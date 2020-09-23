John Healey has declared that a government bill relating to British troops serving overseas “creates the risk that the very gravest crimes including torture and other war crimes go unpunished” – but Labour did not vote against it tonight.

In a parliamentary debate this afternoon, the Shadow Defence Secretary told MPs that the overseas operations bill “calls into question Britain’s proud commitment to the Geneva Convention” and “our moral authority”.

But Healey said he was certain the government would be “prepared to rewrite parts of this bill”, which seeks to exempt British armed forces personnel from prosecution under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Labour did not vote against the bill at second reading this evening, and it passed with 331 MPs voting in favour and 77 against. It will now proceed to committee stage, at which point Labour and other opposition MPs will attempt to amend the bill.

18 Labour MPs voted against: Diane Abbott, Apsana Begum, Olivia Blake, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Jeremy Corbyn, Ian Lavery, Rebecca Long-Bailey, John McDonnell, Kate Osamor, Kate Osborne, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Zarah Sultana, Jon Trickett, Claudia Webbe, Nadia Whittome and Beth Winter.

Most of the rebel MPs are now backbenchers, but Blake, Whittome and Winter were parliamentary private secretaries (PPSs) on the Labour frontbench. It has been reported that the three are considered to have resigned after breaking the whip tonight.

Speaking in the Commons today, Healey said: “The presumption against prosecutions for all crimes against sexual violence clearly creates the risk that the very gravest crimes including torture and other war crimes go unpunished.”

He argued that the proposed legislation would create a “triple lock” for troops and veterans, including a presumption against prosecution for alleged offences committed more than five years ago.

Healey later added: “The facts of this bill are that it now places torture and other war crimes on a different level to crimes of sexual violence. That is not embarrassing. That is unconscionable… Ministers must think again.”

The bill comes after 70% of allegations received by the Iraq historic allegations team were dismissed. Healey pointed out that the proposed legislation does not deal with investigations but only with “prosecutorial decisions and process”.

Labour’s spokesperson for defence and the armed forces went on to argue that “this is what the bill should deal with, can deal with, and our aim during its passage through parliament is to help make sure that it does”.

The Conservative Party pledged to tackle “vexatious claims” against Armed Forces personnel such as those raised about the conduct of British troops during the war in Iraq or in operations in Northern Ireland.

Healey declared that “nothing in this bill applies to Northern Ireland”, despite the commitment in the Conservatives’ manifesto commitment, and for “concerns on the government’s side about drawing a line for British troops”.

Former shadow immigration minister Bell Ribeiro-Addy tabled an amendment to throw out the bill this evening, and has argued: “There’s nothing remotely patriotic about rejecting international law and decriminalising torture.”

The government has also faced resistance on the bill from within its own party. The senior Conservative MP and former cabinet minister David Davis said he is “deeply troubled” by the plans to “decriminalise torture by British personnel”.

The Law Society criticised the proposed legislation in advance of the debate this afternoon, saying that the bill “creates a special category of criminal case, hitherto unrecognised in UK law” and would deny victims access to justice.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace attacked Labour over the illegal Iraq war. Frontbencher Healey said in response: “That is not worthy of the office of the Secretary of State for Defence… This is too important for party politics.”

The Labour Shadow Defence Secretary told the House today that the party “will work to forge a constructive consensus through the Commons and the Lords for the changes necessary to achieve this”.