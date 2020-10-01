Allin-Khan says Corbyn should pay Covid fine for breaking ‘rule of six’

Shadow minister for mental health Dr Rosena Allin-Khan told Times Radio this morning that former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn should pay a fine for breaking the coronavirus ‘rule of six’ after meeting in a group of nine.

The Sun published a photograph today revealing that Corbyn breached the rule by attending a dinner party in a friend’s home last weekend where nine people from different households were sat indoors together.

The ex-leader said: “I recently had dinner at a friend’s house where the number of guests eventually exceeded five. I understand that remaining at the dinner was a breach of the rule of six. I apologise for my mistake.”

Reacting to the story, which could see Corbyn fined £200, Labour frontbencher Allin-Khan said: “Of course he should pay a fine. Anyone that breaks the law should pay a fine. I am glad that he has apologised. That was the right thing to do.

“It does seem as though he was at a dinner party and more people arrived and when it got to six he should have left. I’m glad he is taking responsibility.

“Unfortunately people like Dominic Cummings don’t seem to have taken responsibility and we have also Boris Johnson’s own father walking in a shop without a mask. We all have a responsibility to adhere to the rules.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice later this morning told LBC that he did not believe Corbyn should should be fined for meeting in a group of nine, however.

Stanley Johnson has also been caught breaking Covid rules. The Prime Minister’s father was photographed shopping in west London on Tuesday without wearing a mask, which is now compulsory in retail settings.

He told The Mirror that he was “maybe not 100% up to speed” on the coronavirus rules, having just returned from being abroad. Johnson said he was “extremely sorry for the slip up”.