Tier we go again: Johnson suffers revolt but rules pass as vaccine approved

We start the day with excellent news: Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been approved for widespread use in the UK, and Matt Hancock says it will be rolled out from next week. There are difficulties as it needs to be kept at -70°C, but clear progress is being made. In the meantime, of course, coronavirus restrictions still need to be passed, implemented and followed – and the positive vaccine news hasn’t completely swept away the headlines about Boris Johnson suffering his biggest Tory rebellion since the general election in the House of Commons last night.

The Prime Minister offered reassurances and a few small concessions, plus a last-minute Zoom call and even reportedly some pleading by the voting lobbies. But with 54 Conservatives opposing the new rules, they were only approved thanks to opposition MPs abstaining. Not all Labour MPs complied with their party whip, however: 15, plus Jeremy Corbyn, voted against a return to the three-tier Covid-19 rules system. As I explain here, the Labour rebels all had different reasons for breaking the whip – some were incensed by the lack of economic support and lack of coherence in the regulations; others had more fundamental objections, being either in favour of ‘zero Covid’ or a ‘risk management’ strategy instead of the current approach.

Labour is seeking a “genuine partnership” with the financial services sector, Anneliese Dodds will declare this morning. (Political party, 120, “under new management”, looking for a “well-functioning, responsible banking sector”?) This lonely hearts ad speech to Bloomberg will see the Shadow Chancellor approach the sector with warmth and praise for “blazing a trail” in the drive towards a green economic recovery – but Dodds will also urge the financial services to go “further, faster”. Alongside an explanation of Labour’s positions on climate-related disclosures and climate-friendly pension schemes, she will reiterate the need for “responsible government”.

Keir Starmer has his eye on a humble address fit for the Covid era, if his Times piece today is anything to go by. Describing the Prime Minister's behaviour as "irresponsible" – there's that theme again – the Labour leader is calling on the government to "release all the modelling it has done of sectoral impacts and potential job losses". If not, Labour will force a vote on the issue. But away from parliamentary manoeuvres, Starmer is facing pressure from within his party, as one of the donors that he approached with a personalised letter according to The Times two weeks ago has been found to have tweeted "abhorrent" comments. The Muslim Council of Britain, the Labour Muslim Network and others are urging Labour to return the donations. The leadership might also think about taking another look at its vetting processes.