Scottish Labour approves timetable to elect new leader by end of February

Scottish Labour’s ruling body has met today and approved a speedy timetable for the internal election that will see a new leader chosen by the end of February following the resignation of Richard Leonard.

Scottish Labour leadership election timetable:

Saturday 16 January

– Timetable and procedures agreed

– Freeze date for eligibility to participate as a Labour Party member or affiliated supporter

– Declaration of interest open

Sunday 17 January, midnight

– Deadline for declarations of interest

Monday 18 January

– Nominations open for Leader

Tuesday 19 January, noon

– Nominations close

– Validly nominated candidates for Leadership to be published

– Scottish Labour hustings period opens

– Supporting nominations open

Wednesday 20 January, 5pm

– Last date for members to pay off arrears in order to participate

Tuesday 26 January

– Supporting nominations close

Tuesday 9 February

– Ballot opens

– Scottish Party hustings period closes

Friday 26 February

– Ballot closes

Saturday 27 February

– Result announcement

If more than one candidate is validly nominated, the ballot will open on February 9th and close on February 26th. The winner will be declared at an online announcement event on February 27th, less than ten weeks before the Scottish elections.

Scottish Labour chair Cara Hilton said: “The Scottish executive committee today agreed that a new leader of the Scottish Labour Party will be elected by a ballot of party members and affiliated trades union members in February.

“The new leader will be announced on 27 February and will lead Scottish Labour into the Scottish parliament election with a fresh energy to carry Labour’s message and take the fight to the Tories and the SNP.”

Leonard resigned with immediate effect on Thursday, saying the move was “in the best interests of the party”. He added: “This was not an easy decision, but after three years I feel it is the right one for me and for the party.”

LabourList was told that Leonard was “jumping before he was pushed”. It is thought that the Scottish Labour leader recently losing support on the Scottish executive committee was crucial in his decision to quit.

Among those being touted as potential successor are constitution spokesperson Anas Sarwar, who unsuccessfully ran against Leonard for the leadership in 2017, and health spokesperson Monica Lennon.

Deputy leader Jackie Baillie is serving as interim leader until Leonard’s replacement is in place. Scottish Labour has recently been predicted to win just 18% of the vote in the Holyrood elections set to be held in May.