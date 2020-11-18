Labour entangled in rulebook row over restoring party whip to Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn has been readmitted to the Labour Party. 19 days after the former leader was suspended over his response to the Equality and Human Rights Commission report, a five-member panel of Labour national executive committee (NEC) representatives decided to resolve the case by issuing a formal warning only. Corbyn thanked those who had offered solidarity, while groups including the Jewish Labour Movement slammed the outcome as “extraordinary”. Keir Starmer posted a five-tweet thread that did not comment on whether he agreed or not with the NEC decision but emphasised the hurt caused to the Jewish community and his pledge to set up an independent complaints process “as soon as possible in the New Year”.

There are members wondering why, when we all know of internal complaints that have still not progressed after months and even years, Corbyn’s case was wrapped up so quickly. It may surprise them to know that some close to the situation were actually wondering what was taking so long. Work on a path towards de-escalation was being undertaken behind the scenes from the start, and according to well-placed sources it was not the threat of legal action that persuaded the party to come to this conclusion but warnings that this was a political mess that needed to be resolved swiftly and not stay a running sore. A thoroughly political sequence of events has prevented wounds from healing, however.

Ultimately, the way in which the whole matter was handled has left all sides feeling more mistrustful of party procedures than before, which is quite some feat. And it has not succeeded in avoiding further strife, as Labour is now entangled in a row over its rulebook – after all, it’s a day ending in ‘y’. Corbyn allies are declaring that the ex-leader has already had the whip restored, but the leadership insists that this is not the case. Whichever interpretation is correct, Starmer will be expected to make a decision on the whip today. If Labour is to look like a competent, professional, unified and electable party, which was Starmer’s promise, the focus must return to the spirit and recommendations of the EHRC report. Sign up to LabourList’s morning email for everything Labour, every weekday morning.