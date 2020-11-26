Hancock: Return to tiered Covid system will see majority of England enter Tier 2

The full list of allocated coronavirus tier restrictions to different areas of England have been unveiled this morning despite ongoing technical difficulties with the government postcode checker.

Just three areas of England – Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Isle of Scilly – have been placed in Tier 1. “In all three areas, they’ve had very low case rates throughout,” Heath Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Offering a Covid-19 update to the House of Commons, Matt Hancock confirmed that there would be UK-wide arrangements for Christmas with households able to form a “five-day Christmas bubble”.

Urging caution, however, he told MPs today: “But we must remain vigilant. There are still 16,570 people in hospital with coronavirus across the UK and 696 deaths were reported yesterday.”

Reflecting the words of the Prime Minister to parliament on Monday, the minister said: “We cannot simply flick a switch and try to return life straight back to normal.” He added that the tiers have been made “tougher”.

Across all three tiers in England, shops, gyms and hairdressers will be allowed to open, while collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports will resume, and the rule of six for gatherings of people will apply.

Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open in Tier 1 and alcohol can be served with a “substantial” meal in Tier 2. All hospitality and indoor entertainment will be closed in Tier 3 except delivery and takeaways.

“The majority of England will be Tier 2. But a significant number of areas, I’m afraid, need to be in Tier 3 to bring case rates down. I know how tough this is,” Hancock told parliament, “but they are necessary”.

London will return to Tier 2 after the lockdown in England. Liverpool has been moved into Tier 2, but Greater Manchester remains in Tier 3 despite being under tough rules since July. Birmingham will enter Tier 3.

Manchester Central Labour MP Lucy Powell said: “Tier 3. Pretty inevitable for us in GM. But given sharp and consistent decline in infection rates, I really hope we are in a position to go into Tier 2 in two weeks review.”

Government ministers have said that the tiered system will be reviewed regularly and the tier level of any area may change before Christmas, with the first review of the allocations set to take place on December 16th.

Responding to Hancock’s statement today, Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth urged his opposite number to “accept that the Serco model has failed” and asked why statutory sick pay had not been increased.

Ashworth said: “I’m not against using the private sector, but I am against throwing shedloads of taxpayers’ money at failing private sector contracts. Local authorities should be leading retrospective tracing from day one.”

Keir Starmer this week accused the Prime Minister of reintroducing a “risky” system after Boris Johnson announced that England would return to three tiers of Covid-19 rules after its lockdown ends on December 2nd.

“If we’re reintroducing a three-tier system without having fixed test, trace and isolate, that is a major risk,” the Labour leader said. “There are huge gaps in this plan, huge uncertainties and huge risk.”

Below is the full list of tiering allocations.

Tier 1: Medium alert

South East

Isle of Wight

South West

Cornwall

Isles of Scilly

Tier 2: High alert

North West

Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire

Yorkshire

York

North Yorkshire

West Midlands

Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

East Midlands

Rutland

Northamptonshire

East of England

Suffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes

London

all 32 boroughs plus the City of London

South East

East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire

South West

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

Tier 3: Very High alert

North East

Tees Valley Combined Authority:

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

North East Combined Authority:

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland

North West

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

West Midlands

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

East Midlands

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

South East

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is Tier 2: High alert)

Kent and Medway

South West

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset