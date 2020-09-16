1,200 local Labour leaders urge PM to rethink end of furlough

1,200 council leaders, mayors and councillors across the country have called on the Prime Minister to rethink the plan to scrap furlough and urged the government to introduce targeted financial support instead.
In a letter sent to Boris Johnson, the local Labour leaders have given their support to the ‘Alliance for Full Employment’, launched last week by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown, First Minister Mark Drakeford and metro mayors.
The local government representatives are highlighting forecasting by the Office of Budget Responsibility, warning that “nearly one in eight of the UK’s workforce will be unemployed” by the end of this year.
The group has argued that “without targeted support for sectors and local lockdown areas that have been badly affected… viable businesses will fail and employment will be lost”, and called for a rethink on the “blanket” withdrawal of furlough.
Commenting on the campaign, signatories Michael Payne and Jack Abbott said: “The communities we represent are facing an unprecedented employment crisis should Boris Johnson not reverse his decision to withdraw the furlough scheme in its entirety – he is putting millions of jobs at risk.
“The fact that well over 1,000 councillors and local representatives have signed this letter underlines the strength of feeling behind this campaign. Without targeted support for sectors and local lockdown areas that have been badly affected by the pandemic, we know that viable businesses will fail and employment will be lost.
“This will extinguish any hopes of a quick economic recovery from the deep recession we are facing. Boris Johnson must reconsider in order to save jobs, and to save lives.”
The latest letter to Johnson follows calls from the Alliance for Full Employment, which is promoting economic recovery policies to prevent redundancies and unemployment in anticipation of a major jobs crisis when furlough ends.
The Alliance includes Gordon Brown, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, Greater Manchester’s Andy Burnham, Liverpool City Region’s Steve Rotheram, North of Tyne’s Jamie Driscoll, South Yorkshire’s Dan Jarvis and Bristol’s Marvin Rees.
Commenting on the letter sent this week, Gordon Brown said: “So many Labour leaders across the localities of Britain coming together to back our Alliance for Full Employment shows the extreme anxiety about mounting unemployment.
“Councillors know best what is happening in their local communities where too many people are worried sick about their livelihoods.
“Mass unemployment is not the inevitable economic outcome to the Covid pandemic. But it will be unless the Prime Minister makes the political decision to change course.
“Only by committing now to strategic use of furlough and full quarantine support for families forced into local lockdown can unemployment be kept low after October.
“Guaranteeing youth jobs, training or education now will protect the life chances of our young generation. And commitment to a Green Sea around all Britain’s coastal waters will provide the demand that will create the onshore jobs that will enable all our regions to thrive.”
The Alliance for Full Employment has set out a number of demands for its campaign, of which the transition towards a ‘Green Sea’ is one. The full list of priorities outlined by the group are:
- “Extending eligibility for and increasing the payment amount for households in quarantine;
- “Extended economic support – including furlough – to areas that are required to go into local lockdowns;
- “A rescue plan for the high street and tourism, including support for part time work and extended VAT cuts;
- “A fully funded ‘youth jobs guarantee’, which covers recent education leavers;
- “A green new deal which emphasises domestic manufacturing and engineering and the transition of the North Sea to the ‘Green Sea’;
- “Regional growth funds that can support local industrial strategy by investing equity in the industries of the future, ensuring that potential high-growth businesses are not prevented from investing in growth as a result of debt repayments; and
- “Changing the constitution of the independent Bank of England to match the new priorities of the US Fed such that it targets low unemployment as well as low inflation.”
The calls from the local leaders come as the UK approaches the end of the furlough scheme, set to be wound down by the end of October. Keir Starmer has called on Johnson to work with Labour and create a replacement mechanism for support.
Below is the full text of the letter from the local leaders to the Prime Minister.
Dear Prime Minister,
Ref: The protection of UK jobs and businesses
Our country is facing an unprecedented jobs crisis. The Office for Budget Responsibility predicts that, by the end of this year, nearly one in eight of the UK’s workforce will be unemployed. Your government’s plan to end furlough outright is over-simplistic and will only exacerbate the problem – it puts millions of jobs at risk.
That is why we are supporting the Alliance for Full Employment and the Daily Mirror’s ‘Keep Britain Working’ campaign. We need a financial support system that targets industries worst hit by the pandemic; supports any areas under local lockdown restrictions; and ensures incomes for people who are forced to self-isolate, including for those who are self-employed.
Without targeted support for sectors and local lockdown areas that have been badly affected by the pandemic, viable businesses will fail and employment will be lost. This will extinguish any hopes of a quick economic recovery from the deep recession we are facing.
And it is not only the economic impact of your decisions that is of grave concern to us. If you do not provide support for areas under local lockdown and ensure incomes for people who are self isolating, your government will help create the conditions in which the virus will spread. The £95 a week Statutory Sick Pay currently offered to those self isolating is woefully inadequate – if it is not possible for people to work from home, the British public will be left with the impossible choice of not earning or breaking the isolation rules. In short, you are risking the health of workers and their families if you refuse to protect their livelihoods.
As councillors and local representatives, we are extremely concerned about the impact that the blanket withdrawal of furlough will have on our communities and we urge you to reconsider in order to save jobs, and to save lives.
Yours sincerely,
Councillor Jack Abbott,
Suffolk County Council;
Opposition Spokesperson for Children’s Services,
Education and Skills
Councillor Michael Payne,
Deputy Leader of LGA Labour Group;
Deputy Leader of Gedling Borough Council;
Nottinghamshire County Councillor
Cllr Rachel Abbotts, High Peak Borough Council
Cllr Hilary Ackland, Devon County Council
Cllr John Adams, Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sarah Adams, Labour Group Leader, Suffolk County Council
Cllr George Adamson, Leader of Cannock Chase District Council
Cllr Soraya Adejare, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Danial Adilypour, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Helen Adkins, Warwickshire County Council
Cllr Steve Adshead, Trafford Council
Cllr Betty Affleck, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Ihtesham Afzal, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Saima Afzal, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council
Cllr Masood Ahmed, Kirklees Council
Cllr Parvez Ahmed, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Shakil Ahmed, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Arlene Ainsley, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Zaffar Ajaib, Slough Borough Council
Cllr Naeem Akhtar, Coventry City Council
Cllr Shoab Akhtar, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Akilah Akinola, Trafford Council
Cllr Stephen Alambritis, Leader of Merton Council
Cllr Donald Alexander, Bristol City Council
Cllr Azhar Ali, Leader of the Labour Group, Lancashire County Council
Cllr Daalat Ali, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sajna Ali, Darlington Borough Council
Cllr James Allan, North Tyneside Council
Cllr Yvonne Allan, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr John Allcock, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Lynne Allen, London Borough of Hillingdon
Cllr Sarah Allen, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Jack Alty, South Ribble Borough Council
Cllr Joe Amar, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Kaushika Amin, London Borough of Haringey
Cllr Jasbir Anand, London Borough of Ealing
Cllr Euan Anckorn, Ashford Borough Council
Cllr Duncan Anderson, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council
Mayor Joe Anderson, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Kevin Anderson, Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sue Anderson, London Borough of Harrow
Cllr John Anglin, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Derek Antrobus, Salford City Council
Cllr Carmen Appich, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Val Armstrong, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Catherine Arnold, Adur District Council
Cllr Lubna Arshad, Oxford City Council
Cllr Mohammad Asghar, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Naheed Asghar, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Mark Ashton, Cambridge City Council
Cllr Jane Ashworth, Leader of the Labour Group, Stoke-on-Trent City Council
Cllr Mary Aspinall, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Peymana Assad, London Borough of Harrow
Cllr Charlotte Atkins, Leader of the Labour Group, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr Marion Atkinson, Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Peter Atkinson, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Sharmina August, Salford City Council
Cllr Gaynor Austin, Rushmoor Borough Council
Cllr Su Aves, Devon County Council
Cllr Leslie Ayoola, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Andy Bainbridge, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Balvinder Bains, Slough Borough Council
Cllr Louise Baldock, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
Cllr Sue Bale, Woodbridge Town Council
Cllr Cath Ball, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr David Banks, St Helens Council
Cllr Elizabeth Baptiste, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr James Barber, Cheshire East Council
Cllr Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Cheryl Barnard, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Mike Barnes, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Peter Barnes, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Sandra Barnes, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Stuart Barnes, City of York Council
Cllr Adele Barnett-Ward, Reading Borough Council
Cllr Sandra Barr, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Gareth Barrett, Leader of the Labour Group, Brentwood Borough Council
Cllr Mike Barrett, Worthing Borough Council
Cllr Susan Barton, Leicester City Council
Cllr Marie Bashforth, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Steven Bashforth, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sohail Bashir, Watford Borough Council
Cllr Mary Bateman, City of Wolverhampton Council
Cllr Phil Bateman MBE, City of Wolverhampton Council
Cllr Rodney Bates, Surrey Heath Borough Council
Cllr Lily Bath, Deputy Leader of London Borough of Hounslow
Cllr Steve Battlemuch, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Carole Baume, Milton Keynes Council
Cllr Christine Bayliss, Rother District Council
Cllr Cathryn Bayton, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Paul Beadle, Harborough District Council
Cllr Danny Beales, London Borough of Camden
Cllr Jim Beall, Deputy Leader of Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
Cllr Douglas Beattie, London Borough of Camden
Cllr Tom Beattie, Leader of Corby Borough Council
Cllr James Beckles, London Borough of Newham
Cllr Nicola Beech, Bristol City Council
Cllr April Begley, South Gloucestershire Council
Cllr Ged Bell, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Jeanie Bell Bell, St Helens Council
Cllr Julian Bell, Leader of Ealing Council
Cllr Nigel Bell, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Hertfordshire County Council; Leader of
the Labour Group, Watford Borough Council
Cllr Ben Bellamy, Deputy Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council
Cllr Nayra Bello, London Borough of Camden
Cllr Leila Ben-Hassel, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Joanne Bennett, Trafford Council
Cllr Ruth Bennett, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Barbara Bentham, Salford City Council
Cllr Julia Berry, Lancashire County Council; Chorley Borough Council
Cllr Carole Beth, London Borough of Havering
Cllr Usman Bhaimia, Gloucester City Council
Cllr Sean Bibby, Flintshire County Council
Mayor John Biggs, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Cllr Linda Bigham, Coventry City Council
Cllr Dr Paul Birch, City of Wolverhampton Council
Cllr Gerri Bird, Cambridge City Council
Cllr Jo Bird, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Joseph Birkin, North East Derbyshire District Council
Cllr Christopher Bithell, Flintshire County Council
Cllr Jane Black, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr James Blackburn, Sunderland City Council
Cllr Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council
Cllr Rachel Blake, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Cllr Judith Blakeman, Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea
Cllr Sue Blatchford, Southampton City Council
Cllr Paul Blay, Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sarah Bogle, Southampton City Council
Cllr Kathy Bole, Suffolk County Council
Cllr Rosa Bolger, West Oxfordshire District Council
Cllr Kevin Bonavia, London Borough of Lewisham
Cllr Martin Bond, St Helens Council
Cllr Michael Borio, London Borough of Harrow
Cllr Malcolm Boriss, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Paula Boshell, Salford City Council
Cllr Tina Bourne, Leader of the Labour Group, Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Russ Bowden, Leader of Warrington Borough Council
Cllr Ollie Bowen, Newmarket Town Council
Cllr Nick Bowler, Medway Council
Cllr Michael Boyle, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Zena Brabazon, London Borough of Haringey
Cllr Marion Bradshaw, Mansfield District Council
Cllr Trish Brady, North Tyneside Council
Cllr Liz Braithwaite, Cheshire East Council
Cllr Anntoinette Bramble, Deputy Mayor of Hackney; Deputy Leader of LGA Labour Group
Cllr Heather Brannan-McVey, North Lanarkshire Council
Cllr David Branson, Middlesbrough Council
Cllr Linda Bray, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Warren Bray, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Fabian Breckels, Bristol City Council
Cllr Martin Brennan, Inverclyde Council
Cllr Nicky Brennan, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Robert Brennan, Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Allen Brett, Leader of Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Norman Briggs, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Liz Brighouse OBE, Leader of the Labour Group, Oxfordshire County Council
Cllr Jason Brock, Leader of Reading Borough Council
Cllr Tom Brook, Bristol City Council
Cllr Neal Brookes, Blackpool Council
Cllr Julie Brookfield, Northamptonshire County Council
Cllr Suzanne Brookfield, Cheshire East Council
Cllr Kayleigh Brooks, Leeds City Council
Cllr Nicki Brooks, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Adrian Brown, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Barbara Brown, Rugby Borough Council
Cllr Jim Brown, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council
Cllr Mick Brown, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council
Cllr Tricia Brown, Bracknell Forest Council
Cllr Maggie Browning, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Pam Buchan, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Gideon Bull, London Borough of Haringey
Cllr Carol Bulman, Leader of Cheshire East Council
Cllr Andy Burford, Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Chris Burke, City of Lincoln Council
Cllr Jon Burke, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Philip Burke, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Anne Burns, Cumbria County Council
Cllr David Burton-Sampson, Basildon Council
Cllr Michael Butler, Sunderland City Council
Cllr Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council
Cllr Peter Byatt, East Suffolk Council
Cllr Jane Byrne, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Lucy Caldicott, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Gavin Callaghan, Leader of Basildon Council
Cllr Patricia Callaghan, Deputy Leader of Camden Council
Cllr Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Lezley Cameron, The City of Edinburgh Council
Cllr Jim Cammell, Salford City Council
Cllr Alex Campbell, Fife Council
Cllr Angela Campbell, North Lanarkshire Council
Cllr Janet Campbell, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Dave Cargill, Halton Borough Council
Cllr Ellen Cargill, Halton Borough Council
Cllr Maggie Carman, Westminster City Council
Cllr Andy Carmichael, South Lanarkshire Council
Cllr Harry Cartmill, West Lothian Council
Cllr Leo Cassarani, London Borough of Camden
Cllr Nigel Cathcart, South Cambridgeshire District Council
Cllr Amanda Chadderton, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Jumbo Chan, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Debbie Chance, Redditch Borough Council
Cllr Greg Chance, Redditch Borough Council
Cllr Seema Chandwani, London Borough of Haringey
Cllr Mike Chaplin, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Graham Chapman, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Samantha Charles, Malvern Hills District Council
Cllr Tristan Chatfield, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Hannah Chaudhry, London Borough of Redbridge
Cllr Ajay Chauhan, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Craig Cheney, Deputy Mayor of Bristol City Council
Cllr Mark Cherry, Cherwell District Council
Cllr Alan Chesterman, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council
Cllr Lynn Chesterman OBE, Hertfordshire County Council; Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council
Cllr Katherine Chibah, Enfield Council
Cllr Maureen Child, The City of Edinburgh Council
Cllr Brendan Chilton, Ashford Borough Council
Cllr Glen Chisholm, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Aslam Choudry, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, London Borough of Redbridge
Cllr Daniel Chukwu, Thurrock Council
Cllr Mandy Clare, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Carol Clark, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
Cllr Chris Clark, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Jean Clark, Harlow Council
Cllr Adam Clarke, Deputy Leicester City Mayor
Cllr Harry Clarke, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Breckland Council; Dereham Town Council
Cllr John Clarke, Leader of Gedling Borough Council; Nottinghamshire County Council
Cllr Malcolm Clarke, Durham County Council
Cllr Tricia Clarke, London Borough of Islington
Cllr Alice Clarke-Perry London Borough of Islington
Cllr Ben Clay, Manchester City Council
Cllr Gavin Clayton, South Cambridgeshire District Council
Cllr Kim Clements, Suffolk County Council
Cllr Liz Clements, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Mark Clifford, Chorley Borough Council
Cllr Kim Clipsham, Norfolk County Council
Cllr Patricia Clough, Bolsover District Council
Cllr Liz Clunie, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Mete Coban MBE, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Wendy Cocks, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Patrick Codd, London Borough of Lewisham
Cllr Mark Coker, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Ben Coleman, London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
Cllr Liz Colling, Scarborough Borough Council
Cllr Lizzi Collinge, Lancashire County Council
Cllr Dean Collins, Chesterfield Borough Council
Cllr Richard Collins, Bridgend County Borough Council
Cllr Bob Collis, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Paul Conlan, London Borough of Ealing
Cllr Tom Conn, West Lothian Council
Cllr Stephen Connelly, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Tom Connor, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr David Cook, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr John Cook, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Martin Cook, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Robert Cook, Leader of Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
Cllr Joan Coombes, Falkirk Council
Cllr Ged Cooney, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Andrew Cooper, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Leonie Cooper AM, Greater London Authority; Leader of the Labour Group, Wandsworth Borough Council
Cllr Rebecca Cooper, Worthing Borough Council
Cllr Sylvia Copley, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Sam Corcoran, Leader of Cheshire East Council
Cllr Cal Corkery, Portsmouth City Council
Cllr Doina Cornell, Leader of Stroud District Council
Cllr Margaret Corvid, Plymouth City Council
Cllr John Cotton, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Paul Courtel, Rother District Council
Cllr Anne-Marie Cousins, London Royal Borough of Greenwich
Cllr Daniel Cowan, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
Cllr Stephen Cowan, Leader of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
Cllr Pauline Cowper, London Borough of Merton
Cllr Kelvin Cracknell, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Janet Craig, East Suffolk Council
Cllr Billy Crawford, East Ayrshire Council
Cllr Daniel Crawford, London Borough of Ealing
Cllr Sandra Crawford, Cambridgeshire County Council
Cllr Jonny Crawshaw, City of York Council
Cllr Seamus Creamer, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Barney Crockett, Lord Provost, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Neil Crooks, Fife Council
Cllr Andy Croy, Wokingham Borough Council
Cllr Stephanie Cryan, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Teresa Cullen, Broxtowe Borough Council
Cllr Eldridge Culverwell, London Borough of Haringey
Cllr Patsy Cummings, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Paul Cummins, Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Malcolm Cunning, Labour Group Leader, Glasgow City Council
Cllr Liam Curran, London Borough of Lewisham
Cllr Stephen Curran, Glasgow City Council
Cllr Stephen Curran, Midlothian Council
Cllr Steve Curran, Leader of London Borough of Hounslow
Cllr Alan Currie, Thanet District Council
Cllr Christine Dale, Derbyshire County Council
Cllr Dawn Dale, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Godfrey Daniel, Co-Leader of the Labour Group, East Sussex County Council
Cllr David Daniels, Torfaen County Borough Council
Cllr Sue Dann, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Tariq Dar, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Billy Crawford, East Ayrshire Council
Cllr Daniel Crawford, London Borough of Ealing
Cllr Sandra Crawford, Cambridgeshire County Council
Cllr Jonny Crawshaw, City of York Council
Cllr Seamus Creamer, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Barney Crockett, Lord Provost, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Neil Crooks, Fife Council
Cllr Andy Croy, Wokingham Borough Council
Cllr Stephanie Cryan, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Teresa Cullen, Broxtowe Borough Council
Cllr Eldridge Culverwell, London Borough of Haringey
Cllr Patsy Cummings, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Paul Cummins, Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Malcolm Cunning, Labour Group Leader, Glasgow City Council
Cllr Liam Curran, London Borough of Lewisham
Cllr Stephen Curran, Glasgow City Council
Cllr Stephen Curran, Midlothian Council
Cllr Steve Curran, Leader of London Borough of Hounslow
Cllr Alan Currie, Thanet District Council
Cllr Christine Dale, Derbyshire County Council
Cllr Dawn Dale, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Godfrey Daniel, Co-Leader of the Labour Group, East Sussex County Council
Cllr David Daniels, Torfaen County Borough Council
Cllr Sue Dann, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Tariq Dar, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Matt Dent, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
Cllr Gareth Derrick, Plymouth City Council Unmesh Desai AM, Greater London Authority
Cllr Michael Desmond, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Keith Dibble, Rushmoor Borough Council
Cllr Norman Dick, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Jim Dickson, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Paul Dimoldenberg, Westminster City Council Andrew Dismore AM, Greater London Authority
Cllr Rob Dix, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Liz Dixon, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Samantha Dixon, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr David Dodds, West Lothian Council
Cllr Joanne Dodds, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Cllr Ibrahim Dogus, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Alex Donaldson, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Diane Donaldson, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Sean Donnelly, Deputy Leader of Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Julie Dore, Leader of Sheffield City Council
Cllr Rosalind Dore, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Matthew Dorrance, Powys County Council
Cllr Claire Douglas, City of York Council
Cllr Paul Douglas, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Alison Dowling, Renfrewshire Council
Cllr Tony Downing, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Sarah Doyle, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Archie Dryburgh, Dumfries & Galloway Council
Cllr Robert Dryden, Cambridge City Council
Cllr Stephanie Duckett, North Yorkshire County Council; Selby District Council
Cllr Alan Dudson, Cannock Chase District Council
Cllr Janice Duffy, Northampton Borough Council
Cllr Kenneth Duffy, North Lanarkshire Council
Cllr John Duggan, Selby District Council
Cllr George Duggins, Leader of Coventry City Council
Cllr Ian Dunbar, Flintshire County Council
Cllr Lesley Dunbar, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Richard Dunbar, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Cllr Sarah Duncan, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Veronica Dunn, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Susan Durant, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Anya Durrant, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Margaret Eames-Petersen, Hertfordshire County Council
Cllr Jacob Edwards, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Damian Egan, Mayor of Lewisham
Cllr Elango Elavalakan, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr David Ellesmere, Leader of Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr David Ellis, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Jim Ellis, Rugby Borough Council
Cllr Lara Ellis, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Rachael Ellis, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Roxanne Ellis, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Adam Ellison, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Ellie Emberson, Reading Borough Council
Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, Leader of Amber Valley Borough Council; Codnor Parish Council
Cllr Janet Emsley, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Duncan Enright, West Oxfordshire District Council
Cllr Maryam Eslamdoust, London Borough of Camden
Cllr Tony Ethapemi, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Amanda Evans, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Kathy Evans, Torfaen County Borough Council
Cllr Robert Evans, Surrey County Council
Cllr Tudor Evans, Leader of Plymouth City Council
Cllr Rick Everitt, Leader of Thanet District Council
Cllr Dr Terri Eynon, Labour Group Leader, Leicestershire County Council
Cllr Favour Ezeifedi, Watford Borough Council
Cllr Joe Fagan, Leader of South Lanarkshire Council
Cllr Rob Fail, Wyre Council
Cllr Susan Fajana-Thomas, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Adam Farrell, Leader of the Labour Group, North Warwickshire Borough Council
Cllr Paul Feeney, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Sue Fennimore, Deputy Leader of the London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
Cllr Jack Ferguson, Basildon Council
Cllr Joe Ferreira, London Borough of Bexley
Cllr Sean Fielding, Leader of Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Lorna Fielker, Southampton City Council
Cllr Fiona Fitzpatrick, City of York Council
Cllr Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Leader of the Labour Group, West Lothian Council
Cllr Michael Fitzpatrick, East Staffordshire Borough Council
Cllr Alisa Flemming, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Wilf Flynn, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Nick Forbes CBE, Leader of Newcastle upon Tyne City Council; Leader of LGA Labour Group
Cllr Sandra Forrest, Charnwood Borough Council
Cllr Kim Forward, Leader of Hastings Borough Council
Cllr Theresa Fowler, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Adam Fox, Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Denise Fox, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Kathryn Fox, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Terry Fox, Deputy Leader of Sheffield City Council
Cllr Beryl Francis, Havant Borough Council
Cllr Daniel Francis, London Borough of Bexley
Cllr Jayne Francis, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Keith Franks, Selby District Council
Cllr Kevin Frea, Lancaster City Council
Cllr Irma Freeborn, London Borough of Barking & Dagenham
Cllr Mike Freeman, Trafford Council
Cllr Steve Fritchley, Bolsover District Council
Cllr Andy Furlong, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council
Cllr Annie Gallop, Deputy Mayor of Lambeth
Cllr Tess Gandy, East Suffolk Council
Cllr Peter Gardiner, Suffolk County Council; Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr John Gardner, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Katherine Gardner, St Albans City and District Council
Cllr Michelle Gardner, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Mike Gaunt, Rushcliffe Borough Council
Cllr Erica Gbajumo, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Jane Gebbie, Bridgend County Borough Council
Cllr Catherine Gibbons, Leader of the Labour Group, North Somerset Council
Cllr Des Gibbons, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Julian Gibbs, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Julie Gibson, Lancashire County Council
Cllr Adam Giles, Norwich City Council
Cllr Gail Giles, Newport City Council
Cllr Becky Gittins, Coventry City Council
Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Philip Glanville, Mayor of Hackney
Cllr Coline Glover, Leader of the Labour Group, Carlisle City Council
Cllr Helen Godwin, Bristol City Council
Cllr Paul Goggin, Bristol City Council
Cllr Chris Goodwin, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Ruth Gordon, London Borough of Haringey
Cllr Gareth Gould, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Georgia Gould, Leader of Camden Council
Cllr Andrew Govier, Somerset County Council
Cllr Penny Gowland, Rushcliffe Borough Council
Cllr Gordon Graham, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Ronald Grahame, Leeds City Council
Cllr Ross Grant, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Stephanie Grant, Basingstoke & Deane Borough Council
Cllr Jenny Gray, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr John Gray, Deputy Mayor of Newham
Cllr Kelley Green, Cambridge City Council
Cllr Marie Green, North East Lincolnshire Council
Cllr Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader of High Peak Borough Council
Cllr Margaret Greer, Enfield Council
Cllr Gary Gregory, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Adrian Gregson, Worcester City Council
Cllr kelly Grehan, Dartford Borough Council
Cllr Elizabeth Grey, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Jackie Griffiths, Sevenoaks District Council
Cllr Margaret Griffiths, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council
Cllr Fred Grindrod, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Julie Grocutt, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Barrie Grunewald, St Helens Council
Cllr Yvonne Guariento, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Gary Guichan, Fife Council
Cllr Christine Guiness, Rushmoor Borough Council
Cllr Julie Gunn, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council
Cllr Angela Gunning, Guildford Borough Council
Cllr John Hackett, Midlothian Council
Cllr Pat Hackett, Leader of Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Kate Haigh, Gloucester City Council
Cllr Joe Hale, City & County of Swansea
Cllr Gary Haley, Gateshead Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr David Hall, Durham County Council
Cllr David Hall, East Lindsey District Council; Louth Town Council
Cllr Madeline Hall, High Peak Borough Council
Cllr Kate Halliday, Shropshire Council; Shrewsbury Town Council
Cllr Ashley Halstead, Rushmoor Borough Council
Cllr Colin Hamilton, Charnwood Borough Council
Cllr Judy Hamilton, Fife Council
Cllr Leslie Hamilton, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Paulette Hamilton, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Sharon Hamilton, Leeds City Council
Cllr Christopher Hammond, Leader of Southampton City Council
Cllr Sheila Handley, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Michael Hanley, Eden District Council
Cllr Patrick Hanlon, West Suffolk Council
Cllr Rob Hannaford, Devon County Council
Cllr Joe Hanson, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Joanne Harding, Trafford Council
Cllr Alift Harewood, Cheshire East Council
Cllr Barrie Hargrove, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Phil Harle, Leiston-cm-Sizewell Town Council
Cllr Natasha Harpley, Leader of the Labour Group, Broadland District Council
Cllr Dave Harris, Essex County Council; Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Gail Harris, Deputy Leader of Norwich City Council
Cllr Phil Harris, Halton Borough Council
Cllr Angela Harrison, Swale Borough Council
Cllr Jenny Harrison, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr John Hartley, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Debbie Harvey, Newport City Council
Cllr Dr Mahamed Hashi, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Danny Hassell, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Cllr Derek Havard, Caerphilly County Borough Council
Cllr Susan Haworth, Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Tom Hayes, Oxford City Council
Cllr Kieran Heakin, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Darren Heaps, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Michael Heaslip, Allerdale Borough Council
Cllr David Heaton, City of York Council
Cllr Frank Hemmings, Wrexham County Borough Council
Cllr Ivan Henderson, Leader of the Labour Group, Essex County Council; Tendring District Council
Cllr Neil Hendy, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Simon Henig, Leader of Durham County Council
Cllr Nikki Hennessy, Lancashire County Council
Cllr Chris Henry, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Richard Henry, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Graham Henson, Leader of Harrow Council
Cllr Maxine Henson, London Borough of Harrow
Cllr Lewis Herbert, Leader of Cambridge City Council
Cllr Anne Hetherington, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Rob Higgins, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Tom Higgins, Copeland Borough Council
Cllr Dianne Hill, Tunbridge Wells Borough Council
Cllr Pattie Hill, Redditch Borough Council
Cllr Tracey Hill, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Susan Hinchcliffe, Leader of City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Cllr Diane Hind, Labour Group Leader, West Suffolk Council; Bury St Edmunds Town Council
Cllr Kevin Hind, Bury St Edmunds Town Council
Cllr Bill Hinds, Salford City Council
Cllr Krupesh Hirani, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Gladys Hobson, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Linda Hobson, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Steven Hogben, Cheshire East Council
Cllr Helen Holland, Bristol City Council
Cllr Paula Holland, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Jenny Hollingsworth, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Pauline Hollinshead, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Jackie Hollywell, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr James Homewood, Kirklees Council
Cllr Jack Hopkins, Leader of Lambeth Council
Cllr Keith Hoptroff, Staffordshire Moorlands District Council
Cllr Jean Hornby, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Graeme Hoskin, Reading Borough Council
Cllr Margaret Howard, Worthing Borough Council
Cllr Sharon Howard, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Tony Howard, Leader of the Labour Group, East Lindsey District Council
Cllr Christine Hudson, King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Cllr Adam Hug, Westminster City Council
Cllr Cyndi Hughes, Darlington Borough Council
Cllr David Hughes, Doncaster Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Elizabeth Hughes, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr John Hughes, Manchester City Council
Cllr Kevin Hughes, Leader of the Labour Group, Chichester District Council
Cllr Linda Hughes, Darlington Borough Council
Cllr George Hulme, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Anthony Hunt, Torfaen County Borough Council
Cllr Max Hunt, Leicestershire County Council
Cllr Janet Hunter, North Tyneside Council
Cllr Fida Hussain, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Javed Hussain, Luton Borough Council
Cllr Tariq Hussain, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Cllr Colin Hutchinson, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Denise Hyland, London Royal Borough of Greenwich
Cllr Nicola Iannelli-Popham, Bury St Edmunds Town Council
Cllr Nyla Ibrahim, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Whitney Ihenachor, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Russell Imrie, Midlothian Council
Cllr Mark Ingall, Leader of Harlow Council
Cllr Jayne Innes, Coventry City Council
Cllr Jean Innes, Derbyshire County Council; Chesterfield Borough Council
Cllr Mazher Iqbal, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Mohammed Iqbal, Lancashire County Council
Cllr Zafar Iqbal, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Ian Irvine, Crawley Borough Council
Cllr Asma Islam, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Cllr Zafar Islam, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Julie Jackson, Leader of Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council
Cllr Rosalind Jackson, East Lindsey District Council
Cllr Lee Jeavons, Walsall Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Metropolitan District Council
Cllr David Jenkins, Leeds City Council
Cllr Kerry Jenkins, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Tom Jennings, Warrington Borough Council
Cllr Terry Jermy, Norfolk County Council; Breckland Council
Cllr Laura Jeuda, Cheshire East Council
Cllr Karen Jewitt, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Shannon Jezzard, Harlow Council
Cllr Adam Jogee, London Borough of Haringey
Cllr Peter John OBE, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Clive Johnson, Medway Council
Cllr Michael Johnson, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Cllr Richard Johnson, Cambridge City Council
Cllr Robert Johnson, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Robert Johnson, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Marcus Johnstone, Burnley Borough Council
Cllr Andrew Jones, London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
Cllr Brigid Jones, Deputy Leader of Birmingham City Council
Cllr Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Dave Jones, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr Linda Jones, Cambridgeshire County Council
Cllr Michael Jones, West Sussex County Council
Cllr Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster
Cllr Sharon Jones, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Tony Jones, Basingstoke & Deane Borough Council
Cllr Tony Jones, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sandra Kabir, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Angela Kandola, Nottingham City Council
Cllr John Kane, Glasgow City Council
Cllr Heather Keen, Thanet District Council
Cllr Silvana Kelleher, London Borough of Lewisham
Cllr Anthony Kelly, London Borough of Ealing
Cllr Paul Kelly, North Lanarkshire Council
Cllr Viv Kendrick, Kirklees Council
Cllr Rosa Keneally, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Christopher Kennedy, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Pat Kennedy, Oxford City Council
Cllr Daniel Kennelly, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Brian Kenny, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sally Kenny, London Borough of Merton
Cllr John Kent, Leader of the Labour Group, Thurrock Council
Cllr Eleanor Kerslake, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Asif Khan, Hertfordshire County Council; Watford Borough Council
Cllr Gul Khan, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Imran Khan, Deputy Leader of City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Cllr Mehboob Khan, London Royal Borough of Greenwich
Cllr Mohammed Khan, Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council
Cllr Musarrat Khan, Kirklees Council
Cllr Naushabah Khan, Medway Council
Cllr Neghat Khan, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Zafran Khan, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Abdul Khayum, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Peter Kilbane, City of York Council
Cllr Geraldine Kilgour, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Dave King, West Lothian Council
Cllr Gez Kirby, Caerphilly County Borough Council
Cllr Joe Kirwin, North Tyneside Council
Cllr Joe Kitchen, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr John Knapp, East Ayrshire Council
Cllr Pavlos Kotsonis, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Colin Kreidewolf, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Barry Kushner, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Joann Kushner, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Jemima Laing, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Jennie Laing, Co-Leader of Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council
Cllr Sunny Lambe, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Guy Lambert, London Borough of Hounslow
Cllr Stephen Lambert, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Rachel Lancaster, Coventry City Council
Cllr Paula Langley, East Hampshire District Council
Cllr Sina Lari, Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea
Cllr Edward Latham, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council
Cllr James Lavery, Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Meredith Lawrence, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Matthew Lay, Leader of the Labour Group, Hinckley & Bosworth Borough Council
Cllr Mary Lea, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Valerie Leach, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Jeff Leaver, Dumfries & Galloway Council
Cllr Mike Leddy, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Chantal Lee, Nottingham City Council
Cllr James Lee, London Borough of Harrow
Cllr Richard Leeming, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Laura Lennox, Chorley Borough Council
Cllr Oliver Lewis, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Cyril Liddy, Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Michael Lilley, Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Khevyn Limbajee, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Sheila Little, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Sally Littlejohn, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Gavin Lloyd, Coventry City Council
Cllr Joan Lloyd, Deputy Leader of Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Clyde Loakes, Deputy Leader of London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Mary Locke, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Mary Lockhart, Fife Council
Cllr Bryan Lodge, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Chris Loftus, Halton Borough Council
Cllr James Logue, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council
Cllr Katie Lomas, City of York Council
Cllr Chris Lomax, South Ribble Borough Council
Cllr Janice Long, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Sally Longford, Deputy Leader of Nottingham City Council
Cllr Janet Looker, City of York Council
Cllr Ann Lucas, Coventry City Council
Cllr Sue Lukes, London Borough of Islington
Cllr Stephen Lydon, Stroud District Council
Cllr Paul Lynch, St Helens Council
Cllr Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Gerry Lyons, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Gail MacAnena, London Borough of Camden
Cllr Alice Macdonald, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Norma Mackie, City & County of Cardiff Council
Cllr Neil Macknight, Sunderland City Council
Cllr Daniel Maguire, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Dr Kevin Maguire, Norwich City Council
Cllr Majid Mahmood, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Saima Mahmud, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr George Mair, East Ayrshire Council
Cllr Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sobia Malik, Lancashire County Council
Cllr Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Hughie Malone, Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Nanda Manley-Browne, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr David Mann, Leader of the Labour Group, Braintree District Council
Cllr Stephen Mann, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council
Cllr Janet Looker, City of York Council
Cllr Ann Lucas, Coventry City Council
Cllr Sue Lukes, London Borough of Islington
Cllr Stephen Lydon, Stroud District Council
Cllr Paul Lynch, St Helens Council
Cllr Jenny Lynn, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Gerry Lyons, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Gail MacAnena, London Borough of Camden
Cllr Alice Macdonald, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Norma Mackie, City & County of Cardiff Council
Cllr Neil Macknight, Sunderland City Council
Cllr Daniel Maguire, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Dr Kevin Maguire, Norwich City Council
Cllr Majid Mahmood, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Saima Mahmud, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr George Mair, East Ayrshire Council
Cllr Iain Malcolm, Leader of South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sobia Malik, Lancashire County Council
Cllr Tauqeer Malik, Aberdeen City Council
Cllr Hughie Malone, Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Nanda Manley-Browne, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr David Mann, Leader of the Labour Group, Braintree District Council
Cllr Stephen Mann, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Jill Mannion-Brunt, Chesterfield Borough Council
Cllr Marianna Masters, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council
Cllr Kevin Maton, Coventry City Council
Cllr Chris Mavin, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Carl Maw, Scarborough Borough Council
Cllr Rich Maw, Scarborough Borough Council
Cllr Nancy Maxwell, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr David Mayer, Newport City Council
Cllr Stephen McCabe, Leader of Inverclyde Council
Cllr Carni McCarron-Holmes, Cumbria County Council
Cllr Joyce McCarthy, Deputy Leader of Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Karen McCarthy, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Pauline McCarthy, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Richard McCready, Dundee City Council
Cllr Ron McCrossen, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Viv McCrossen, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Colin McCulloch, Renfrewshire Council
Cllr Mike McCusker, Salford City Council
Cllr William McEwan, Cumbria County Council
Cllr Catherine McEwing, Southampton City Council
Cllr Barbara McGarrity, City of Wolverhampton Council
Cllr Mary McGarry, City & County of Cardiff Council
Cllr Paul McGeary, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, London Borough of Havering
Cllr John McGhee, Leader of the Labour Group, East Ayrshire Council
Cllr Neil McGhee, East Ayrshire Council
Cllr Ken McGlashan, Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Karen McGowan, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Duncan McGregor, Deputy Leader of Bolsover District Council
Cllr Andrew McGuire, West Lothian Council
Cllr Aidan McGurran, Basildon Council
Cllr George McIrvine, Dundee City Council
Cllr Marianna Masters, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council
Cllr Kevin Maton, Coventry City Council
Cllr Chris Mavin, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Carl Maw, Scarborough Borough Council
Cllr Rich Maw, Scarborough Borough Council
Cllr Nancy Maxwell, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr David Mayer, Newport City Council
Cllr Stephen McCabe, Leader of Inverclyde Council
Cllr Carni McCarron-Holmes, Cumbria County Council
Cllr Joyce McCarthy, Deputy Leader of Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Karen McCarthy, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Pauline McCarthy, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Richard McCready, Dundee City Council
Cllr Ron McCrossen, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Viv McCrossen, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Colin McCulloch, Renfrewshire Council
Cllr Mike McCusker, Salford City Council
Cllr William McEwan, Cumbria County Council
Cllr Catherine McEwing, Southampton City Council
Cllr Barbara McGarrity, City of Wolverhampton Council
Cllr Mary McGarry, City & County of Cardiff Council
Cllr Paul McGeary, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, London Borough of Havering
Cllr John McGhee, Leader of the Labour Group, East Ayrshire Council
Cllr Neil McGhee, East Ayrshire Council
Cllr Ken McGlashan, Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Karen McGowan, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Duncan McGregor, Deputy Leader of Bolsover District Council
Cllr Andrew McGuire, West Lothian Council
Cllr Aidan McGurran, Basildon Council
Cllr George McIrvine, Dundee City Council
Cllr Tim Mickleburgh, North East Lincolnshire Council
Cllr Brenda Miles, Caerphilly County Borough Council
Cllr Louise Miles, Deputy Leader of City of Wolverhampton Council
Cllr Gary Millar, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Joan Millbank, London Borough of Lewisham
Cllr Barbara Miller, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Simon Miller, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Tom Miller, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Lora Miller-Jones, Haverhill Town Council
Cllr Hina Mir, London Borough of Hounslow
Cllr Alan Mitchell, London Borough of Hounslow
Cllr Cathy Mitchell, Warrington Borough Council
Cllr Lisa Mitchell, Southampton City Council
Cllr Janets Mobbs, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Shane Mochrie-Cox, Gravesham Borough Council
Cllr Janice Mole, North Tyneside Council
Cllr Mary Monaghan, Manchester City Council
Cllr Mary Monaghan, Manchester City Council
Cllr Kevin Montgomery, Renfrewshire Council
Cllr Lynn Moore, Leicester City Council
Cllr Rebecca Moore, Manchester City Council
Cllr Rosy Moore, Cambridge City Council
Cllr Eddie Moores, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Michael Mordey, Sunderland City Council
Cllr Andrew Morgan, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council
Cllr Graham Morgan, Leader of Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Jane Morgan, Glasgow City Council
Cllr John Morgan, Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Steve Morphew, Leader of the Labour Group, Norfolk County Council
Cllr Margaret Morris, Felixstowe Town Council
Cllr Margaret Morris MBE, Salford City Council
Cllr Julie Morrissey, Brentwood Borough Council
Cllr Beth Mortenson, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Alistair Morwood, Chorley Borough Council
Cllr Peter Moss, Preston City Council
Cllr Jane Mudd, Leader of Newport City Council
Cllr James Muirhead, Midlothian Council
Cllr Cathy Muldoon, West Lothian Council
Cllr Sara Muldowney, Thurrock Council
Cllr Margaret Mullane, London Borough of Barking & Dagenham
Cllr Salma Mumtaz, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Stephen Munby, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Anne Murphy, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Ed Murphy, Peterborough City Council
Cllr Elaine Murray, Leader of Dumfries & Galloway Council
Cllr Madeline Murray, Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Aisling Musson, City of York Council
Cllr John Mutton, Coventry City Council
Cllr Chris Myers, Hertsmere Borough Council
Cllr Danny Myers, Leader of the Labour Group, City of York Council
Cllr Danny Myers, Leicester City Council
Cllr Kana Naheerathan, London Borough of Brent
Cllr James Naish, Bassetlaw District Council
Cllr Julie Najuk, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Shaz Nawaz, Peterborough City Council
Cllr Jack Naylor, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sam Naylor, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Kathryn Neil, Bracknell Forest Council
Cllr Lewis Nelson, Salford City Council
Cllr Neil Nerva, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Cheryl Nevin, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council
Cllr Josh Newbury, Cannock Chase District Council
Cllr Eddy Newman, Manchester City Council
Cllr Jeremy Newmark, Leader of the Labour Group, Hertsmere Borough Council
Cllr Betty Newton, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Leicestershire County Council
Cllr Sue Ngwala, North Hertfordshire District Council
Cllr Nathalie Nicholas, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Wendy Nichols, Selby District Council
Cllr Ronnie Nicholson, Dumfries & Galloway Council
Cllr Zoe Nolan, Milton Keynes Council
Cllr George Norman, City of York Council
Cllr Steven Norman, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council
Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Coventry City Council
Cllr Eamonn O’Brien, Leader of Bury Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Margi O’Callaghan, Hastings Borough Council
Cllr Laurence O’Connor, Lewes District Council
Cllr Phillip O’Dell, London Borough of Harrow
Cllr Jackie O’Quinn, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Liam O’Rourke, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Pat O’Rourke, North Lanarkshire Council
Cllr John O’Shea, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Victoria Obaze, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Cllr Sue Oliver, Leader of the Labour Group, Bedford Borough Council
Cllr Brian Oosthuysen, Gloucestershire County Council
Cllr Yemi Osho, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Alison Owen, Babergh District Council
Cllr Amanda Owen, Torfaen County Borough Council
Cllr Jack Owen, Suffolk County Council
Cllr Jacqueline Owen, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Robert Packham, Selby District Council
Cllr Dr Darren Paffey, Southampton City Council
Cllr Lytton Page, Staffordshire Moorlands District Council
Cllr Marje Paling, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council
Cllr Gillian Pardesi, Stafford Borough Council
Cllr Katie Parker, Bury St Edmunds Town Council
Cllr Claire Parris, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Liz Parsons, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Gaye Partridge, Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Josie Paszek, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Lian Pate, Burnley Borough Council
Cllr Dhanisha Patel, Bridgend County Borough Council
Cllr Mili Patel, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Sharon Patrick, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Becky Patten, Kesgrave Town Council
Cllr Carole Pattison, Kirklees Council
Cllr Michael Pavlovic, City of York Council
Cllr Joyce Pawley, Derbyshire Dales District Council
Cllr Margaret Peacock, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Paul Peacock, Leader of the Labour Group, Newark & Sherwood District Council
Cllr Dr Simon Peaple, Leader of the Labour Group, Tamworth Borough Council
Cllr Nicholas Peel, Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Chris Penberthy, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Clare Penny-Evans, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Anna Perrett, City of York Council
Cllr Cassi Perry, Cherwell District Council
Cllr Kyrsten Perry, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Cllr Caroline Phillips, Warwickshire County Council
Cllr Clint Phythian, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Jane Pickard, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Karen Pickering, Leicester City Council
Cllr Andy Platt, Stoke-on-Trent City Council
Cllr Nancy Platts, Leader of the Labour Group, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Emma Plouviez, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Rob Polhill, Leader of Halton Borough Council
Cllr Leo Pollak, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Victoria Porritt, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Sophie Porter, Rushmoor Borough Council
Cllr Richard Porthouse, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Georgia Power, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Dave Poyser, London Borough of Islington
Cllr John Preece, Cannock Chase District Council
Cllr Susan Press, Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Susanna Pressel, Oxfordshire County Council; Oxford City Council
Cllr David Pressley, Bassetlaw District Council
Cllr Kelly Preston, Torfaen County Borough Council
Cllr Amy Prince, Hartlepool Borough Council
Cllr Owen Pritchard, London Borough of Merton
Cllr Marilyn Procter, Rossendale Borough Council
Cllr Natasha Proctor, London Borough of Harrow
Cllr Nicola Pryce-Roberts, West Lancashire Borough Council
Cllr Shabina Qayyum, Peterborough City Council
Cllr Alan Quinn, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Marlene Quinn, St Helens Council
Cllr Bill Quinton, Suffolk County Council
Cllr Steve Race, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Adam Rae, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Shantanu Rajawat, London Borough of Hounslow
Cllr Tony Randerson, North Yorkshire County Council
Cllr Ian Rathbone, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Aram Rawf, Thanet District Council
Cllr Dave Rawson, Manchester City Council
Cllr Norma Redfearn, Mayor, North Tyneside Council
Cllr Carolyn Redfern, East Herts Council
Cllr Zia-Ur Rehman, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Andrea Reid, South Gloucestershire Council
Cllr Patricia Reid, Essex County Council; Basildon Council
Cllr Susanne Renkes, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council
Cllr Matthew Renyard, Southampton City Council
Cllr Gina Reynolds, Salford City Council
Cllr John Reynolds, City of Wolverhampton Council
Cllr Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Alan Rhodes, Nottinghamshire County Council
Cllr Betty Rhodes, Wakefield Metropolitan District Council
Cllr Martin Rhodes, Glasgow City Council
Cllr Vincent Ricci, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Miriam Rice, London Borough of Ealing
Cllr Gareth Richards, Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council
Cllr Sioned-Mair Richards, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Trish Richards, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Luke Richardson, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Kevin Ritchie, Leeds City Council
Cllr Vijay Riyait, Leicester City Council
Cllr Angharad Roberts, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Hannah Roberts, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Ian Roberts, Leader of Flintshire County Council
Cllr James Roberts, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Mike Roberts, Rushmoor Borough Council
Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Richard Robertson, Cambridge City Council
Cllr Ingrid Robinson, London Borough of Barking & Dagenham
Cllr Jean Robinson, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Kyle Robinson, Leader of the Labour Group, Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council; Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr Linda Robinson, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Christine Robson, London Borough of Harrow
Cllr Lou Robson, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Robert Roche, Luton Borough Council
Cllr Calvin Rodgerson, Carlisle City Council
Cllr Darren Rodwell, Leader of Barking & Dagenham Council
Cllr Debbie Rodwell, North East Lincolnshire Council
Cllr Martin Rooney, Leader of West Dunbartonshire Council
Cllr Pat Rooney, South Gloucestershire Council
Cllr Peter Rooney, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Catherine Rose, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Simon Rose, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, North Warwickshire Borough Council
Cllr Chris Rosling-Josephs, Sheffield City Council
Cllr Alasdair Ross, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Mattie Ross, Stroud District Council
Cllr Alex Ross-Shaw, City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council
Cllr Loraine Rossati, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Sara Rowbotham, Deputy Leader of Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Mike Rowley, Oxford City Council
Cllr Bob Rudd, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Bryony Rudkin, Deputy Leader of Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Margot Russell, Midlothian Council
Cllr Sarah Russell, Manchester City Council
Cllr Jo Rust, King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
Cllr Oliver Ryan, Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Kuldip Sahota, Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Kindy Sandhu, Coventry City Council
Cllr Mike Sands, Norfolk County Council; Norwich City Council
Cllr Jo Sargeant, Bristol City Council
Cllr Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council
Cllr Geoff Saul, West Oxfordshire District Council
Cllr Keith Savage, High Peak Borough Council
Cllr Ann Schofield, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Andrew Scopes, Leeds City Council
Cllr Lee Scordis, Essex County Council; Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Alex Scroggie, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Kim Scudamore, South Gloucestershire Council
Cllr Jocelynne Scutt, Cambridgeshire County Council
Cllr Amanda Serjeant, Deputy Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council
Cllr Arooj Shah, Deputy Leader of Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Salman Shaheen, London Borough of Hounslow
Cllr Manju Shahul-Hameed, London Borough of Croydon
Cllr Mohammed Shahzad, Leeds City Council
Cllr Asima Shaikh, London Borough of Islington
Cllr Baggy Shanker, Leader of the Labour Group, Derby City Council
Cllr Nick Sharman, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Lissie Sharp, Leader of the Labour Group, Eden District Council
Cllr Rebecca Shatwell, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Christine Shaw, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Jennifer Shaw-Wright, Selby District Council
Cllr Basat Sheikh, Manchester City Council
Cllr Mary Sherwood, City & County of Swansea
Cllr Karen Shore, Deputy Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Graham Shuttleworth, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Edward Siddall, High Peak Borough Council
Cllr Asif Siddique, London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham
Cllr Richard Silvester, Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Lena Simic, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Andrea Simpson, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Christine Simpson, Stirling Council
Cllr Ian Simpson, London Borough of Lambeth
Cllr Alistair Sinclair Sinclair, Lancaster City Council
Cllr Bally Singh, Coventry City Council
Cllr Ranjit Singh, London Borough of Camden
Cllr Rupinder Singh, Coventry City Council
Cllr Varinder Singh, London Borough of Redbridge
Cllr Jagtar Singh Dhindsa, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Watford Borough Council
Cllr Pauline Sinnott, Halton Borough Council
Cllr Johnson Situ, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Michael Situ, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Jonathan Slater, London Borough of Lewisham
Cllr Nick Small, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Colin Smart, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Philip Smart, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Aidan Smith, London Royal Borough of Greenwich
Cllr Alan Smith, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Anna Smith, Cambridge City Council
Cllr David Smith, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council
Cllr David Smith, Harwich Town Council
Cllr David Smith, West Suffolk Council
Cllr Dawn Smith, Worthing Borough Council
Cllr Jackie Smith, London Royal Borough of Greenwich
Cllr Linda Smith, Oxford City Council
Cllr Liz Smith, Haverhill Town Council
Cllr Moira Smith, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Peter Smith, Deputy Leader of Plymouth City Council
Cllr Richard Smith, Watford Borough Council
Cllr Wendy Smith, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Yvonne Smith, Redditch Borough Council
Cllr Gilbert Smyth, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr David Snowdon, Sunderland City Council
Cllr Dianne Snowdon, Sunderland City Council
Cllr Luke Sorba, London Borough of Lewisham
Sir Peter Soulsby, Leicester City Mayor
Cllr Sarah Spoor, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Christine Spriggs, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Joy Squires, Worcester City Council
Cllr Ceri Stalker, Worcestershire County Council; Worcester City Council
Cllr Andy Stamp, Medway Council
Cllr Chrissy Stamp, Medway Council
Cllr Jean Stapleton, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Martin Stears-Handscomb, Leader of North Hertfordshire District Council
Cllr Kevin Stephens, Leader of the Labour Group, Gloucester City Council
Cllr Thomas Stephens, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Hazel Stephenson, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Joseph Stevens, Rossendale Borough Council
Cllr Alan Stinchcombe, Haverhill Town Council
Cllr Daniel Stone, London Borough of Haringey
Cllr Danielle Stone, Labour Group Leader, Northampton Borough Council
Cllr Jean Stretton, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Eleanor Stringer, London Borough of Merton
Cllr Kirsteen Sullivan, West Lothian Council
Cllr Ruji Surjan, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Angela Surtees, Durham County Council
Cllr Adam Swersky, London Borough of Harrow
Cllr Steve Swift, North Lincolnshire Council
Cllr James Swindlehurst, Leader of Slough Borough Council
Cllr Shama Tatler, London Borough of Brent
Cllr Anthony Taylor, Neath Port Talbot County Borough Council
Cllr Elaine Taylor, Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Judith Taylor, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Kallum Taylor, City of York Council
Cllr Sian Taylor, Oxford City Council
Cllr Sharon Taylor OBE, Leader of Stevenage Borough Council; Hertfordshire County Council
Cllr Mary Temperton, Bracknell Forest Council
Cllr Yvonne Tennant, Pendle Borough Council
Cllr Steve Terry, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr Carolyn Thomas, Flintshire County Council
Cllr Christine Thomas, Coventry City Council
Cllr Jeanette Thomas, Stevenage Borough Council
Cllr Jennifer Thomas, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Sharon Thompson, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Ann Thomson, Leader of Barrow-in-Furness Borough Council
Cllr Mhairi Threlfall, Bristol City Council
Cllr Sian Timoney, Deputy Leader of Luton Borough Council
Cllr Clayton Tindle, Bassetlaw District Council
Cllr Michael Titherington, Deputy Leader of South Ribble Borough Council
Cllr Nigel Todd, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Ian Tokell, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Mark Townsend, Burnley Borough Council
Cllr Lucy Trenchard, Ipswich Borough Council
Cllr Dave Trimble, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Rachel Tripp, London Borough of Newham
Cllr Ray Truman, Newport City Council
Cllr John Truscott, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Tanya Tucker, Durham County Council
Cllr Graham Turner, Kirklees Council
Cllr Paul Tweed, Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Harpeet Uppal, Kirklees Council
Cllr Motin Uz-Zaman, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Cllr Chris Vince, Harlow Council
Cllr Sue Vincent, London Borough of Camden
Cllr Sue Waddington, Leicester City Council
Cllr Trevor Wainwright, Leader of the Labour Group, Great Yarmouth Borough Council
Cllr Carl Walker, Worthing Borough Council
Cllr Rob Walker, Kirklees Council
Cllr Pauline Wallis, Milton Keynes Council
Cllr Sandra Walmsley, Bury Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Anne Walsh, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Joan Walsh, Salford City Council
Cllr John Walsh, Salford City Council
Cllr Laurence Walsh, Trafford Council
Cllr Lesley Walton, City & County of Swansea
Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council
Cllr Carol Wardle, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Tony Wardle, Exeter City Council
Cllr Christine Warner, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Martyn Warnes, Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Brenda Warrington, Leader of Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Cliff Waterman, West Suffolk Council; Bury St Edmunds Town Council
Cllr Alan Waters, Leader of Norwich City Council
Cllr Mandy Watt, The City of Edinburgh Council
Cllr Richard Watts, Leader of Islington Council
Cllr Robert Webb, City of York Council
Cllr Trevor Webb, Co-Leader of the Labour Group, East Sussex County Council
Cllr Cyril Weber, Cumbria County Council
Cllr Sam Webster, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Paul Welch, Selby District Council
Cllr Margaret Wells, City of York Council
Cllr Joyce Welsh, South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Joanna West, Derby City Council
Cllr Andrew Western, Leader of Trafford Council
Cllr Brenda Weston, Somerset West & Taunton District Council
Cllr Jeanette Whalen, Carlisle City Council
Cllr Henry Wheeler, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Peter Wheeler, Cheshire West and Chester Council
Cllr Terry Wheeler, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr David Whitaker, Lancaster City Council
Cllr Craig Whitby, Mansfield District Council
Cllr Bex White, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Cllr David White, Bridgend County Borough Council
Cllr Derek White, Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Gavin White, Manchester City Council
Cllr Paul White, Wandsworth Borough Council
Cllr Phil White, Bridgend County Borough Council
Cllr Lorcan Whitehead, Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Val Whitehead, London Borough of Tower Hamlets
Cllr Alan Whittaker, Chorley Borough Council
Cllr Wendy Wild, Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Gary Wilkinson, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Paul Wilkinson, Gedling Borough Council
Cllr Bill Williams, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Carole Williams, London Borough of Hackney
Cllr Gill Williams, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Gillian Williams, Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council
Cllr Grace Williams, London Borough of Waltham Forest
Cllr John Williams, Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council
Cllr Kieron Williams, Leader of Southwark Council
Cllr Kimberley Williams, Felixstowe Town Council
Cllr Janette Williamson, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Chris Wills, Manchester City Council
Cllr Dave Wilson, Canterbury City Council
Cllr Elise Wilson, Leader of Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr George Wilson, Waverley Borough Council
Cllr Matt Wilson, North Tyneside Council
Cllr Vivienne Windle, Southampton City Council
Cllr Ian Wingfield, London Borough of Southwark
Cllr Darren Winter, Plymouth City Council
Cllr Peter Wong, City & County of Cardiff Council
Cllr Gillian Wood, Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Hetty Wood, Liverpool City Council
Cllr Barry Woodhouse, Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
Cllr Linda Woodings, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Cate Woodward, Nottingham City Council
Cllr Susan Woodward, Staffordshire County Council
Cllr David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council
Cllr Helen Wright, Dundee City Council
Cllr Linda Wright, Newcastle upon Tyne City Council
Cllr Neil Wright, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council
Cllr Pat Wright, Warrington Borough Council
Cllr Kevin Yarrow, Newmarket Town Council
Cllr Daniel Yates, Brighton & Hove City Council
Cllr Rob Yates, Thanet District Council
Cllr Lorraine Yeadon, North Lincolnshire Council
Cllr Julie Young, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group, Essex County Council; Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Tim Young, Colchester Borough Council
Cllr Waseem Zaffar, Birmingham City Council
Cllr Mohammed Zaman, Rochdale Metropolitan Borough Council
