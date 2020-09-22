WATCH: “We can force U-turns” on support for workers, says Brown

Gordon Brown has declared that the labour movement can “force U-turns” on issues including the furlough scheme, support for workers when isolating and other demands in the Covid crisis.

Appearing in a ‘Claim the Future’ event with John McDonnell today, the former Labour Prime Minister discussed the immediate jobs crisis facing workers across the country as well as the longer-term challenges for the UK economy.

Commenting on support for workers, including when self-isolating, Brown told viewers: “I actually think this government has had so many U-turns that we can force U-turns on these issues.”

On the job retention scheme, he argued: “We’ve got to extend – perhaps to sectors, perhaps to areas, certainly where there’s local lockdowns and… on a part-time basis – the furlough scheme. It cannot die on October 31st without mass casualties.”

On jobs and Brexit, he declared: “We should stay in some of these European programmes that are job creating… instead of leaving out of ideology. For practical reasons, whether you’re for or against Brexit, you should be for jobs.”

Brown also warned of the difficulties facing the UK economy in relation to the 50,000 jobs that are estimated will soon be lost in the North Sea and related industries, but reminded viewers that “there is a green sea”.

He added: “There is the possibility of renewable wave, wind, solar, hydrogen power and that’s where Britain could actually do very well.”

The event comes after Labour representatives from across the UK and Brown formed the new ‘Alliance for Full Employment’ earlier this month in anticipation of a major jobs crisis when the furlough scheme ends.

The Claim the Future project was launched by the former Shadow Chancellor earlier this year to discuss issues facing the country and develop an alternative, socialist vision for society in a post-coronavirus world.