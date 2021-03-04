Mark Drakeford self-isolating as “precaution” after contact with Covid-19 case

Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford has entered a period of coronavirus self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “The First Minister is currently self-isolating as a precaution after being in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.”

Drakeford, who is understood not to be currently experiencing any symptoms of the virus, gave evidence remotely to the welsh affairs select committee of MPs this afternoon and continues to conduct his duties.

Under Welsh government Covid rules, people are advised to self-isolate for ten days if they have been “identified as a contact of a positive case of coronavirus”.

The guidance states: “Self-isolation means that you do not leave the house. You must self-isolate straight away if you have symptoms, are arranging a test or are identified as a contact.”

Keir Starmer has not contracted Covid-19 but has had to self-isolate three times during the crisis, once after a family member had possible symptoms and twice after coming into contact with someone who tested positive.

UK Labour leader’s first self-isolation took place in September. A negative test result for his family member was received two days later, just before Prime Minister’s Questions, at which Angela Rayner stepped up.

The opposition leader’s second self-isolation period was in early December, after he came into contact with a member of staff from his private office who tested positive for Covid-19.

Starmer’s third time self-isolating was in January. He worked from home for a week, and did Prime Minister’s Questions from home as he did in his second self-isolation.