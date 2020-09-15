Former Tory MP dubbed “sexual predator” and jailed for two years

A former Conservative MP has been dubbed a “sexual predator” and sentenced to two years in prison for one count of sexual assault against a woman in 2007 and two further counts against a second woman in 2016.

Charlie Elphicke was convicted in July after having denied groping both women. He was one of two Tories who had the whip restored in 2018 while facing claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour by the then Prime Minister Theresa May.

The former Conservative MP and lawyer was sentenced today. The judge this afternoon described Elphicke as a “bully” who had used his position of power in parliament to target his victims.

She said: “Both women describe very similar and shocking assaults on them… You are a sexual predator who used your success and respectability as a cover. In each case, you took advantage of your position.”

The court heard that Elphicke had lunged at a woman at his London home in 2007, and that he had force her onto a sofa and groped her breast while trying to kiss her, before chasing her and chanting “I’m a naughty Tory”.

The MP for the South East constituency for nine years reportedly told the court that he had attempted to kiss her “under a misapprehension” after she became “tactile” but denied sexual assault.

The court heard that he had tried to kiss and grope a women in her 20s working in his office on one occasion in 2016. She also told the court that he had run his hand up her thigh towards her groin the following month.

The complainant said the MP had said “I’m so naughty sometimes” after one of these assaults. Elphicke’s wife Natalie now sits in his place as MP for Dover and Deal. She tweeted shortly after his conviction to say it had ended their 25-year marriage.

Elphicke is one of two MPs replaced by their spouse at the 2019 general election after facing misconduct claims. MP for Burton in Staffordshire Kate Griffiths also took over from her partner Andrew Griffiths.