah Khan, Medway Council

Cllr Neghat Khan, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Zafran Khan, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Abdul Khayum, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Peter Kilbane, City of York Council

Cllr Geraldine Kilgour, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Dave King, West Lothian Council

Cllr Gez Kirby, Caerphilly County Borough Council

Cllr Joe Kirwin, North Tyneside Council

Cllr Joe Kitchen, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr John Knapp, East Ayrshire Council

Cllr Pavlos Kotsonis, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Colin Kreidewolf, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Barry Kushner, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Joann Kushner, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Jemima Laing, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Jennie Laing, Co-Leader of Aberdeen City Council

Cllr Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council

Cllr Sunny Lambe, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Guy Lambert, London Borough of Hounslow

Cllr Stephen Lambert, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Rachel Lancaster, Coventry City Council

Cllr Paula Langley, East Hampshire District Council

Cllr Sina Lari, Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea

Cllr Edward Latham, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council

Cllr James Lavery, Telford & Wrekin Council

Cllr Meredith Lawrence, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Matthew Lay, Leader of the Labour Group, Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council

Cllr Mary Lea, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Valerie Leach, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Jeff Leaver, Dumfries & Galloway Council

Cllr Mike Leddy, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Chantal Lee, Nottingham City Council

Cllr James Lee, London Borough of Harrow

Cllr Richard Leeming, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Laura Lennox, Chorley Borough Council

Cllr Oliver Lewis, London Borough of Croydon

Cllr Cyril Liddy, Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Michael Lilley, Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Khevyn Limbajee, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Sheila Little, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Sally Littlejohn, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Gavin Lloyd, Coventry City Council

Cllr Joan Lloyd, Deputy Leader of Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Clyde Loakes, Deputy Leader of London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Mary Locke, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Mary Lockhart, Fife Council

Cllr Bryan Lodge, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Chris Loftus, Halton Borough Council

Cllr James Logue, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council

Cllr Katie Lomas, City of York Council

Cllr Chris Lomax, South Ribble Borough Council

Cllr Janice Long, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Sally Longford, Deputy Leader of Nottingham City Council

Cllr Janet Looker, City of York Council

Cllr Ann Lucas, Coventry City Council

Cllr Sue Lukes, London Borough of Islington

Cllr Stephen Lydon, Stroud District Council

Cllr Paul Lynch, St Helens Council

Cllr Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Gerry Lyons, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Gail MacAnena, London Borough of Camden

Cllr Alice Macdonald, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council

Cllr Norma Mackie, City & County of Cardiff Council

Cllr Neil Macknight, Sunderland City Council

Cllr Daniel Maguire, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Dr Kevin Maguire, Norwich City Council

Cllr Majid Mahmood, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Saima Mahmud, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr George Mair, East Ayrshire Council

Cllr Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sobia Malik, Lancashire County Council

Cllr Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen City Council

Cllr Hughie Malone, Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Nanda Manley-Browne, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr David Mann, Leader of the Labour Group, Braintree District Council

Cllr Stephen Mann, London Borough of Croydon

Cllr Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council

Cllr Marianna Masters, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council

Cllr Kevin Maton, Coventry City Council

Cllr Chris Mavin, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Carl Maw, Scarborough Borough Council

Cllr Rich Maw, Scarborough Borough Council

Cllr Nancy Maxwell, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr David Mayer, Newport City Council

Cllr Stephen McCabe, Leader of Inverclyde Council

Cllr Carni McCarron-Holmes, Cumbria County Council

Cllr Joyce McCarthy, Deputy Leader of Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Karen McCarthy, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Pauline McCarthy, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Richard McCready, Dundee City Council

Cllr Ron McCrossen, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Viv McCrossen, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Colin McCulloch, Renfrewshire Council

Cllr Mike McCusker, Salford City Council

Cllr William McEwan, Cumbria County Council

Cllr Catherine McEwing, Southampton City Council

Cllr Barbara McGarrity, City of Wolverhampton Council

Cllr Mary McGarry, City & County of Cardiff Council

Cllr Paul McGeary, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, London Borough of Havering

Cllr John McGhee, Leader of the Labour Group, East Ayrshire Council

Cllr Neil McGhee, East Ayrshire Council

Cllr Ken McGlashan, Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Karen McGowan, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Duncan McGregor, Deputy Leader of Bolsover District Council

Cllr Andrew McGuire, West Lothian Council

Cllr Aidan McGurran, Basildon Council

Cllr George McIrvine, Dundee City Council

Cllr Tim Mickleburgh, North East Lincolnshire Council

Cllr Brenda Miles, Caerphilly County Borough Council

Cllr Louise Miles, Deputy Leader of City of Wolverhampton Council

Cllr Gary Millar, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Joan Millbank, London Borough of Lewisham

Cllr Barbara Miller, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Simon Miller, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Tom Miller, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Lora Miller-Jones, Haverhill Town Council

Cllr Hina Mir, London Borough of Hounslow

Cllr Alan Mitchell, London Borough of Hounslow

Cllr Cathy Mitchell, Warrington Borough Council

Cllr Lisa Mitchell, Southampton City Council

Cllr Janets Mobbs, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox, Gravesham Borough Council

Cllr Janice Mole, North Tyneside Council

Cllr Mary Monaghan, Manchester City Council

Cllr Mary Monaghan, Manchester City Council

Cllr Kevin Montgomery, Renfrewshire Council

Cllr Lynn Moore, Leicester City Council

Cllr Rebecca Moore, Manchester City Council

Cllr Rosy Moore, Cambridge City Council

Cllr Eddie Moores, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Michael Mordey, Sunderland City Council

Cllr Andrew Morgan, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council

Cllr Graham Morgan, Leader of Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Jane Morgan, Glasgow City Council

Cllr John Morgan, Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Steve Morphew, Leader of the Labour Group, Norfolk County Council

Cllr Margaret Morris, Felixstowe Town Council

Cllr Margaret Morris MBE, Salford City Council

Cllr Julie Morrissey, Brentwood Borough Council

Cllr Beth Mortenson, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Alistair Morwood, Chorley Borough Council

Cllr Peter Moss, Preston City Council

Cllr Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council

Cllr James Muirhead, Midlothian Council

Cllr Cathy Muldoon, West Lothian Council

Cllr Sara Muldowney, Thurrock Council

Cllr Margaret Mullane, London Borough of Barking & Dagenham

Cllr Salma Mumtaz, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Stephen Munby, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Anne Murphy, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Ed Murphy, Peterborough City Council

Cllr Elaine Murray, Leader of Dumfries & Galloway Council

Cllr Madeline Murray, Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Aisling Musson, City of York Council

Cllr John Mutton, Coventry City Council

Cllr Chris Myers, Hertsmere Borough Council

Cllr Danny Myers, Leader of the Labour Group, City of York Council

Cllr Danny Myers, Leicester City Council

Cllr Kana Naheerathan, London Borough of Brent

Cllr James Naish, Bassetlaw District Council

Cllr Julie Najuk, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Shaz Nawaz, Peterborough City Council

Cllr Jack Naylor, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sam Naylor, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Kathryn Neil, Bracknell Forest Council

Cllr Lewis Nelson, Salford City Council

Cllr Neil Nerva, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Cheryl Nevin, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council

Cllr Josh Newbury, Cannock Chase District Council

Cllr Eddy Newman, Manchester City Council

Cllr Jeremy Newmark, Leader of the Labour Group, Hertsmere Borough Council

Cllr Betty Newton, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Leicestershire County Council

Cllr Sue Ngwala, North Hertfordshire District Council

Cllr Nathalie Nicholas, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Wendy Nichols, Selby District Council

Cllr Ronnie Nicholson, Dumfries & Galloway Council

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Milton Keynes Council

Cllr George Norman, City of York Council

Cllr Steven Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council

Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Coventry City Council

Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Leader of Bury Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Margi O’Callaghan, Hastings Borough Council

Cllr Laurence O’Connor, Lewes District Council

Cllr Phillip O’Dell, London Borough of Harrow

Cllr Jackie O’Quinn, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Liam O’Rourke, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Pat O’Rourke, North Lanarkshire Council

Cllr John O’Shea, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Victoria Obaze, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Cllr Sue Oliver, Leader of the Labour Group, Bedford Borough Council

Cllr Brian Oosthuysen, Gloucestershire County Council

Cllr Yemi Osho, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

Cllr Alison Owen, Babergh District Council

Cllr Amanda Owen, Torfaen County Borough Council

Cllr Jack Owen, Suffolk County Council

Cllr Jacqueline Owen, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Robert Packham, Selby District Council

Cllr Dr Darren Paffey, Southampton City Council

Cllr Lytton Page, Staffordshire Moorlands District Council

Cllr Marje Paling, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council

Cllr Gillian Pardesi, Stafford Borough Council

Cllr Katie Parker, Bury St Edmunds Town Council

Cllr Claire Parris, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Liz Parsons, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Gaye Partridge, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Josie Paszek, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Lian Pate, Burnley Borough Council

Cllr Dhanisha Patel, Bridgend County Borough Council

Cllr Mili Patel, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Sharon Patrick, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Becky Patten, Kesgrave Town Council

Cllr Carole Pattison, Kirklees Council

Cllr Michael Pavlovic, City of York Council

Cllr Joyce Pawley, Derbyshire Dales District Council

Cllr Margaret Peacock, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Paul Peacock, Leader of the Labour Group, Newark & Sherwood District Council

Cllr Dr Simon Peaple, Leader of the Labour Group, Tamworth Borough Council

Cllr Nicholas Peel, Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Chris Penberthy, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Clare Penny-Evans, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Anna Perrett, City of York Council

Cllr Cassi Perry, Cherwell District Council

Cllr Kyrsten Perry, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Cllr Caroline Phillips, Warwickshire County Council

Cllr Clint Phythian, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Jane Pickard, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr Karen Pickering, Leicester City Council

Cllr Andy Platt, Stoke-on-Trent City Council

Cllr Nancy Platts, Leader of the Labour Group, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Emma Plouviez, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Rob Polhill, Leader of Halton Borough Council

Cllr Leo Pollak, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Victoria Porritt, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Sophie Porter, Rushmoor Borough Council

Cllr Richard Porthouse, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Georgia Power, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Dave Poyser, London Borough of Islington

Cllr John Preece, Cannock Chase District Council

Cllr Susan Press, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Susanna Pressel, Oxfordshire County Council; Oxford City Council

Cllr David Pressley, Bassetlaw District Council

Cllr Kelly Preston, Torfaen County Borough Council

Cllr Amy Prince, Hartlepool Borough Council

Cllr Owen Pritchard, London Borough of Merton

Cllr Marilyn Procter, Rossendale Borough Council

Cllr Natasha Proctor, London Borough of Harrow

Cllr Nicola Pryce-Roberts, West Lancashire Borough Council

Cllr Shabina Qayyum, Peterborough City Council

Cllr Alan Quinn, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Marlene Quinn, St Helens Council

Cllr Bill Quinton, Suffolk County Council

Cllr Steve Race, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Adam Rae, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Shantanu Rajawat, London Borough of Hounslow

Cllr Tony Randerson, North Yorkshire County Council

Cllr Ian Rathbone, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Aram Rawf, Thanet District Council

Cllr Dave Rawson, Manchester City Council

Cllr Norma Redfearn, Mayor, North Tyneside Council

Cllr Carolyn Redfern, East Herts Council

Cllr Zia-Ur Rehman, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Andrea Reid, South Gloucestershire Council

Cllr Patricia Reid, Essex County Council; Basildon Council

Cllr Susanne Renkes, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council

Cllr Matthew Renyard, Southampton City Council

Cllr Gina Reynolds, Salford City Council

Cllr John Reynolds, City of Wolverhampton Council

Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council

Cllr Alan Rhodes, Nottinghamshire County Council

Cllr Betty Rhodes, Wakefield Metropolitan District Council

Cllr Martin Rhodes, Glasgow City Council

Cllr Vincent Ricci, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Miriam Rice, London Borough of Ealing

Cllr Gareth Richards, Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council

Cllr Sioned-Mair Richards, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Trish Richards, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Luke Richardson, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Kevin Ritchie, Leeds City Council

Cllr Vijay Riyait, Leicester City Council

Cllr Angharad Roberts, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Hannah Roberts, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire County Council

Cllr James Roberts, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Mike Roberts, Rushmoor Borough Council

Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Richard Robertson, Cambridge City Council

Cllr Ingrid Robinson, London Borough of Barking & Dagenham

Cllr Jean Robinson, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Kyle Robinson, Leader of the Labour Group, Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council; Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Linda Robinson, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Christine Robson, London Borough of Harrow

Cllr Lou Robson, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Robert Roche, Luton Borough Council

Cllr Calvin Rodgerson, Carlisle City Council

Cllr Darren Rodwell, Leader of Barking & Dagenham Council

Cllr Debbie Rodwell, North East Lincolnshire Council

Cllr Martin Rooney, Leader of West Dunbartonshire Council

Cllr Pat Rooney, South Gloucestershire Council

Cllr Peter Rooney, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Catherine Rose, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Simon Rose, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, North Warwickshire Borough Council

Cllr Chris Rosling-Josephs, Sheffield City Council

Cllr Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Mattie Ross, Stroud District Council

Cllr Alex Ross-Shaw, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Cllr Loraine Rossati, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Sara Rowbotham, Deputy Leader of Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Mike Rowley, Oxford City Council

Cllr Bob Rudd, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Bryony Rudkin, Deputy Leader of Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Margot Russell, Midlothian Council

Cllr Sarah Russell, Manchester City Council

Cllr Jo Rust, King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Cllr Oliver Ryan, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Kuldip Sahota, Telford & Wrekin Council

Cllr Kindy Sandhu, Coventry City Council

Cllr Mike Sands, Norfolk County Council; Norwich City Council

Cllr Jo Sargeant, Bristol City Council

Cllr Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council

Cllr Geoff Saul, West Oxfordshire District Council

Cllr Keith Savage, High Peak Borough Council

Cllr Ann Schofield, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Andrew Scopes, Leeds City Council

Cllr Lee Scordis, Essex County Council; Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Alex Scroggie, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Kim Scudamore, South Gloucestershire Council

Cllr Jocelynne Scutt, Cambridgeshire County Council

Cllr Amanda Serjeant, Deputy Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council

Cllr Arooj Shah, Deputy Leader of Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Salman Shaheen, London Borough of Hounslow

Cllr Manju Shahul-Hameed, London Borough of Croydon

Cllr Mohammed Shahzad, Leeds City Council

Cllr Asima Shaikh, London Borough of Islington

Cllr Baggy Shanker, Leader of the Labour Group, Derby City Council

Cllr Nick Sharman, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Lissie Sharp, Leader of the Labour Group, Eden District Council

Cllr Rebecca Shatwell, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Christine Shaw, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Jennifer Shaw-Wright, Selby District Council

Cllr Basat Sheikh, Manchester City Council

Cllr Mary Sherwood, City & County of Swansea

Cllr Karen Shore, Deputy Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Graham Shuttleworth, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Edward Siddall, High Peak Borough Council

Cllr Asif Siddique, London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham

Cllr Richard Silvester, Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Lena Simic, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Andrea Simpson, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Christine Simpson, Stirling Council

Cllr Ian Simpson, London Borough of Lambeth

Cllr Alistair Sinclair Sinclair, Lancaster City Council

Cllr Bally Singh, Coventry City Council

Cllr Ranjit Singh, London Borough of Camden

Cllr Rupinder Singh, Coventry City Council

Cllr Varinder Singh, London Borough of Redbridge

Cllr Jagtar Singh Dhindsa, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Watford Borough Council

Cllr Pauline Sinnott, Halton Borough Council

Cllr Johnson Situ, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Michael Situ, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Jonathan Slater, London Borough of Lewisham

Cllr Nick Small, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Colin Smart, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Philip Smart, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Aidan Smith, London Royal Borough of Greenwich

Cllr Alan Smith, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Anna Smith, Cambridge City Council

Cllr David Smith, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Cllr David Smith, Harwich Town Council

Cllr David Smith, West Suffolk Council

Cllr Dawn Smith, Worthing Borough Council

Cllr Jackie Smith, London Royal Borough of Greenwich

Cllr Linda Smith, Oxford City Council

Cllr Liz Smith, Haverhill Town Council

Cllr Moira Smith, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Peter Smith, Deputy Leader of Plymouth City Council

Cllr Richard Smith, Watford Borough Council

Cllr Wendy Smith, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Yvonne Smith, Redditch Borough Council

Cllr Gilbert Smyth, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr David Snowdon, Sunderland City Council

Cllr Dianne Snowdon, Sunderland City Council

Cllr Luke Sorba, London Borough of Lewisham

Sir Peter Soulsby, Leicester City Mayor

Cllr Sarah Spoor, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Christine Spriggs, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Joy Squires, Worcester City Council

Cllr Ceri Stalker, Worcestershire County Council; Worcester City Council

Cllr Andy Stamp, Medway Council

Cllr Chrissy Stamp, Medway Council

Cllr Jean Stapleton, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Martin Stears-Handscomb, Leader of North Hertfordshire District Council

Cllr Kevin Stephens, Leader of the Labour Group, Gloucester City Council

Cllr Thomas Stephens, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Hazel Stephenson, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Joseph Stevens, Rossendale Borough Council

Cllr Alan Stinchcombe, Haverhill Town Council

Cllr Daniel Stone, London Borough of Haringey

Cllr Danielle Stone, Labour Group Leader, Northampton Borough Council

Cllr Jean Stretton, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Eleanor Stringer, London Borough of Merton

Cllr Kirsteen Sullivan, West Lothian Council

Cllr Ruji Surjan, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Angela Surtees, Durham County Council

Cllr Adam Swersky, London Borough of Harrow

Cllr Steve Swift, North Lincolnshire Council

Cllr James Swindlehurst, Leader of Slough Borough Council

Cllr Shama Tatler, London Borough of Brent

Cllr Anthony Taylor, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council

Cllr Elaine Taylor, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Judith Taylor, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Kallum Taylor, City of York Council

Cllr Sian Taylor, Oxford City Council

Cllr Sharon Taylor OBE, Leader of Stevenage Borough Council; Hertfordshire County Council

Cllr Mary Temperton, Bracknell Forest Council

Cllr Yvonne Tennant, Pendle Borough Council

Cllr Steve Terry, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr Carolyn Thomas, Flintshire County Council

Cllr Christine Thomas, Coventry City Council

Cllr Jeanette Thomas, Stevenage Borough Council

Cllr Jennifer Thomas, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Sharon Thompson, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Ann Thomson, Leader of Barrow-in-Furness Borough Council

Cllr Mhairi Threlfall, Bristol City Council

Cllr Sian Timoney, Deputy Leader of Luton Borough Council

Cllr Clayton Tindle, Bassetlaw District Council

Cllr Michael Titherington, Deputy Leader of South Ribble Borough Council

Cllr Nigel Todd, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Ian Tokell, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Mark Townsend, Burnley Borough Council

Cllr Lucy Trenchard, Ipswich Borough Council

Cllr Dave Trimble, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Rachel Tripp, London Borough of Newham

Cllr Ray Truman, Newport City Council

Cllr John Truscott, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Tanya Tucker, Durham County Council

Cllr Graham Turner, Kirklees Council

Cllr Paul Tweed, Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Harpeet Uppal, Kirklees Council

Cllr Motin Uz-Zaman, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Cllr Chris Vince, Harlow Council

Cllr Sue Vincent, London Borough of Camden

Cllr Sue Waddington, Leicester City Council

Cllr Trevor Wainwright, Leader of the Labour Group, Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Cllr Carl Walker, Worthing Borough Council

Cllr Rob Walker, Kirklees Council

Cllr Pauline Wallis, Milton Keynes Council

Cllr Sandra Walmsley, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Anne Walsh, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Joan Walsh, Salford City Council

Cllr John Walsh, Salford City Council

Cllr Laurence Walsh, Trafford Council

Cllr Lesley Walton, City & County of Swansea

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council

Cllr Carol Wardle, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Tony Wardle, Exeter City Council

Cllr Christine Warner, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Martyn Warnes, Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Brenda Warrington, Leader of Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Cliff Waterman, West Suffolk Council; Bury St Edmunds Town Council

Cllr Alan Waters, Leader of Norwich City Council

Cllr Mandy Watt, The City of Edinburgh Council

Cllr Richard Watts, Leader of Islington Council

Cllr Robert Webb, City of York Council

Cllr Trevor Webb, Co-Leader of the Labour Group, East Sussex County Council

Cllr Cyril Weber, Cumbria County Council

Cllr Sam Webster, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Paul Welch, Selby District Council

Cllr Margaret Wells, City of York Council

Cllr Joyce Welsh, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Joanna West, Derby City Council

Cllr Andrew Western, Leader of Trafford Council

Cllr Brenda Weston, Somerset West & Taunton District Council

Cllr Jeanette Whalen, Carlisle City Council

Cllr Henry Wheeler, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Peter Wheeler, Cheshire West and Chester Council

Cllr Terry Wheeler, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr David Whitaker, Lancaster City Council

Cllr Craig Whitby, Mansfield District Council

Cllr Bex White, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Cllr David White, Bridgend County Borough Council

Cllr Derek White, Telford & Wrekin Council

Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council

Cllr Paul White, Wandsworth Borough Council

Cllr Phil White, Bridgend County Borough Council

Cllr Lorcan Whitehead, Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Val Whitehead, London Borough of Tower Hamlets

Cllr Alan Whittaker, Chorley Borough Council

Cllr Wendy Wild, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Gary Wilkinson, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Paul Wilkinson, Gedling Borough Council

Cllr Bill Williams, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Carole Williams, London Borough of Hackney

Cllr Gill Williams, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Gillian Williams, Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council

Cllr Grace Williams, London Borough of Waltham Forest

Cllr John Williams, Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council

Cllr Kieron Williams, Leader of Southwark Council

Cllr Kimberley Williams, Felixstowe Town Council

Cllr Janette Williamson, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Chris Wills, Manchester City Council

Cllr Dave Wilson, Canterbury City Council

Cllr Elise Wilson, Leader of Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr George Wilson, Waverley Borough Council

Cllr Matt Wilson, North Tyneside Council

Cllr Vivienne Windle, Southampton City Council

Cllr Ian Wingfield, London Borough of Southwark

Cllr Darren Winter, Plymouth City Council

Cllr Peter Wong, City & County of Cardiff Council

Cllr Gillian Wood, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Hetty Wood, Liverpool City Council

Cllr Barry Woodhouse, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Cllr Linda Woodings, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Cate Woodward, Nottingham City Council

Cllr Susan Woodward, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council

Cllr Helen Wright, Dundee City Council

Cllr Linda Wright, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council

Cllr Neil Wright, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Cllr Pat Wright, Warrington Borough Council

Cllr Kevin Yarrow, Newmarket Town Council

Cllr Daniel Yates, Brighton & Hove City Council

Cllr Rob Yates, Thanet District Council

Cllr Lorraine Yeadon, North Lincolnshire Council

Cllr Julie Young, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Essex County Council; Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Tim Young, Colchester Borough Council

Cllr Waseem Zaffar, Birmingham City Council

Cllr Mohammed Zaman, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council