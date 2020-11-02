Labour calls for focus on “wellbeing” during fresh lockdown in England

Labour has demanded that the government answer three key questions on the situation for sports and exercise ahead of the newly announced national lockdown that is set to come into force in England on Thursday.

Shadow sports minister Alison McGovern has called on the government to put “wellbeing at their heart of their plans” and ensure that outdoor sports can be safely accessed as soon as possible. She has asked ministers the following:

“Some sports and exercise clearly maintain social distancing. For example, outdoor tennis, outdoor swimming, outdoor running, golf. Will the government set out how facilities that support socially distant activity can be reopened safely as soon as possible?

“Sports bodies were asked to make submissions to Treasury some weeks ago. When will we hear the results of these funding bids?

“On team sports, these have been crucial for both physical and mental health. Will the government work with us to create an exit plan from the second lockdown to make sure that any pause is temporary and as short as possible? Also, will they consider the rules relating to under-18s given the impact on children’s health?”

Commenting on Labour’s questions on the situation for sport during the upcoming lockdown today, McGovern said: “We want the government to put wellbeing at the heart of their plans for handling the coronavirus.

“We know how incredible sport is for both mental and physical health – both of which are at risk as we face further restrictions. It cannot be an afterthought in this time of crisis.”

The new measures in England, set to start on November 5th and end on December 2nd, will see all non-essential shops and hospitality close for four weeks – but unlike the original lockdown, schools, colleges and universities will stay open.

The restrictions will also include the closure of all “indoor or outdoor leisure facilities”, gyms and sports facilities, which means even sports that can take place outside while socially distant will not be allowed under new rules.

But people in England will be allowed to exercise with individuals from the same household, their support bubble, or one person from a different household. The two-people limit on outside meetings will not apply to children under school age.

A recent study suggested that the UK’s obesity levels were “fuelling” Covid deaths as being overweight has been identified as one of the biggest risk factors for serious illness and death from the virus. Around 28% of the UK is classed as obese.

Helping to fight coronavirus, alongside various other health benefits, is one of the central planks of the new national obesity strategy that was launched by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he contracted Covid-19 while overweight.

The government has pledged to implement a ban on junk food advertising after 9pm, display calories on food menus, ban ‘buy one get one free’ deals and undertake a £10m ad campaign to encourage exercise and healthy eating.

Labour has been critical of the government’s treatment of the sports sector during the coronavirus crisis as little specialised financial support has been provided despite much of the industry seeing huge drops in revenue.

Local football clubs have been particularly hard-hit by Covid after a ban on fans attending matches meant revenue from ticket sales disappeared. Many are now at risk of going bankrupt as restrictions are set to continue.

McGovern has warned that the lack of financial aid for non-league football clubs risks leaving teams outside the Premier League to be “washed down the drain”. She said: “Clubs need to know what’s happening so they can survive.”