Labour’s action plan, teachers under pressure and a Brexit deal en route?

Labour released the action plan sent to the Equality and Human Rights Commission yesterday, after sending it to the equality body earlier this month and now having secured approval for the document. Delivery of this plan was legally required, but publication of it was not, and such transparency is very welcome. It begins with words from Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner, reiterating their commitment to tackling antisemitism. As LabourList reported would be the case, the action plan does not go into detail about exactly what the party’s new independent complaints process will look like; however, there are other interesting features.

The EHRC submission commits Labour to having the new disciplinary system “up and running” by December 10th next year, which recognises that an overhaul requires a rule change, and this in turn requires a conference. (As I’ve noted before, those close to the leadership were not keen on a special interim conference: partly due to the ongoing pandemic; partly due to concerns around recalling delegates from 2019.) While Labour is being allowed to take a year to set up a new system, the plan specifies that “independent elements” will be implemented sooner. And an advisory board of Jewish stakeholders will “act as a sounding board” on reforms. Read my write-up for further details and the plan in full here.

It has also emerged that the government not only took an absurdly aggressive approach in response to slightly early school closures in areas with the highest infection rates – ministers have now announced on the last full day of term that mass testing will have to be put in place for their January return. Schools minister Nick Gibbs has denied that teachers will be responsible for administering the tests, as “volunteers” will do them. Guidance will be sent next week, apparently, to which Wes Streeting asks: “When? Christmas Day?!”. The shadow minister adds: “Who will be recruiting these volunteers? How will safeguarding checks be undertaken before these volunteers are sent into schools?” Another mess, putting frontline workers under unnecessary additional pressure.

The EU's Michel Barnier has declared this morning that there "just a few hours left" to agree a post-Brexit trade deal. If one is agreed by the weekend, the Commons is expected to be recalled on Monday, allowing the necessary legislation to be passed before Christmas. We have learnt to take claims around interim Brexit deadlines with a bucket of salt, however. Some Brexiteers reckon – or hope, because they think it will make for a better deal – that a bill will go through parliament after Christmas and before New Year's Eve. Our LabourList morning briefing will pause over the festive period – but if MPs return to vote on a deal, we will be back in your inboxes. I also hear Starmer will be giving a constitutional convention speech on Monday, and we will be covering that too unless it is delayed again.